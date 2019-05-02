Enlightenment Capital closes investment fund well above its target

Chevy Chase-based investment firm Enlightenment Capital closed its third fund Thursday after fundraising excelled past well past its $200 million target. The $250 million fund reached its hard cap following the firm’s recent investments in…

The $250 million fund reached its hard cap following the firm’s recent investments in local companies like McLean’s Trowbridge & Trowbridge and Chantilly’s System High Corp. It marks Enlightenment’s third investment fund after seeing the fruition of a $147 million fund in 2016 and an $80 million fund in 2014.

“We greatly appreciate the investors who continue to support us, as well as the new investors who are partnering with us for the first time,” said Devin Talbott, Enlightenment Capital’s managing partner, in a statement.

The firm, which was founded in 2012 by Talbott and Pierre Chao, invests in mid-sized aerospace, defense and government services companies, particularly ones that are headed by founder-CEOs, and span a range of services, from cyber, data, IT and drone services.

Those investments can run from…