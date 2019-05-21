Endorsing a Check the Right Way at the Right Time

Checks aren’t as common today as they once were, but they’re still in use. If someone gives you one, you should know how to endorse it so you can: — Cash it — Deposit the…

Checks aren’t as common today as they once were, but they’re still in use. If someone gives you one, you should know how to endorse it so you can:

— Cash it

— Deposit the funds into your checking or savings account

— Give the check and the money it represents to someone else

Done correctly, endorsements make using checks easy. Done wrong, endorsements can make using checks difficult, complicated or even fraudulent.

Here’s what you need to know:

A check is a slip of paper that instructs a bank or credit union to pay a specific sum of money to a particular person, company, organization, government agency or other recipient. The recipient is known as the payee.

To be valid, a check must include a date, the payee’s name, the amount and an authorized signature for the checking account from which the money will be withdrawn.

To receive the funds, the payee must sign, or endorse, the back of the check. This signature, called an endorsement, informs the bank or credit union that whoever signed the check is the payee and wants to accept the money.

How to Endorse a Check

To endorse a check, you simply turn it over and sign your name on the back. Most checks give you a space on the back for your endorsement. You’ll see a few blank lines and an “x” that indicates where you should sign your name. The back of the check might also say, “Endorse here” and “Do not endorse / sign / stamp below this line.” The warning is there because the bank also uses the back of the check, below the endorsement, for its check-processing data. If you’re not sure how to endorse a particular check, you should ask your bank or credit union for help.

There are three main types of endorsements:

— Blank endorsement. The term “blank endorsement” can be confusing because it doesn’t mean that an endorsement is, strictly speaking, blank. Rather, it means the endorsement includes the payee’s signature with no further instructions.

— Restrictive endorsement. This type of endorsement includes your signature and the words, “for deposit only.” A check endorsed this way can be deposited into a bank account but not cashed. If you write “for deposit only” and include a bank account number, the check can be deposited only into that account. Some banks require payees to endorse a check with “for mobile deposit only” to deposit a check remotely with a mobile banking app.

— Endorsement in full. This type of endorsement creates a “third-party check” that you can give to someone else, who can then endorse it and cash or deposit it. To create a third-party check, write “Pay to the order of” and the name of the person to receive the funds in the endorsement space and then sign your name under that instruction.

Never endorse a check in pencil, because it can be erased. Blue or black ink is best and should show up well and clearly on the back of most checks.

When Should You Endorse a Check?

Don’t endorse a check with just your signature and no further instructions until you’re ready to cash or deposit it. A check that’s endorsed this way becomes negotiable, which means it can be cashed or deposited by anyone who presents it to the bank, even if that person isn’t the payee.

Your home or office might seem like a safe place to keep a ready-to-cash check, but there could be people present who might help themselves to your check and cash it. Examples include family members, contractors, caregivers, babysitters and delivery persons, among others.

Endorsing a Check FAQs

When you endorse a check, you might encounter a few tricky situations. Here’s how to handle them:

What if my name is spelled wrong?

If you’re the payee on a check, but your name is misspelled or incomplete, you should endorse the check with two signatures: your signature with your name as it appears on the check and your normal signature with your name corrected.

What if I receive a check payable to two people?

If you receive a check that shows you and someone else as payees, you might both have to endorse it. Who must sign depends on whether the check is payable to you and someone else, or to you or someone else. In the case of “and,” both of your signatures are required. In the case of “or,” either signature alone should be adequate.

Can I deposit a check without endorsing it?

Maybe. If the check is for a relatively modest sum and you bring sufficient identification, some banks might accept that check without an endorsement. The bank might impose a longer waiting period before you can withdraw the funds from your account.

How do third-party endorsements work?

If you are the payee on a check, you can sign it over to someone else with a full endorsement. Not all banks will accept a third-party check because it comes with a higher risk of fraud, but some banks will. A better practice is to deposit the check yourself and write a new check from your checking account to the third party.

