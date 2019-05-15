202
End of an era: Kane limo company bought by competitor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 15, 2019 2:58 pm 05/15/2019 02:58pm
Rockville-based RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation has acquired D.C. competitor Kane International Limousine Inc., creating the biggest private transportation companies in the Baltimore-Washington region.

Terms of the May 10 deal were not disclosed.

The combined company, which will operate under the RMA Worldwide brand, will serve more than 6,000 clients and transport nearly 12 million passengers in more than 400 vehicles annually. The company, available in 600 cities worldwide through an affiliated network, employs 550 people across its three locations in Baltimore, Rockville and the District with plans to soon open a facility in Richmond.

RMA Worldwide — founded in 1988 and already the largest executive transportation services in Greater Washington — brought in $32.38 million in metro-area revenue in 2017 and projects $65 million in revenue this year thank to the deal.

“The strategic merging of our two companies creates an incredibility strong portfolio,” Richard Kane,…

