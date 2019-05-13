EastBanc to make over corner of Wisconsin and Prospect in Georgetown

Georgetown landowner EastBanc has plans to breathe new life into the prominent corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Prospect Street NW. The developer, in partnership with Acadia Realty Trust, plans to redevelop the 30,000-square-foot building under…

Georgetown landowner EastBanc has plans to breathe new life into the prominent corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Prospect Street NW.

The developer, in partnership with Acadia Realty Trust, plans to redevelop the 30,000-square-foot building under a long-term ground lease with the owner.

Whereas the building has been sort of Frankensteined into one giant retail space over the years — most recently home to Zara, which closed in April 2018 — EastBanc plans to redivide the ground floor into six small retail spaces of between 800 and 2,000 square feet.

Whereas the Zara store spread onto the second floor, the revamped building will confine retail to the first floor — though some spaces will be double height to create more attractive retail areas, said EastBanc Principal Phillipe Lanier.

The project at 1238 Wisconsin will also include an addition in the rear, adjacent to the alley, that will help create 15,000 square feet of office space on the second floor, as well as five residential…