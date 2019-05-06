Eagle Bancorp’s Susan Riel named Ron Paul’s permanent successor

Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp. Inc., the parent company of EagleBank, has named Susan Riel permanent president and CEO of both. Riel had been serving in that role on an interim basis since the sudden retirement in…

Bethesda-based Eagle Bancorp. Inc., the parent company of EagleBank, has named Susan Riel permanent president and CEO of both.

Riel had been serving in that role on an interim basis since the sudden retirement in March of longtime CEO, Chairman and founder Ron Paul. Paul retired, the bank said at the time, due to serious health developments that would “substantially interfere with his ability to perform his duties and obligations to the company and the bank.”

Riel has been with Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) since its organization more than two decades ago. She was named chief operating officer in 2006, joined the board of directors of Eagle Bancorp in 2017 and EagleBank’s board in 2018. In a statement, she said the company “future could not be brighter.”

Norman Pozez, chairman of the bank’s board, described Riel as a “seasoned leader with significant experience, deep industry knowledge and record of success.”