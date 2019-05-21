Dressbarn shutting it all down. A dozen stores span Greater Washington.

Dressbarn announced Monday plans to shutter all of its remaining 650 stores, including the dozen still open in Greater Washington. The Mahway, New Jersey-based women’s clothing boutique calls this a “wind down of its retail…

Dressbarn announced Monday plans to shutter all of its remaining 650 stores, including the dozen still open in Greater Washington.

The Mahway, New Jersey-based women’s clothing boutique calls this a “wind down of its retail operations,” and has not said yet when it will close. For now, Dressbarn stores remain open, as does the company’s online store, and there are no “current changes to Dressbarn’s return, refund, or gift card policies.”

There appear to be 12 open Dressbarn locations across the D.C. area, though none in D.C. proper: Silver Spring, Upper Marlboro, Laurel, Greenbelt, Germantown, Aspen Hill, Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas, Sterling, and Woodbridge.

Dressbarn (NASDAQ: ASNA) is owned by Ascena Retail Group Inc., which also owns Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Justice and Cacique. Ascena described this move as “in line with the Company’s commitment to comprehensively assess and optimize its portfolio by focusing resources on its most profitable…