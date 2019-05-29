Donatelli, Blue Skye land equity partner for Hill East opportunity zone project

Donatelli Development has landed an equity partner for part of its long-planned Reservation 13 project by the Stadium-Armory Metro in Southeast D.C. EJF Capital LLC cemented a deal Friday to team up with Donatelli and…

EJF Capital LLC cemented a deal Friday to team up with Donatelli and Blue Skye Development on the 262-unit mixed-use project, which will benefit from its location in a federally recognized opportunity zone, where investors can deploy capital to boost economies in exchange for lower or deferred capital gains taxes. The $95 million development, which broke ground last year, is slated for completion in August 2020.

EJF, through a fund it launched last August, will serve as the project’s majority equity partner.

Asheel Shah, senior managing director and head of real estate development at EJF, credited Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration for nominating Hill East as an opportunity zone under the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. He said he envisions the project playing a catalytic role for the surrounding neighborhood. The planned development,…