Discovery founder John Hendricks relists massive Colorado ranch for $279M

Discovery Inc. founder John Hendricks and his wife, Maureen, have put one of the country’s most expensive listings on the market again, but have upped the ante this time. The couple had previously listed their West…

Discovery Inc. founder John Hendricks and his wife, Maureen, have put one of the country’s most expensive listings on the market again, but have upped the ante this time.

The couple had previously listed their West Creek Ranch property in Gateway, Colorado, in 2017 for $149 million and now they’ve added an entire neighboring resort to the potential sale and bumped the asking price at $279 million.

The listing for Gateway Canyons Ranches & Resort includes Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa, a 72-room, full-service resort, in addition to West Creek Ranch, which features a 22,000-square-foot main residence and four unique parcels of land, totaling 6,919 deeded acres in Mesa County, Colorado, and in bordering Grand County, Utah.

Hendricks, founder and former chairman of Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA), told The Wall Street Journal he hadn’t included the resort in the original listing but it was a frequent question from potential buyers. He told WSJ his business commitments keep him away from…