Did someone slip something in your drink? This napkin knows.

Danya Sherman was drugged and assaulted when studying abroad in Spain. When she returned to George Washington University during her sophomore year, she decided to do something about it. She first shared her story while…

Danya Sherman was drugged and assaulted when studying abroad in Spain. When she returned to George Washington University during her sophomore year, she decided to do something about it.

She first shared her story while pitching at the GW New Venture Competition in 2017, part of a requirement for a course in women’s entrepreneurial leadership. It’s also when she decided to advance the concept for her startup, KnoNap, in earnest.

“What I really wanted to do from the beginning is empower individuals in social settings to be more aware of what they’re putting in their bodies,” she said.

Now in its third year — and still pre-revenue — the company is moving toward launching its product, a patent-pending napkin built to detect date rape drugs in drinks (hence the name, KnoNap: the napkin that knows). Up to this point, Sherman and her six-person team have focused on research and development; she’s planning to take it to market later this year amid a period of contest wins and…