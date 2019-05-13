Dell, Greenspring Associates lead $50M investment in Xometry

Six-year-old Xometry is fast becoming one of the key players in the $80 billion manufacturing industry. The Gaithersburg, Md.-based custom manufacturing platform has raised $50 million led by Maryland-based Greenspring Associates and including new investor…

The Gaithersburg, Md.-based custom manufacturing platform has raised $50 million led by Maryland-based Greenspring Associates and including new investor Dell Technologies Capital. Previous investors BMW i Ventures, GE Ventures, Foundry Group, Highland Capital, Maryland Venture Group and Almaz Capital also participated.

The new funds are earmarked for accelerating sales and marketing efforts, product development and eventual expansion outside the U.S., Chief Revenue Officer Bill Cronin told Inno.

Xometry runs an online marketplace for custom manufacturing, where users submit design files and receive instant quotes from its network of manufacturing partners, which are paired by AI-based algorithms. Its nationwide network includes more than 3,000 manufacturing facilities offering services including computer-operated machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, die…