Debra Lee’s D.C. mansion sells for $8.75 million

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 22, 2019 5:46 pm 05/22/2019 05:46pm
Former BET Networks chief executive Debra Lee’s Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion has sold for $8.75 million, nearly $5 million less than it originally listed for three years ago.

The buyer, per the D.C. Recorder of Deeds, is MK Real Estate LLC. The sale, which appears to be an all-cash transaction, recorded Wednesday. The seller is listed is McGill Terrace Trust.

The 10,900-square-foot home at 2815 Woodland Drive NW went on the market in 2016, initially listed for $13.5 million. The price slid over time. Last week, it reportedly went under contract for $9.5 million.

