D.C. United picks developer for site adjacent to Audi Field

D.C. United has selected PN Hoffman to remake a pair of sites at the foot of Audi Field in Buzzard Point, setting the stage for additional street-level activity at the foot of the 20,000-seat stadium.

The District’s Major League Soccer franchise has tapped Hoffman to take on the project, final details of which are still being ironed out, according to a source familiar with the situation. Hoffman emerged as the winning bidder from what as said to be a short list including Hines, Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) and Cordish Cos. The District-based developer won out for several reasons including its portfolio of projects, notably its role as co-developer of The Wharf on D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront not far from the soccer stadium.

The site includes the 2-acre Parcel B, which could potentially support up to 600,000 square feet of commercial development or mixed-uses, and a smaller Parcel C, with a land area of about 10,000 square feet. Conceptually, Hoffman’s project is slated to include some sort…