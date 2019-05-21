D.C.’s plans to slash tax incentives for tech companies attracts support

The D.C. Council’s plans to shrink a program offering tax breaks to tech companies isn’t attracting too much pushback from the business community thus far — out in public, at least. Councilmember Jack Evans, D-Ward…

The D.C. Council’s plans to shrink a program offering tax breaks to tech companies isn’t attracting too much pushback from the business community thus far — out in public, at least.

Councilmember Jack Evans, D-Ward 2, convened a roundtable Tuesday to debate the merits of the Qualified High Technology Company tax credit program, now that a majority of the council agreed to make the credits a bit less generous in the first of two votes on the fiscal 2020 budget.

Real estate and tech industry insiders have warned that changing the program would cause even more high-tech businesses to locate to the suburbs and spurn the District. But rather than a flood of companies protesting changes to the program — one introduced by Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, D-Ward 1, to generate about $15.8 million in new revenue — the meeting was dominated by testimony from various advocacy groups supporting the move to shift those funds, as planned, to other causes, including programs serving young children…