D.C. reconciles true costs of running new arena at St. Elizabeths

The city’s conventions and sports authority is seeing higher than expected costs to run the new Entertainment and Sports Arena at the St. Elizabeths campus in Ward 8.

The board of Events D.C., the entity that owns and operates the venue for the city, on Thursday approved more than $1 million in additional operations costs for the ESA, citing higher than expected security, cleaning and audio-visual costs. The venue, which combines a 4,200-seat arena that serves as a home venue for the Mystics with a practice facility for the Washington Wizards, opened in September.

Here’s the breakdown of what was approved:

$297,250 in additional funding for the cleaning and janitorial services contract for Bolana Capitol Enterprises Inc., bringing the total for this year to $677,250

$475,000 increase to the audio visual contractor, Projection Video Services Inc., to provide audio visual services for Monumental Sports & Entertainment events, bringing the total for that contract to $675,000; and

$285,000…