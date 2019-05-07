D.C. hosts record number of domestic visitors in 2018

The District once again hosted a record number of domestic visitors in 2018, when tourist numbers totaled 21.9 million, according to data released Tuesday by Destination D.C. The figure was 1.1 million, or 5.3%, more…

The District once again hosted a record number of domestic visitors in 2018, when tourist numbers totaled 21.9 million, according to data released Tuesday by Destination D.C.

The figure was 1.1 million, or 5.3%, more than the 2017 domestic visitors total, making 2018 the ninth consecutive year D.C. broke its own record for U.S. visitors. The city’s destination marketing agency should have a fuller picture of the 2018 tourism numbers in August when international visitation numbers are available.

Spending by both domestic and international tourists totaled $7.8 billion in 2018, according to data from IHS Markit. That spending number — an increase of 4.3% from the previous year — represents $851 million in local taxes paid to D.C.

Destination D.C. CEO Elliott Ferguson announced the numbers at a rally in the Wilson Plaza at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, noting that within the next year, the venue would be hosting another place that will draw visitors…