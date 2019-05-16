D.C. Council concerned with projected 2020 rollout of sports betting

When the D.C. Council agreed to sole source the contract for the city’s online sports wagering platform, it was under the impression the application would be available by September — in time for the new…

When the D.C. Council agreed to sole source the contract for the city’s online sports wagering platform, it was under the impression the application would be available by September — in time for the new NFL season.

But now that the Office of the Chief Financial Officer is saying the platform won’t be available until January, the council’s Committee on Finance and Revenue has asked the D.C. Lottery to consider pivoting to a competitive marketplace with multiple vendors.

While the CFO, which oversees the D.C. Lottery, has the authority to make the switch under the sports wagering law, spokesman David Umanksy said the office has no plans of changing course.

The CFO’s office is in contract negotiations with D.C. Lottery’s partner Intralot, a Greek international gaming firm. The council approved legislation in February to bypass the city’s procurement process for vendors to operate the mobile betting application and extend its existing relationship with Intralot.

“The committee urges…