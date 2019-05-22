Cvent acquires San Francisco wedding venue curator

Days after announcing plans to expand its global workforce by 1,000 employees, Cvent Inc. has acquired San Francisco-based wedding venue sourcing platform Wedding Spot Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Wedding Spot is…

Days after announcing plans to expand its global workforce by 1,000 employees, Cvent Inc. has acquired San Francisco-based wedding venue sourcing platform Wedding Spot Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wedding Spot is an online tool that helps engaged couples search, compare and book wedding venues by category. It counts more than 12,000 special event venues and hotels on the platform. Tysons-based Cvent said the acquisition of Wedding Spot will bring additional group business opportunities to more than 260,000 hotels and venues that use Cvent’s supplier network.

Cvent clients can now use the Wedding Spot platform to connect with Wedding Spot users.

“Over the past 20 years, we have powered the global meetings and events ecosystem, connecting event professionals with hotels and venues to help them grow and own their business,” Cvent founder and CEO Reggie Aggarwal said in a statement. “With Wedding Spot, we can offer new ways for our hospitality customers to tap into the…