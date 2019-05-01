Crystal City BID seeks Arlington Board approval to expand

The Crystal City Business Improvement District has submitted its proposal to Arlington County to officially expand its borders into Pentagon City and the county’s portion Potomac Yard as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) prepares to establish…

The Crystal City Business Improvement District has submitted its proposal to Arlington County to officially expand its borders into Pentagon City and the county’s portion Potomac Yard as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) prepares to establish its second headquarters in the area collectively branded as National Landing.

The BID submitted its formal expanded BID proposal to the county Wednesday after its board of directors voted unanimously last Thursday to annex Pentagon City and parts of Potomac Yard, representing a 70% increase in the district’s geographic area. The development sites JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) plans to sell to Amazon to be part of HQ2 are part of the BID’s expanded boundaries, and BID Executive Director Tracy Gabriel said she anticipates Amazon will be an active participant in the district’s efforts going forward.

“We’re including them to be part of the board as a commercial tenant within our BID boundaries, and we think they’ll be an engaged member of the BID, or…