Constipation in Kids

Constipation is common in children of all ages. About 18% of toddlers and 14% of children and teens aged 4 to 18 years suffer from constipation, according to a 2018 study in The Journal of Pediatrics.

When kids are constipated, it may cause belly aches, abdominal cramping, gas, crankiness, poor appetite, bed-wetting and soiling (or the passing of stool involuntarily, also known as encopresis). If your child has hard, dry stools, goes less than three times a week (or goes four days or more without a bowel movement), or experiences accidents in his underwear, you may be dealing with constipation. In contrast, kids who aren’t constipated have a bowel movement every day or every other day, rarely have difficulty going, and don’t experience soiling in their pants.

Constipation can negatively impact a child’s quality of life, leading to school tardiness, missed school days and reduced social activities.

There are many reasons why a child might be constipated. But several of main reasons are diet, stress and illness, withholding bowel movements, and irritable bowel syndrome. By determining what may be causing your child’s constipation, you can help your child find relief.

Is Diet the Reason Your Child Is Constipated?

Babies generally don’t have problems moving their bowels, that is, until they start to eat solid food. The transition from a liquid diet to one that includes more complex foods can slow things down in the gut, but this is usually temporary. Adding a bit of water or prune juice to the diet can help babies through this transition.

When toddlers get constipated, it may be due to a reduced intake of fiber-rich foods that’s associated with picky eating. Especially when toddlers drop vegetables or fruit from their diet, they may consume less fiber overall, which can affect bowel movements.

In older children, a lack of whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruit, vegetables and beans in the diet may contribute to constipation. Too many processed snacks, refined grains such as white bread and pasta, and sweets don’t help the situation. If a child isn’t drinking enough fluids throughout the day, this may contribute to constipation, as well.

Fortunately, simple changes can help. Here are a few things to try:

— Make sure at least half of the grain foods you serve come from whole grain sources, such as offering whole wheat bread, whole grain crackers, cereals and pasta, and brown rice.

— Serve fruits and vegetables with meals and snacks every day, such as broccoli, apples with the fibrous skin still on them, raspberries and kidney beans.

— Make sure your kids get adequate fluids throughout the day. Serve a beverage with each meal and snack, and offer water in between snacks and meals as well.

Is Stress or Illness Causing Your Child’s Constipation?

The connection between the brain and gut is real. Think about how anxiety or stress is experienced: butterflies, gut-wrenching tension, the urge to go to the bathroom. In turn, what’s going on in the tummy can effect stress and anxiety levels.

Children with constipation were more likely to experience stressful life events, such as separation from a best friend, parental job loss, or having a family member fall ill, according to a 2015 systematic review in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. Even changes in routine, like moving or starting a new school year, may affect a child’s pooping pattern.

Likewise, an illness can disrupt eating and drinking habits, which may contribute to constipation. While you may not be able to prevent stress or illness, being mindful of its impact on your child’s bowel routine may help you get your child back on track quickly.

Here’s what you can do:

— If you’ve got a sick child, make sure she gets plenty of fluids throughout the day.

— Anticipate anxiety or stress around transitions like starting school or moving, and provide support and encouragement.

— Keep eating, drinking and bathroom routines consistent.

Is Your Child Trying Not to Go?

Believe it or not, it’s not unusual for young children to try to avoid pooping. Some children fear the pain associated with moving their bowels, especially if they experience constipation. Toddlers may want independence and control over their bathroom habits. School-age kids may be too embarrassed to go No. 2 outside of the home. Yet, others may be too busy or distracted to stop what they’re doing and make a trip to the bathroom.

Withholding bowel movements can lead to soiling, or encopresis. It’s reported to occur in 1.5% to 10% of children, and is more common in boys than girls. Encopresis happens when stool that is withheld in the intestinal tract grows very large and stretches the rectum. Over time, the rectum loses its muscle tone and feeling, and the urge to go may become hard for the child to recognize. Liquid stool may make its way around the large, hard stool in the rectum and leak out into the underwear. This can be confusing to parents because it looks like diarrhea, but it’s a side effect of significant and chronic constipation.

If your child is soiling his underpants, talk with your pediatrician. Typically, the hard stool in the rectum must be cleared out. Your doctor may do this with laxatives, an enema or a suppository. In addition, establish a bowel routine. Have your child sit on the toilet for 10 to 15 minutes twice daily at the same time each day. Also, encourage your child to go to the bathroom after eating.

Is Constipation Really Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Irritable bowel syndrome occurs in about 2 to 12% of children globally and has increased in prevalence over the last two decades, according to a study in World Journal of Gastroenterology. There are two types of IBS: IBS with the main symptom of diarrhea (IBS-D) and IBS with the primary symptom of constipation (IBS-C).

“IBS with the predominant symptom of constipation is the most common form of IBS in kids,” says Kate Scarlata, a registered dietitian and IBS expert based in Medway, Massachusetts, who specializes in gut health.

The symptoms of IBS-C are similar to those of typical constipation, but they stem from what are called short-chain carbohydrates (chains of sugars) that aren’t properly absorbed in the gut, rather than a lack of fiber or fluid in the diet.

In this case, adding more fiber to the diet may worsen the symptoms, rather than relieve them for kids with IBS-C, Scarlata warns. “That’s because fiber is fermentable, meaning it is broken down in the intestine by gut microbes, potentially increasing gas, abdominal pain, and bloating. A fiber-rich diet can translate to more stool in the colon, which can further aggravate constipation and bloating in kids with IBS-C,” she says.

The low FODMAP diet (the acronym stands for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) is an evidence-based nutritional approach to modifying the fermentable fibers and sugars that cause symptoms in IBS-C and IBS-D, and it’s an approach that Scarlata recommends to clients who suffer from IBS. The diet is somewhat complex and restrictive, and in growing kids, should be guided and monitored by a registered dietitian familiar with the diet. “It’s important to note that diet changes may reduce IBS-C symptoms, but it is generally only part of the treatment plan,” Scarlata says. “Medications, supplements such as enteric-coated peppermint oil, yoga, deep breathing techniques, and probiotics (to name a few), may offer additional benefit.”

If you suspect your child has IBS, discuss this with your pediatrician who may refer you to a gastroenterologist and a registered dietitian. If your child has IBS-C, you’ll want to find the right amount and types of fiber to ensure normal bowel movements. A registered dietitian nutritionist can guide you through the low FODMAP diet, monitor your child’s symptoms, and ensure ongoing growth and health.

