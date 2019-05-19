Commentary: What Rights do Illegal Immigrants Have to Digital Privacy?

Known as the “Smart Wall,” a series of technologies and digital initiatives is being employed by the United States along the Mexico border to help police illegal immigration. License plate scanners and surveillance drones are…

Known as the “Smart Wall,” a series of technologies and digital initiatives is being employed by the United States along the Mexico border to help police illegal immigration. License plate scanners and surveillance drones are being used to curtail illegal entry into the country, or at least give the appearance that they are doing so.

Beyond their debated effectiveness, the Smart Wall initiatives have raised a perplexing question among lawmakers, politicians, and law enforcement professionals: What rights do illegal immigrants have to digital privacy?

The Fourth Amendment protects U.S. residents from unreasonable search and seizure, but how does that law apply to a border patrol officer who demands the Facebook password of a suspected illegal immigrant? Do U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have the constitutional authority to access a legal immigrant’s laptop or mobile device if that individual is suspected of harboring or transporting illegal aliens from Mexico to the United States?

One of the biggest ironies of the immigration process is that individuals from other countries who successfully obtain U.S. citizenship often end up more knowledgeable about the U.S. Constitution than your average native resident. But there is no blue book or ancillary guide that immigrants can carry in their back pocket as they trudge north to make that fateful trip across the border, leaving these individuals anxious or unaware of how their data and digital activities may be used against them.

Intrusion of Digital Privacy at the Border and in the Country

The American Civil Liberties Union provides a list of suggestions to help travelers and members of immigration populations when crossing into border zones along the United States. Among tips that note the right to remain silent or what documents immigrants may need, there are no suggestions that specifically state procedures or guidelines regarding digital privacy.

Conversely, immigration enforcement officials are aggressively using digital means during their interrogation of individuals crossing the border. Some U.S. border agents have been asking immigrants to share their social media profiles, messages and passwords. Within the country, ICE has turned to Facebook as a tool for uncovering potential immigration fraud, sometimes to extravagant lengths. In 2015, ICE officials created several fake Facebook accounts connected to a fictional university as methods of luring in foreign students who wanted to stay in the country.

A border agent who were to forcefully access an immigrant’s car without probable cause or reasonable suspicion would be violating the Fourth Amendment. If police officers disguised themselves as college recruiters and deceived foreign students on the street into signing up for classes, that could be considered entrapment. Because these activities took place through digital methods, the harm to privacy and overall livelihood is harder to interpret and remedy.

Data Mining a Population that Doesn’t Produce Data

ICE has also turned to data mining as a means of potentially finding illegal immigrants within the country, thanks to easily accessible information from other government databases. These efforts have often led to specialized raids on individuals with outstanding removal orders, or even the misidentification of minorities as gang suspects, simply because they wore a gang-affiliated color in a Facebook photo.

Data mining has enabled more opportunities to police illegal immigrants, but it’s questionable about how effective these data-driven initiatives are, considering that individuals who reside in the country illegally don’t produce much data in the first place. An illegal immigrant typically does not work in a job that requires a W-4, they do not possess a Social Security number, they aren’t making purchases with a credit card in their name, and it’s not unusual they’d be living somewhere that doesn’t require them to sign a lease or mortgage.

They are effectively working to stay off the radar to avoid deportation.

This state, where immigration enforcement officers are using data-driven efforts to police individuals who seek to remain off the digital grid, has bred a misunderstanding of digital privacy expectations among current and future immigrants. For citizens and natives in the U.S., the risks of posting a photo from the beach to social media can include upsetting their employer who wanted that person to work that day. For immigrants, posting that same image could allow ICE agents to use data from that photo to help find their location, resulting in deportation. Immigrants often do not know their rights regarding online privacy, as they’ve been conditioned to be cautious of digital devices and platforms all-together.

Achieving Success When Collecting Immigrant Population Data

Starting in 2015, the European refugee crisis saw thousands of refugees cross the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of obtaining asylum in European Union countries. As refugees voyaged from one border to the next, officials collected data on those individuals, including which countries they were fleeing from and where they were heading toward. The United Nations and other global agencies used this data to evaluate the scope of the conflict and provide services to those in need.

The efforts taken during the European refugee crisis are a successful example of how mass data collection can serve to help foreign nationals seeking better lives. Similar initiatives can be and have already been applied in the U.S. to assist immigrants crossing the border. Advocates for the organization No More Deaths are able to provide water and supplies to individuals crossing the border into the U.S. by knowing common areas where immigrants have attempted to cross and have even died during their journey.

While immigrants do not lawfully have to hand over information regarding their social media or other online accounts, ICE agents and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agents possess more digital tools to achieve their goals. Loose interpretations of the Patriot Act can also help government officials police immigration and potentially infringe immigrant privacy by making connections to terrorism. This can include searching an immigrant’s vehicle at the border, simply because database showed they have a distant relative who was briefly associated with a drug cartel.

Any public data immigrants create can potentially be used by government officials to achieve their goals. Legal and illegal immigrants should be familiar with the proper use of privacy settings on their social media accounts, take precaution when accepting friend or connection requests, and be careful regarding messaging or content they actually post or share on such platforms. As the U.S. likely ramps up its border security with even more “Smart Wall” initiatives in the future, immigrants still have a right to privacy, but a need to err on the side of caution.

