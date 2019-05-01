Commentary: Countries Need to Treat the Trauma of Large-Scale Attacks

The harrowing Sri Lanka Easter bombings came a month after two devastating Muslim mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. The effects of those recent tragedies added to an already somber April, a month where two…

The harrowing Sri Lanka Easter bombings came a month after two devastating Muslim mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. The effects of those recent tragedies added to an already somber April, a month where two of the most harrowing violent events in U.S. history took place: the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and the 1999 Columbine school shooting.

We initially evaluate the damage of these tragedies by physical injuries and lives lost, often overlooking the mental health problems that these experiences can cause in survivors. But traumatic events also can create an entirely new community of individuals who recover and heal together.

I have studied trauma and stress my entire career. What we are seeing is a watershed moment for Sri Lanka and perhaps the start of a vicious campaign of terror. But it’s equally important to consider this tragedy as a collective trauma — a term that also applies to the Christchurch mosque shootings, the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, the Oklahoma City bombing, 9/11 and other large-scale, traumatic events affecting separate groups of people.

Unlike individual trauma, which affects a single person or small group, collective trauma is experienced by a larger population. This makes the induction and reduction process for collective trauma different: Individuals can be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, but we don’t have an equivalent diagnosis for collective trauma.

Our knowledge about collective trauma and how to treat it is not as expansive as individual trauma, but we are quickly learning what works and does not. For example, if I am working with clients who are survivors of collective trauma, it may be important to address collective symptoms, evaluate case studies of recovery, determine what factors enabled survivors to appreciate their trauma, and promote survivor skills and attitudes that positively contribute to their level of psychological resilience.

Identifying Collective Trauma

Although less is known about collective trauma than individual trauma, there are helpful indicators we can use to evaluate its existence and impact. This starts with identifying the initial fear response, where a survivor can experience fear, shock and horror as a result of the event.

Then, we work to address the five questions that can face victims of collective trauma:

— What happened?

— Why did it happen?

— Why did I act as I did at the time?

— Why have I acted as I have since then and cannot “let it go”?

— What if it happens again?

We then work with victims to develop connections with other individuals who have experienced the same or a similar trauma, helping these people both on an individual and collective level. This enables victims to connect with others for mutual support and to better address the previous questions.

From there, we organize with others, promoting efforts to gain strength and seek redress as a community of collective trauma survivors. This includes keeping the survivors’ welfare known and supported by the public and fellow survivors; seeking social justice for those who were attacked and/or suffered; seeking collective improvements to reduce risk of future trauma; and building memorials that are permanent in place of temporary ones.

These collective responses among survivors often include symbolic reminders of the tragedy (e.g., flowers and cards), slogans promoting recovery (e.g., Boston Strong) and ceremonies of remembrance (e.g., public vigils), enabling the groups to experience the trauma as a whole. Methods of addressing collective trauma can help groups to heal, but can also be used by other individuals to reach certain goals, like political leaders who may tap into the collective trauma surrounding a school shooting to motivate voters and supporters for stricter gun control.

What Can Be Done to Help

In the case of Sri Lanka, survivors should seek help through psychological first aid. This can be completed by officials making available useful information about trauma, collective trauma and the standards of practice for rehabilitation. Of course, rehabilitation becomes extremely difficult when an entire nation has suffered from such a severe and widespread event. But there are strong, emerging standards of effective practice for healing psychological wounds, whether they’re caused by religion-based shootings, war and massacres, or natural or accidental mass trauma.

It is difficult to treat trauma on such a wide scale, but the consequences of not addressing it can be even more damaging. Trauma can remain chronic and reproduce itself as long as the underlying individuals and social causes perpetuating it are not addressed. The whole society may end up suffering in the long term from a culture of pain.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to addressing collective trauma, and the rehabilitation methods are unique to each circumstance. Collective trauma can be alleviated through cohesive and collective efforts, such as recognition, remembrance, solidarity, communal therapy and massive cooperation. For example, Voices of September 11th was established shortly after 9/11. The group initially comprised the families of survivors but quickly grew to embrace the entire country as victims of collective trauma. Yet the methods of treatment used in Voices of September 11th may not be ideal or appropriate for other traumatic events.

People who experienced the attacks in Sri Lanka and New Zealand are now linked to each other forever through a shared experience. As time goes by, the concept of collective trauma may be as relevant as historical trauma. Research on transgenerational trauma focuses on the Holocaust, Native Americans and the experiences of Native Hawaiians and how those types of groups pass trauma down through generations. These are natural and expected manifestations of the history and lore of collective trauma.

Within Native American communities, for example, the large differences in mental health and well-being among certain groups are linked to high rates of trauma and resulting stress. This includes abuse experienced at boarding schools and the loss of cultural heritage and identity at these institutions. Stress from this type of trauma has led to alcoholism/self-medication, violence, mistreatment and suicide. Despite closing these schools and efforts to collectively heal, the injury to body and spirit continues.

In New Zealand, Boston and New York, communities have come together to mourn the same losses and celebrate the same gains, each community benefiting from collective recovery. Let us hope that these communities reach out to Sri Lanka and other groups experiencing collective trauma to improve the collective good.

