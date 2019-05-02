College Application Deadlines That Extend Past May 1

The traditional college application deadline of May 1 has passed, but 400-plus schools still have openings for freshman and transfer students to enroll this fall. Of the hundreds of colleges and universities with open seats,…

The traditional college application deadline of May 1 has passed, but 400-plus schools still have openings for freshman and transfer students to enroll this fall.

Of the hundreds of colleges and universities with open seats, the majority also have financial aid and housing still available, according to a list of schools released today by the nonprofit National Association for College Admission Counseling. The schools are a mix of public and private institutions of all sizes and types, from National Universities and National Liberal Arts Colleges to smaller regional offerings. The majority of the schools on the list are based in the U.S., but several Canadian and European institutions appear as well.

For some schools, application deadlines stretch past the midyear mark. At Georgia’s Augusta University, for example, an applicant can send in materials as late as July 1 to be considered for fall 2019.

Once the application is submitted, an admission decision is made quickly, says David Barron, associate vice president for enrollment services at Augusta.

“If they turn in their application, all the transcripts, and we have everything to make a decision, it’s usually within 48 hours that they’ll get a response back,” Barron says.

Similarly, the University of Akron in Ohio also accepts students well into the summer. While officials say that 90% of Akron’s freshman class is locked in by May 1, extending the deadline leaves room for more students to enroll, including transfer applicants and adult learners.

An Akron official says it’s those applicants who benefit most from extended deadlines, but first-year students also take advantage.

Experts say that students apply after the initial application deadline for various reasons. Some, they note, are local students who may not have been admitted to their first-choice school and extending deadlines gives those applicants another option.

“Sometimes as a student goes through the (college application) process, they learn about different opportunities,” says Bill Kraus, associate vice provost of enrollment management at Akron.

As an example, Kraus shares the story of a prospective student who learned of Akron’s aerospace systems engineering program in late April. Working with the applicant, Kraus says Akron was able to get him through the admissions process despite his late start.

But Kraus cautions that a last-minute application may come with complications for on-campus housing and delayed orientations.

“One disadvantage, obviously, for a traditional-aged student who applies late is that they get put into a position where they’re applying for housing later than sooner, and choices then become much more limited. And the same thing with new student orientation,” Kraus says.

Barron notes that a late application can make it more difficult to get into certain classes and encourages students to be patient.

“Be flexible with the schedule. You may not get the schedule you want right now, but you can pick up classes and do the things that you need to do. You may not get into major classes, but you can take prerequisites, or you can take general core classes,” Barron says.

A late applicant also will need to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, as soon as possible, but should still be able to receive any eligible financial aid package in time, he adds.

“I think you’re going to be fine with that time frame, as long as you do what you need to do,” Barron says.

According to NACAC, the College Openings Update will be available on the organization’s website until July 1. The list of colleges still accepting applications is subject to change between now and that date as seats fill up and schools update information on availability. NACAC encourages students, parents and counselors to explore the deadlines for schools still taking applications.

While some elite colleges have acceptance rates below 5%, that is not representative of college admissions overall. According to U.S. News data collected from 1,268 ranked schools, the average acceptance rate in fall 2017 was 66%. A NACAC study released in fall 2018 found that the top factor in admissions decisions were grades, test scores and high school curriculum for first-year students, whereas grades matter most for transfers.

Citing the recent college admissions scandal in which rich parents worked with a college consultant to allegedly arrange bribes to get into elite schools, NACAC CEO Joyce Smith said in a statement that many families may be under “the erroneous impression that colleges and universities are impossible to get into,” a notion which she is quick to dispel.

“Nothing could be further from the truth. There will always be a few highly selective schools, but students and families should know that admission is an ongoing process for many institutions.”

Update 05/03/19: This article has been updated to reflect a larger number of schools that currently have openings, according to updated information from the National Association for College Admission Counseling.