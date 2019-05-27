Coding Boot Camps Offer Opportunity, But Not Always Transparency

Coding boot camps typically cost thousands of dollars and take a few months to complete. In return for that invested money and time, they promise to prepare participants for hot jobs in data science, cybersecurity…

Coding boot camps typically cost thousands of dollars and take a few months to complete. In return for that invested money and time, they promise to prepare participants for hot jobs in data science, cybersecurity and software development — one of the occupations predicated to have the most new job openings and highest growth rate by 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

More than 100 coding boot camps operated in the U.S. and Canada in 2018, according to the online directory Course Report. Yet only a few years after these programs proliferated, some have already shuttered. Those that remain get mixed reviews from experts.

A few have faced scrutiny from government agencies for making false claims, and some major technology employers have expressed doubts about how prepared graduates are for top-tier jobs.

Yet several colleges have recently signed deals to offer semi-independent boot camps in addition to their traditional courses. And efforts are underway to make boot camp outcome reporting more transparent and standardized.

Here are the key facts students and workers should consider about coding boot camps before signing up, using as examples four popular companies: Flatiron School, General Assembly, Thinkful and Trilogy.

[READ: How Workers Can Adapt to the Technology Revolution.]

Colleges may be affiliated but not actively involved.

Coding boot camps may be conducted entirely or partially online or entirely in person. Some are full time, others part time. Most are run by private, independent corporations, some of which operate with university affiliates.

Trilogy’s programs fall into the latter category. The company has developed boot camps for about 40 colleges, which often market them to alumni. These programs don’t provide college credit but do offer graduates certificates that bear the university’s brand.

That brand doesn’t necessarily mean college professors are heavily involved in instruction, however. University leaders approve of Trilogy program curricula, and then the courses are taught by industry professionals.

They’re not a replacement for college — but may be an alternative to a master’s degree.

The high cost of college has prompted some educators, student advocates and policymakers to call for alternative pathways to high-paying careers, such as expanded apprenticeship programs.

In theory, coding boot camps could also serve as college substitutes for young high school graduates looking to work in the tech sector. But that’s not how participants have used them so far. Instead, most people who sign up for boot camps have already earned bachelor’s degrees. For example, only about 30% of Trilogy participants don’t have bachelor’s degrees. At Flatiron, that number is 15%.

“The vast majority of our students have college degrees, typically in liberal arts,” says Tom Ogletree, director of social impact at General Assembly, another boot camp provider. Most of them are working adults looking to “arm themselves with a new digital skill or move into a tech field.”

[READ: Is Computer Coding the New Silver Bullet?]

Indeed, the average age of a Flatiron on-campus student is 30. The average age of a Trilogy student is 32, and the median age is 26.

With their fast pace and professional focus, the boot camp experience is quite different from that offered by four-to-six-year residential undergraduate programs designed to provide a holistic education.

“We are not going to teach people life skills and maturity,” says Trilogy CEO Dan Sommer.

So rather than angling to replace college, coding boot camps pose a more serious challenge to graduate schools by providing an enticing alternative for adults looking to continue their educations.

They’re not for total beginners.

Coding boot camps are selective about who can participate. They may use logic tests, personal interviews and coding challenges, which may require some prior knowledge of a computer language like JavaScript or Ruby, to screen for strong potential candidates.

They’re not cheap …

Boot camps take less time than traditional higher education programs — but not less money. Their tuition costs rival those of a year — or two — at some public colleges. And students can’t use federal financial aid to pay for them.

Examples of coding boot camp tuition costs include:

— $9,500 for Thinkful’s full stack flex program and $16,000 for Thinkful’s engineer immersion program.

— $10,000 to $13,000 for Trilogy’s programs.

— $13,950 to $15,950 for General Assembly’s full-time programs.

— $17,000 for Flatiron’s on-campus Manhattan program; $15,000 at other campuses. Online program costs range from $8,500 to $14,000.

Workers who are interested in boot camps but balk at the cost may be in luck. As companies consider ways to “upskill” their workers, some are eyeing boot camp programs. For example, Trilogy has created special programs for companies like General Electric (at Georgia Tech) and TEKSystems (at Southern Methodist University).

… but they make bold promises about payoff.

Boot camp leaders justify their high prices by promising to place participants on a fast track to high-paying, in-demand jobs. In addition to skills training, many also provide career services, coaching and connections to employers.

Some boot camps offer money-back guarantees if graduates don’t land lucrative jobs within a set period of time. Others signal their commitment to student success by making income share agreement financing options available to share the risk associated with high tuition costs. (ISAs also make it possible for people who can’t afford to pay out of pocket, or who want to avoid private loans, to participate.)

Only some share their outcome data.

Before selecting a boot camp program and signing up, consumers should research whether outcome data is available and figure out what it reveals regarding job placement and typical salaries.

Sommer suggests using a skeptical eye when evaluating the outcome data boot camps publish to promote their programs, because “there’s no formality about how those numbers are calculated.” (Note, however, that Trilogy doesn’t make its aggregated outcome data public.)

Michael Horn, chief strategy officer at education investing and consulting firm Entangled Group, agrees: “The potential for cheating and conflicts of interest is a real concern.”

[READ: Coding Companies Fill a Gap Between Higher Education and the Workforce.]

For example, in 2016, the California Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education ordered that Coding House boot camp pay a fine and close down, in part because it made false outcomes statements. In 2017, an investigation by the New York Attorney General found that Flatiron School “made inflated claims on its website concerning the percentage of its graduates who obtained employment after completing their courses and the average salaries of their graduates.” As a result, the company had to pay $375,000 in restitution to eligible graduates.

Many states require coding boot camps to have licenses in order to operate, but that doesn’t mean their quality has been accredited by independent institutions. Some boot camps have voluntarily submitted their data to the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting, a nonprofit that aims to prevent deceptive marketing practices in education and standardize result measurement. Check out its reports here.

The CIRR standards are good, Horn says, but he would like to see a few additional requirements, such as independent, third-party auditing of reported outcomes and measurement of how satisfied participants are with their programs.

If a boot camp program doesn’t publish outcome data or share it with CIRR but does offer an income share agreement payment option, “that’s another quality check” that “protects you from not getting your desired outcome,” Horn says.

Most participants are men — just like in traditional computer science training programs.

Women are outnumbered in computer science education programs and professions. So far, they seem to be in boot camps, too.

Women earn more than half of four-year college degrees but less than 20% of bachelor’s degrees in computer science, according to the National Science Foundation 2016 Science and Engineering Indicators report. They earned about a quarter of computer science master’s degrees and nearly a fifth of computer science doctoral degrees in 2013.

Compare that with these boot camp examples, where women make up:

— 33% of Thinkful’s full stack students.

— 21% of Thinkful’s engineering immersion students.

— Approximately 30% of Trilogy students.

— 33% of General Assembly’s students who provide that information (21% haven’t).

— Flatiron doesn’t collect gender data on participants, according to a spokesperson.

To address this disparity, some boot camps offer scholarships specifically for women. And the Grace Hopper Program, a boot camp named for a pioneering computer programmer, is open only to women.

Key Coding Boot Camp Facts:

— Colleges may be affiliated but not actively involved.

— They’re not a replacement for college — but may be an alternative to a master’s degree.

— They’re not for total beginners.

— They’re not cheap.

— They make bold promises about payoff.

— Only some share outcome data.

— Most participants are men.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

10 Tech Jobs That Make the Most Money

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

Coding Boot Camps Offer Opportunity, But Not Always Transparency originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 05/29/19: A previous version of this story mischaracterized the Council on Integrity in Results Reporting’s transparency standards.