China Biggest Threat to U.S. Development of AI, Survey Shows

The global race in artificial intelligence has slowly taken over the world, with countries now measuring their power in part by the amount of data that they can process and the speed with which tasks…

The global race in artificial intelligence has slowly taken over the world, with countries now measuring their power in part by the amount of data that they can process and the speed with which tasks and processes are automated.

The U.S. and China are the leaders and biggest competitors in AI, a point further straining their relations. A recent survey put together by Ernst & Young shows that while Americans see their country as the leading AI force, they look at China as the main obstacle to further advancement by the U.S.

Among the highlights of the survey of 500 U.S. CEOs and business leaders:

— The data showed that 47% of those surveyed see China as the biggest obstacle to AI advancement in the U.S.

— AI is a field that business leaders also trust, with 85% of respondents saying they are optimistic about the uses of artificial intelligence. More than half say the U.S. is the leader in this space.

— In addition, 87% of respondents said they are expecting their companies to invest in AI this year, while only 13% say this might not happen.

— About a quarter of those surveyed said China comes second in the global AI race after the United States, followed by Japan, Canada and Germany.

[READ: AI Might Force You to Learn a New Profession Every 10 Years]

— Russia is the second-biggest obstacle in AI development in the U.S. according to 14% of the respondents, followed by Japan (12%), the United Kingdom (7%) and Canada (5%).

About 8 in 10 respondents say the U.S. government is most open to working with companies to adopt AI technology, followed by the Chinese and Japanese governments, respectively. About 7 in 10 respondents say artificial intelligence should be uniformly regulated at a global level.

The EY survey comes amid forecasts of soaring investment in AI and other technologies. Last year the 2018 Global R&D Funding Forecast projected that by the mid-2020s spending in AI, automation, robotics and accompanying software will dominate the R&D landscape.

More from U.S. News

AI Might Force You to Learn a New Profession Every 10 Years

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

The Potential Winners of the Global Artificial Intelligence Race

China Biggest Threat to U.S. Development of AI, Survey Shows originally appeared on usnews.com