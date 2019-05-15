Change of plans for Kingstowne Towne Center’s first residential

There’s been a slight change of plans for Kingstowne Towne Center. Three years after it earned approval for the first residential within the mixed-use development, an affiliate of the Silver Spring-based Halle Cos. has returned…

There’s been a slight change of plans for Kingstowne Towne Center.

Three years after it earned approval for the first residential within the mixed-use development, an affiliate of the Silver Spring-based Halle Cos. has returned to Fairfax County with a tweak: smaller multifamily buildings and much less retail.

Halle Cos. is the owner of 26.6 acres of the 35-acre mixed-use center bounded by Kingstowne Village Parkway, Kingstowne Boulevard and South Van Dorn Street. Its portion includes a 4.66-acre lot across from the Regal Kingstowne movie theater that is central to the project.

In June 2016, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a development plan to replace 1.2 million square feet of previously entitled office, slated for the nearly 5-acre vacant lot, with 886,000 square feet of multifamily and 68,000 square feet of retail across four buildings. Halle also committed to upgrading an adjacent 0.8-acre pedestrian plaza with seating areas, moveable tables and chairs for outdoor…