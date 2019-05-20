Candy paradise Candytopia sets sights on D.C. region

Candytopia, the modern-day Candyland-meets-Willy Wonka attraction, will sweeten the Greater Washington retail scene in the next year. The pop-up concept, which occupies between 14,000 and 25,000 square feet for four to five months, will open…

Candytopia, the modern-day Candyland-meets-Willy Wonka attraction, will sweeten the Greater Washington retail scene in the next year.

The pop-up concept, which occupies between 14,000 and 25,000 square feet for four to five months, will open in the next 12 months likely in the Tysons area, said Candytopia CEO John Goodman. A location has not been finalized yet.

Candytopia, curated by Jackie Sorkin, star of TLC’s “Candy Queen,” combines art, entertainment and retail in one location. Customers buy tickets to view pieces of classic art recreated in jelly beans, slide down a Skittles rainbow and dive into a giant pool of faux marshmallows.

There are free samples of candy throughout the venue, with about 700,000 free pieces of candy distributed during each pop-up’s stay.

There is also ample opportunity to buy candy — the business does $2,000 per square foot in sales, Goodman told a group gathered at International Council of Shopping Centers Recon in Las Vegas on Monday.

The concept…