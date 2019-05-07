Can the Keto Diet Improve Your Athletic Performance?

As a sports dietitian, I work with professional athletes and active people who want to eat to perform. So naturally, as all things keto dominate health conversations — with some athletes even swearing by the…

As a sports dietitian, I work with professional athletes and active people who want to eat to perform. So naturally, as all things keto dominate health conversations — with some athletes even swearing by the eating plan as a performance enhancer — many are asking: Is keto the ticket to a faster marathon, a record lift or a winning season?

To answer that, let’s first revisit what a ketogenic diet actually is: a way of eating that aims to put your body into a state of ketosis, which means that your body can use fat (rather than carbohydrates) as its primary fuel source. To reach ketosis, you eat a diet that’s high in fat (more than 70 percent of your daily calories), moderate in protein (0.5 to 0.9 grams of protein per pound body weight per day) and low in carbs (around 50 grams a day). For reference, an apple has about 25 grams of carbs.

Following the keto diet isn’t just about what you do and don’t eat — it also involves monitoring your ketone levels to be sure you’ve reached a state of ketosis. The most accurate way to do that is by pricking your finger and using a blood ketone meter, which will cost about $50 to $70, plus $20 to $30 for the blood ketone strips. Alternatively, you can pay about $8 for a bottle of keto urine testing strips, which are less accurate.

Potential Benefits of Keto for Athletes

Prolonged, heavy and vigorous exercise can trigger an inflammatory response. So any dietary interventions that minimize inflammation are appealing to active individuals. Some studies on ketogenic diets have shown decreased markers on inflammation, but this could be due to eliminating sugar and certain types of fats. At the same time, foods that have anti-inflammatory properties such as pomegranates, tart cherries and beets are not allowed on a keto diet because they are too high in carbs.

For those with digestive distress during exercise, particularly those with irritable bowel syndrome, the keto diet may be better tolerated and help to prevent GI symptoms. But so little fiber and carbs could also lead to digestive problems in some people.

Most of the appeal of the keto diet is the effect on body weight. Losing excess body fat could be beneficial for health as well as performance in certain sports. For example, weight reduction may be an advantage if you are looking to be lighter as a runner, or during distance cycling events as you will have less load to transport over a given distance.

Since those on keto report less hunger, this diet could benefit people in weight class sports like fitness competitions, rowing and MMA, who need to lean up without feeling like they’re restricting themselves.

Potential Risks of the Keto Diet for Athletes

For athletes and active people who are looking to gain muscle mass, keto may not be a smart choice since it’s moderate — not high — in protein, which is important for muscle building. Eating too much protein will take you out of ketosis.

The keto diet may also not positively impact performance among people do high-intensity workouts such as spin classes, tennis, sprints and CrossFit, since those activities rely on carbohydrate as the primary fuel source. On keto, you may notice a higher perceived effort of exertion, higher heart rate and lower power during these types of exercise, which can limit your ability to train.

The keto diet can also be harmful for athletes who need to eat a certain number of calories to support all of their physical activity. If the diet suppresses your appetite and leads you to eat less, for example, you may wind up in energy deficit, unable to effectively recover and not progress in your fitness.

Finally, you may lack some nutrients that are especially key for athletes if you follow keto. Micronutrients and electrolytes are lost in the sweat during exercise and, if the diet does not provide optimal amounts, you may be a need to supplement, perhaps by adding salt to foods, boosting you intake of low-carb salty foods like pickles or drinking chicken broth. It can also be tricky to reach your potassium, magnesium, vitamins A and C, and folate needs, since they’re found in many of the foods keto limits or forbids.

Is Keto for You?

Before you embark on a keto diet, ask yourself:

— Are you willing to monitor for the presence of ketones in your blood?

— Are you willing to dramatically decrease intake of fruits, beans, potatoes, corn, grains, sweets and alcohol?

— Do you like vegetables?

— Do you like fat-containing foods?

— Are you prepared for some indigestion, at least initially?

— If you eat out regularly, can you find foods that meet your needs?

— Is this diet varied enough to keep you satisfied?

— Are these foods sports friendly? Can you keep them in your bag, take them on your bike or run, or pack them when you travel?

Advice for Athletes on Keto

If you’re committed to giving keto a go, the healthiest way to go about it is by including meats, nuts, avocado, olive oil, dairy foods, a few fruits and vegetables, and not rely on keto bars, shakes, dessert and ketogenic coffee.

It’s also important to time your carb eating strategically. Consume them before and after exercise to help your body prepare for and repair from activity. Before going full-blown keto, you may want to experiment by lowering your carbs modestly and noting how it affects your performance.

Since it takes time to adapt to keto and in the first week you may experience the keto “flu,” it’s definitely not a good idea to embark on the plan right before an event, competition or race.

No matter what, work with a sports dietitian who can help you develop an eating pattern that works best for your goals and accounts for any potential nutrient deficits.

An Alternate Approach

If keto sounds too extreme, consider a modified keto approach, which will not put you into ketosis but may still allow you to lose weight without the same degree of restriction. The modified keto diet is 30% protein, 55% fat and 15% carbs. This breakdown would allow you to eat some legumes, starchy veggies, fruit, nuts and seeds. This may be a better choice if your sport or activity is high intensity, if you do endurance sports or if your goal is to build muscle.

In addition, a modified keto diet can help you more easily consume nutrients a traditional keto diet lacks. For instance, on a modified keto, you could add a medium baked potato, which would provide 26 grams of carbohydrate to fuel the body, as well as potassium, fiber and vitamin C. A smoothie with Greek yogurt, berries, oatmeal and milk would give you carbs, calcium and fiber.

Here’s a sample “modified keto” menu for athletes:

Breakfast

An omelet with broccoli, peppers and mushrooms, served with 1/2 cup berries

Snack

Kale chips with a Greek yogurt dip

Lunch

A burger on a Portobello mushroom with spinach, red onion, sliced tomato and goat cheese

Snack

A mix of nuts and seeds

Dinner

Zucchini noodles with pesto, fresh mozzarella, crumbled Parmesan crisps, shrimp and grape tomatoes

