CACI builds a backlog wave in the third quarter, raises guidance

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 2, 2019 1:42 pm 05/02/2019 01:42pm
CACI International Inc. saw earnings rise 12.5% for the third quarter, it announced Thursday, but it’s the company’s backlogged work that is raising eyebrows

Executives said on the earnings call that the Arlington-based IT contractor logged more than $2.7 billion in contract awards for the quarter, 95% above the prior year.

For the quarter, CACI (NYSE: CACI) has amassed a funded backlog of $2.9 billion, more than 51% above the prior year and has total backlog resting at $14.9 billion with a 12-month book-to-bill of 1.7. 

That’s impressive for a time period that analysts traditionally have ascribed as slow for contract pick-ups. CACI is following a trend of strong quarters that has also touched competitors like Leidos and General Dynamics IT, and president and CEO Ken Asbury said he attributes some of it to the rare budget clarity occurring in Washington at the moment.

“We’re in the second year of a two-year budget deal. I believe the acquisition organizations are far more…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

