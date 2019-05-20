Bradycardia: Can a Slow Heart Rate Be Dangerous?

For an adult, a normal resting heart rate is typically between 60 and 100 beats per minute. And in general, our heart rate tends to go down with age, so that an adult’s heart rate…

For an adult, a normal resting heart rate is typically between 60 and 100 beats per minute. And in general, our heart rate tends to go down with age, so that an adult’s heart rate is slower than a young child’s or baby’s.

Some people, however, have a heart rate that’s slower than normal, what’s called bradycardia. This is variably defined as less than 60 or 50 beats per minute depending on the source or study. It’s not necessarily a sign of trouble either; in the absence of symptoms, it’s frequently benign.

What’s referred to as sinus bradycardia — which gets its name from the sinus (or sinoatrial) node, the natural pacemaker in the heart, which in this case sets the slower pace — can result from being in good shape. And bradycardia is also more common in the elderly, since heart rate tends to decrease with age. “In normal healthy individuals, you can certainly have sinus bradycardia. For example, anybody’s who very well-conditioned can frequently have sinus bradycardia that’s completely asymptomatic and actually a sign of very good health,” says Dr. Mario Pascual, a cardiac electrophysiologist with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute in Miami, Florida.

“Bradycardia can also occur during sleep,” he adds. “So any kind of nocturnal or sleeping bradycardia can also be very common and very normal.”

However, experts add that some people have sleep apnea, which disrupts breathing during sleep and that can also have an impact on the heart and cause bradycardia. Other possible causes for bradycardia include:

— Issues with the sinoatrial node.

— Heart tissue damage caused by aging, heart disease or a previous heart attack.

— Thyroid problems like hypothyroidism.

— A congenital heart defect.

— Some medications, including heart medications, or beta blockers.

Often an abnormally slow heart rate goes unnoticed. And research generally finds in the absence of a person having symptoms like fainting, or syncope — which can happen with a sudden drop in heart rate — or taking heart-rate modifying medications, bradycardia isn’t associated with increased risk of heart problems. For example, research on asymptomatic bradycardia published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2016 found that asymptomatic bradycardia wasn’t associated with a significantly higher rate of cardiovascular disease or death except in some cases where individuals were taking drugs that slow their heart rate. In some instances, a lower heart rate is linked with lower cardiovascular risk.

For patients who are asymptomatic, “they have that low heart rate but they don’t feel bad; they’re not having palpitations, sweating, chest pain or anything like that,” says Dr. Ajay Dharod, a general internist and vice chair of informatics and analytics for the department of medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who led the research published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

That research wasn’t able to determine the reason patients on heart rate-modifying medications were at higher risk. But such medications are often prescribed to treat underlying problems, including issues like heart failure or high blood pressure, which raise cardiovascular risk. “When we separated out the individuals that were on the drugs for heart rate lowering (from those) not on the drugs, we found that those individuals not on any (heart rate-modifying) drugs that are found to have asymptomatic bradycardia had no real difference in their mortality,” Dharod notes.

When to Seek Medical Attention

Particularly when bradycardia is prolonged and in the presence of accompanying symptoms, however, experts emphasize it’s important to seek medical attention.

These symptoms may include:

— Fatigue, a lack of energy or tiring easily with activity.

— Nearly fainting or passing out — or syncope.

— Dizziness.

— Shortness of breath.

— Chest pain.

— Confusion.

— Heart palpitations, or a fluttering in your chest.

Take note as well if your heart rate is just not going up appropriately with activity. If you experience profound symptoms, such as an inability to walk even to the bathroom, or syncope associated with bradycardia, seek emergency medical attention immediately.

Unchecked and untreated, severe or prolonged bradycardia can cause a number of complications including heart failure, low blood pressure, or hypotension, and high blood pressure, according to the American Heart Association.

For some, bradycardia can alternate with a fast heart rhythm, or what’s called tachycardia. Taken together it’s referred to as bradycardia-tachycardia, or tachy-brady, syndrome. This is a type of sick sinus syndrome, and can be associated with the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation and raise a person’s risk for complications that include stroke and sudden death, or cardiac arrest.

Treatment for Bradycardia

In addition to having heart rate checked during routine medical checkups, there are a number of ways people learn they have bradycardia in the absence of emergent symptoms.

“With the advent of the Apple Watch and other types of home monitoring systems, we’ve seen a number of patients coming to the office because either their heart watch or their third party EKG monitor has demonstrated that their heart rates were below 60 beats per minute,” Pascual says. Others may have symptoms, like lightheadedness, and using a home blood pressure monitor — which typically can check heart rate too — determine their heart rate is slow. “That’s a very common way that patients find out about bradycardia,” Pascual says.

Whatever the case, any concerns should be checked out with a doctor, experts say.

Make sure to discuss any medications you’re taking. That along with a person’s age can tell physicians a lot about what may be behind the bradycardia, clinicians say.

Along with a patient’s medical history and physical exam, if needed, additional testing may be ordered for some patients, like an EKG, or electrocardiogram. Whether any further evaluation is needed — and if so, what that entails — depends on the patient’s individual circumstances.

In some cases, addressing bradycardia may be as simple as a physician changing medications that a patient is on — if warranted and safe to do so.

But other patients who experience profound symptoms may have an abnormal rhythm referred to as heart block. With this, “the native pacemaker of your heart may be wanting to increase your heart rate, but because the upper chambers and the lower chambers of your heart are no longer communicating, you’re not able to express that elevated heart rate,” Pascual explains. “So that’s when patients really start to have symptoms and you absolutely need further evaluation at that point.”

To address severe or prolonged bradycardia, in many cases a pacemaker may be implanted that can regulate the heart’s rhythm, and speed it up as needed, the AHA notes.

“If we can’t find a reversible cause — then at that point we need to start considering putting in a pacemaker,” Pascual says. Risks include infection around the implantation site, blood vessel or nerve damage and collapsed lung. But generally the procedure is very well-tolerated, Pascual says, “with essentially immediate relief of symptoms.”

