Bowser’s tax hikes survive budget revisions, but D.C. Council tees up key changes

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plans to raise taxes to generate funding for new affordable housing investments have cleared a key budgetary hurdle, but the exact shape of those housing programs remains a point of contention among D.C. Council members.

Despite fierce opposition from developers and property owners and his own qualms about the changes, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson included the hikes as he formulated a new spending plan for fiscal 2020, which the council approved on the first reading Tuesday.

Bowser has wanted much of the roughly $114 million in new revenue — generated by tax increases on commercial property and mixed-use real estate transactions over $2 million — devoted to new affordable housing spending. Mendelson and the rest of the council have changed the exact way those new investments will flow into various programs.

Most notably, many council members argued for some of that cash to be directed into repair work for public housing developments instead of simply…