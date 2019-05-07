Bowser’s proposed real estate tax hikes look set to pass, even as D.C. Council chair blasts her tactics

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed tax increases on commercial property and large real estate transactions look increasingly likely to become law, even though Council Chairman Phil Mendelson believes she’s used “misleading” tactics to sell those…

Bowser’s fiscal 2020 budget included about $128 million in new revenue for the city, generated largely by undoing a tax cut for commercial property owners that the council passed just last year. Another tax hike would target commercial and mixed-use real estate transactions valued at $2 million or more, and both rate changes have earned the ire of many local developers and landlords.

Mendelson emerged as a particularly vocal opponent of the tax increases, arguing they will put more strain on already overburdened local businesses, and he told reporters Monday that he plans to introduce a proposal to keep the rate hikes from becoming law.

However, the chairman conceded that he does not believe a majority on the council will…