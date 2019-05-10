202
Bowser ready to explore D.C. height limit changes in order to meet housing production goals

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 10, 2019 2:25 pm 05/10/2019 02:25pm
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has for months talked up her plan to see the District add 36,000 new homes by 2025 — and she could be willing to touch a political third rail to meet that goal.

Bowser signed a new executive order Friday designed to lay out a road map for District agencies to follow as they look to reach that target, which also includes the stipulation that a third of the new homes will be affordable to renters of modest means.

Many of the initiatives call on city staffers to build on Bowser’s existing efforts around affordable housing, a policy area that she’s made a focus of her second term as fears of displacement and gentrification become all the more prevalent. Perhaps most notably, she wants to see the Office of Planning evaluate changes to building height and density limits, long a target of housing advocates pressing leaders to do away with the notorious Height Act limiting building sizes.

