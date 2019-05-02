Bowling and bocce venue makes it official for Reston

The Halley Rise development in Reston has signed its first retail tenant after its Wegmans anchor: Pinstripes, the bowling, bocce and bar venue with two other locations in the D.C. area. Pinstripes will open a…

Pinstripes will open a 20,000-square-foot venue at the development, which will have a total of 250,000 square feet of retail when finished. We’d heard landlord Brookfield Properties was eyeing a bowling-type venue for the site. David Ward and Brad Buslik of H&R Retail represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the deal. Ryan Wilner of KLNB Retail represented Pinstripes.

Brookfield has been courting entertainment uses for the development ever since landing Wegmans. It is also in talks with high-end movie theater Cinépolis, though Cy Kouhestani, senior vice president of leasing and asset management for the company, said he could not comment on the status of a potential deal with the cinema.

He did say he expects to announce another 35,000-square-foot entertainment-focused tenant soon.

