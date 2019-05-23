Boston Properties names Gensler’s Diane Hoskins to board

Jacob Frenkel and Martin Turchin have rotated off the Boston Properties board, and the Boston-based real estate investment trust with a big presence in Greater Washington has tapped Diane Hoskins and William Walton to fill…

Jacob Frenkel and Martin Turchin have rotated off the Boston Properties board, and the Boston-based real estate investment trust with a big presence in Greater Washington has tapped Diane Hoskins and William Walton to fill the vacant spots.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) has also named Joel Klein as independent, nonexecutive chairman of the 11-member board. Klein had previously served as lead independent director.

Hoskins is co-CEO of M. Arthur Gensler Jr. & Associates, an architecture, design and planning firm with a large Boston presence. Hoskins, who is based in D.C., founded the Gensler Research Institute in 2005 and is currently a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanization.

Walton is co-founder and managing member of Dallas-based Rockpoint Group LLC, a global real-estate investment management firm. Walton and his fellow founding managing members have invested in $60 billion worth of real estate globally. He also co-founded Westbrook…