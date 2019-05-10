Boston Beer merging with Dogfish Head in $300M deal

Samuel Adams maker Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is merging with Delaware-based Dogfish Head Brewery in a $300 million cash and stock transaction. The two companies will combine Boston Beer’s 1,543 employees with Dogfish…

The two companies will combine Boston Beer’s 1,543 employees with Dogfish Head’s 400, and will add 275,000 barrels of brewing to Boston Beer’s 4 million. In 2018, Boston Beer reported around $1 billion in revenue.

The merger brings together two of the oldest craft breweries in the country, as well as Boston Beer’s extensive sales and marketing team with Dogfish Head’s innovation and social media team.

“It will mean that there is a stronger organization,” Jim Koch, founder of Boston Beer, said in an interview. “This is a joint effort.”

Despite Boston Beer’s much larger size, the two organizations classified the transaction as a merger. Dogfish Head will continue to be run by co-founders Sam Calagione and Mariah Calagione, but operate under the Boston Beer umbrella. The combined company will be led by Dave Burwick, Boston Beer CEO.

“We’re…