Big leadership changes teed up for the region’s oldest community bank

The nearly 167-year-old Burke & Herbert Bank has finalized a long-awaited succession plan that it hopes will boost growth in the coming years.

That is because W. Scott McSween, the bank’s longtime chief operating officer and president, will replace current CEO E. Hunt Burke on June 3 — but only until the end of the year. Starting in 2020, veteran banker David Boyle, the former vice president and chief financial officer at Orrstown Bank in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania, and former PNC Bank and National City Bank exec, will become the new CEO.

Burke, the great-great-grandson of founding partner John Burke, will continue to serve as chairman of the board (the Burke family maintains a substantial ownership interest in the bank) while McSween intends to retire. While the Bank’s board is not interested in growing through acquisitions or building up its balance sheet to eventually sell, Burke said the bank does need to grow to be successful and the board believes Boyle can lead the bank in that…