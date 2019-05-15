Bethesda Marriott sold to Mullen family

The Bethesda Marriott hotel at 5151 Pooks Hill Road has been sold to members of the Mullen family, which founded Apple Leisure Group, a travel company and resort owner out of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. Former…

The Bethesda Marriott hotel at 5151 Pooks Hill Road has been sold to members of the Mullen family, which founded Apple Leisure Group, a travel company and resort owner out of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Former owner Northview Hotel Group of Westport, Connecticut, sold the 407-room property for $69.5 million, or $170,673 per room. The hotel, which was built in 1980, sits on nearly 12 acres.

The full-service Marriott Hotel is just three miles from Marriott’s headquarters on Fernwood Road in Bethesda, though not for long. Marriott is moving to a new headquarters in downtown Bethesda. There is also a Bethesda Marriott Suites adjacent to the current headquarters.

Agreements filed with the deed of transfer indicate Marriott will continue to be the flag and the operator of the 15-story property.

Jeff Mullen, whose father founded Apple Leisure and who serves as the company’s chief operating officer, signed some of the contracts related to the sale and said the acquisition is part…