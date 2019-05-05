Best Mother’s Day Sales for 2019

There isn’t much time left to select the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Fortunately, because of expedited shipping, in-store sales and options for picking up online orders in stores, it’s still possible for you to get…

There isn’t much time left to select the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Fortunately, because of expedited shipping, in-store sales and options for picking up online orders in stores, it’s still possible for you to get a gift for Mom by May 12. Plus, thanks to stores offering last-minute sales, you have plenty of ways to save money on flowers, treats, jewelry, beauty products and more.

These are the best Mother’s Day sales you can shop right now. Note: If you order online and opt not to pick up your item in the store, you may have to pay for expedited shipping for delivery by Mother’s Day.

Here are the best sales for Mother’s Day:

Read on for more information about each Mother’s Day deal.

1-800-Flowers

Flower delivery is a great option for last-minute shoppers. Mom receives colorful blooms and doesn’t have to know you placed the order just days before Mother’s Day. Until May 11, use promo code MOM at checkout and get 20 percent off your order. This discount is valid for delivery dates between May 8 and May 11.

Barnes & Noble

The bookseller has curated a special collection of books for moms and is offering up to 40 percent off all of them. The collection includes novels, biographies, cookbooks and more.

Bath & Body Works

Make a $30 online purchase before 5:59 a.m. EST on May 10, enter MOMSDAY at checkout and receive a Mother’s Day tote filled with eight spring-themed products for $30 ($117 value). This deal is available only while supplies last.

Blue Nile

The jeweler is offering up to 30 percent off the Mother’s Day collection until May 12 with promo code MOM2019. The collection includes rings, bracelets, earrings, pendants, necklaces and more.

The Body Shop

Get the Mother’s Day Tote ($69 value) for $39. The reusable tote bag is filled with limited-edition products, including shampoo, shower cream, a charcoal mask, a tote-exclusive ginger body yogurt and more.

Bouquet Bar

This gift-delivery service offers a unique twist on the traditional bouquet. Order an artfully packaged box filled with a combination of flowers, gifts and treats. Promo code MOM10 gives you 10 percent off your order.

Fitbit

The Mother’s Day sale runs through May 11 and features up to $30 off select trackers, including the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Charge 3. Use promo code MOMROCKS.

Fogo de Chao

Take Mom out for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner on May 12, and she will receive a complimentary dining card to use for a future visit between May 13 and July 11. The bonus card is usable Sunday to Thursday only.

Harry & David

Through May 7 at midnight EST, use coupon code HD50 to get up to $50 off your purchase. Discounts start at $15 and depend on your order size.

Jewlr

The online jewelry retailer, which specializes in customized pieces, is offering up to 70 percent off retail prices during its Mother’s Day sale, which runs through May 12. Eligible items include rings and pendants with your choice of engraving, as well as name necklaces.

Kohl’s

Use promo code MOMSDAY10 through May 12 and receive $10 off a Mother’s Day gift purchase of $50 or more. Eligible items include select clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses and home decor items.

Lord & Taylor

Promo code MOM gets you up to 40 percent off storewide through May 12. Some brands and items are excluded from the sale, but it includes a wide variety of clothing, jewelry, accessories and home items.

Massage Envy

Until May 12, get three 60-minute facials for $150. This gift will come in the form of a promotional voucher, which you can pick up at your nearest location. Normally, the non-member price for each 60-minute treatment would be $99 or more.

Pottery Barn

Mother’s Day gifts are up to 30 percent off. The sale includes vases, throw blankets, robes, photo frames and more.

T-Mobile

Through Mother’s Day, you can take advantage of these deals if you want to buy Mom a new phone or smartwatch. The iPhone XS Max (512 GB) is $200 off. You can also save $200 via monthly bill credits when you buy two Apple Watches on an installment plan and activate them with a new Digits line, which allows you to use your phone number on multiple connected devices. Prefer a Samsung Galaxy watch? Purchase a Galaxy watch via an installment plan, activate it with a Digits line and get a second Galaxy watch free via monthly bill credits.

Ulta

Until May 11, get $3.50 off a $15 purchase in stores, online or via the app. To get this deal, visit the Ulta website and click on the coupon.

