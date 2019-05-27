Best Exercises for Hip Bursitis

One of the really neat things about being a bipedal mammal is that our largest joints, the hips, have a spectacular range of motion. Within the hip are a variety of muscles, tendons and bones…

One of the really neat things about being a bipedal mammal is that our largest joints, the hips, have a spectacular range of motion. Within the hip are a variety of muscles, tendons and bones that all work together to keep us moving forward and backward, up and down and side to side. But occasionally, all that intricate machinery can get a little messed up — whether through overuse, age or injury — and bursitis, a common and painful condition, may develop.

What Is Hip Bursitis?

The suffix “itis” simply means inflammation, so hip bursitis, which is also called trochanteric bursitis or can be part of a condition called greater trochanteric pain syndrome, is an inflammation of the bursa, or the fluid filled sac in the outer part of the hip. “A bursa is essentially a normal anatomic structure, and its function is to lubricate between tissue layers — so between bone and tendon or between tendon and tendon,” says Dr. John Ryan, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist who focuses on hip preservation at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. That fluid layer “allows those structures to slide over each other smoothly and naturally. When that natural fluid structure goes from being normal and functional to being inflamed, swollen, hot, red or irritated,” that’s bursitis.

Dr. Travis S. Scudday, an orthopedic surgeon with St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California and the Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, adds that bursa, which can be found all over the body, are “designed to reduce friction over the bony prominence.” In the hip, that means inflammation of the bursa that caps the muscles and tendons in the outer part of the joint.

“Hip bursitis is thought to be an overuse condition caused by increased friction of the Iliotibial band,” the sheet tendinous tissue that runs from the outside of the hip to the knee and stabilizes knee and hip movementover the greater trochanter, Scudday says, that “can be due to trauma, overuse, or a change in gait mechanics.”

Symptoms of hip bursitis may include:

— Sharp hip pain that turns into an ache over time.

— Tenderness and pain when pressure is applied to the site or the leg is moved laterally.

— Pain that increases with repetitive motion.

— Pain that radiates down the outside or back of the leg from the hip to the knee.

— Swelling, warmth or redness along with pain in the outer hip area, which could indicate an infection of the bursal tissue and warrants immediate medical attention.

Scudday says bursitis can be diagnosed with “a history and a physical examination. “The history should include the patient’s age, chief complaint, symptom onset, duration, course, aggravating or relieving factors, and any previous treatment,” and whether those approaches made a difference. “More recently MRI has become more prevalent. This will show fluid and inflammation underneath the iliotibial band (IT) and gluteus maximus next to the greater trochanter.”

Scudday says the condition is “more common in females than males and usually occurs between the fourth and sixth decades of life.” Ryan adds that bursitis is a common problem for a lot of people, not just runners who subject the area to a lot of repetitive strain and may be prone to developing it. “Even older and more sedentary folks can develop the classic symptoms of lateral hip pain, or pain over the outer bony prominence of the hip.” He says part of the problem is the way the muscles and tendons feed into the hip structure and transfer force generated in the muscles. As we age, these connections can naturally degrade and repetitive use or poor posture can also contribute to the development of pain and inflammation in the outer hip area.

Exercises for Hip Bursitis

As doctors have learned more about hip bursitis and how it develops, it’s become clear that often, there’s an underlying injury to a tendon or an impingement that is making the bursitis worse. “In most cases, it’s not bursitis that’s the primary culprit. It’s the tendons being the primary culprit,” Ryan says. With that in mind, exercises that help strengthen the tendons and the muscles surrounding them can be helpful for alleviating symptoms.

Although it’s best to talk to your doctor or work with a physical therapist to create the right exercise program for you and to make sure you’re using good form that doesn’t increase risk of injury, Scudday says exercises that aim to improve strength in the gluteus maximus, lower back and pelvis region should be the focus. You may also be referred to an orthopedic surgeon or a sports medicine doctor for evaluation and treatment if rest, ice and physical therapy don’t clear up the issue.

Ryan says that isometric exercises are the name of the game in achieving the best results for hip bursitis, especially as a first line of treatment because they can actually improve pain symptoms. Isometric exercise “is an exercise where the muscle is contracting, but it’s not changing its length. It’s not getting shorter or longer. And what’s been shown is that isometric exercise can have a bit of an analgesic effect — that is they actually can decrease pain symptoms quite a bit for patients.” He recommends that patients “do some isometrics throughout the workday even in the office, instead of having to pop an ibuprofen or acetaminophen.”

Examples of isometric exercises for hip bursitis include:

— Bridges. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Squeeze your abs and butt and lift your lower body off the floor, being careful to not raise too high — you don’t want to put too much pressure on the neck. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds and then lower your back to the floor. Repeat five or 10 times. Elevating your pelvis engages the hip flexors, gluteal muscles, hamstrings and quads. All of these muscles work in concert to support the hip and can improve symptoms of bursitis.

— The clam. Lying on your side with knees slightly bent, place a pillow or towel between the knees. Gently activate the muscles to lift the top leg ever so slightly — it should remain in contact with the pillow but not be lying heavily on it. Hold for 10 to 30 seconds and relax. Repeat five or 10 times and switch to the other side.

— Hip press. Lie on you back with your knees bent and feet on the floor with a therapy band around the thighs. “Exert resistance against that band and hold it for 30 seconds to a minute,” Ryan says. Repeat five or 10 times. “You can vary the intensity and the effort as you get stronger,” Ryan says.

— Standing buttock squeeze. Stand up straight with your feet a few inches apart and flat on the floor facing forward. Try to push the ground away through your heels without actually moving your feet and hold for 10 to 30 seconds. Relax and repeat five to 10 times.

Ryan says that other activities that build strength in the gluteal area can also help. For example, “water is great for the hip,” and doing some of your hip exercises in the pool can speed healing. “Doing them in the water unloads the joint and allows people to move more freely. So I often recommend people trying to join a club with a pool or find a municipal pool.” In addition, riding a bike, whether on the road or stationary can also help. Ryan recommends starting “in the lower resistance end of the scale initially,” and building up. “That can be a great way to strengthen that gluteal area, too.”

Exercises to Avoid

Avoiding bad posture and body positions that increase pressure and strain on the impacted area should be priority one for patients dealing with hip bursitis, says Dr. W. Kelton Vasileff, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “We try to avoid overly stretching the side of the hip. Whenyou’re stretching and leaning to one side, you tend to put more pressure on the bursa via the IT band.” That means you should try “sitting in a more neutral position or standing in a more neutral position” and avoid “standing on one leg or leaning to one side — which are all very natural things for us to do,” he says. These simple changes to day-to-day movements that you’re probably not thinking about can actually make a difference, even for athletes dealing with overuse injuries.

Although in the past, it was thought that stretching the IT band, especially across the midline of the body, would alleviate hip bursitis, Ryan says that approach has fallen out of favor. “Classically what physicians and physical therapist thought was, ‘hey your IT band is too tight and it’s rubbing on the bone so we need to loosen it up.’ They would prescribe a course of aggressive stretching of the IT band,” which often involved bringing the leg across the center line of the body, “as if you were crossing your legs. What we’re coming to realize is that probably in many cases that can be counterproductive and can aggravate the symptoms of lateral hip pain, tendon inflammation and bursitis because you’re compressing the IT band over the bone and hitting the sore spot and making it feel more painful.”

Movements that move the leg outward and “away from the midline of the body in a position where the IT band is more relaxed and in a non-compression position” are believed to be a better option. “Aggressive stretching is probably not the best idea and can be counterproductive in some cases,” Ryan says.

That means being gentle with the IT band and staying away from cross-legged stretches and postures is now the favored approach. This means not just in exercise but in everyday movement, too. “A classic one and that you can’t always change is sleeping on your side. When you’re a side sleeper, the leg tends to drop down into the adductor position making the IT band tighter. A simple modification can be to use a couple pillows between the knees to keep the leg in a more neutral position at nighttime,” or switching to sleeping on you back. “Just being aware of some of these postures can be really helpful,” Ryan says.

For athletes, getting a good gait analysis to check that your mechanics are sound and not contributing to the problem is probably a good idea. And you may need to change up your training routine. Dr. Taylor R. Dunphy, an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at the Hoag Orthopedic Institute says that runners who train on a banked indoor track may be more likely to develop bursitis in the hip than those who train on flatter surfaces. “As you run, that tissue rubs over the edge of the top of the femur and that irritates the IT band,” which can lead to bursitis.

Scudday notes that if you’ve been diagnosed with greater trochanteric bursitis, you should avoid overuse. Rest can be helpful in alleviating some of the inflammation. “Walking on uneven surfaces puts undue pressure on the muscles surrounding the hip and should be avoided until the pain begins to improve. As a simple rule when first diagnosed with bursitis, pain should be your guide. Once the program begins working, you can reincorporate the more painful exercises into the workout routine,” and hopefully rebound to top form in whichever activities you enjoy most.

Lastly, Vasileff notes that “for the vast majority of patients, this not a surgical problem. Physical therapy, home exercises and anti-inflammatory medications are usually the first step and the majority of patients get better with those things.” If your bursitis doesn’t improve, you may need to pursue other medical interventions, such as steroid or PRP injections (platelet-rich plasma which leverages the patient’s own white blood cells to speed healing) and in rare cases surgery. But take heart — with rest and diligence in performing the exercises your doctor advises you may well be able to alleviate the problem yourself. “Surgery is limited to those patients who have gone through an exhaustive non-surgical treatment plan and still have pain,” Vasileff says.

