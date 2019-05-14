Best Banks and Credit Unions for the Military

Military service members often face circumstances that civilians don’t, such as being reassigned to another base or sent on a deployment, and thus seek financial options that civilians may not need. Military banks or credit…

Military service members often face circumstances that civilians don’t, such as being reassigned to another base or sent on a deployment, and thus seek financial options that civilians may not need.

Military banks or credit unions that specialize in working with active-duty members of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy can provide more flexible options, such as lower or no minimum balance requirements for checking and savings accounts, no monthly service fees, and free ATMs nationwide. Since service members can also be impacted by political events, such as prolonged government shutdowns, these financial institutions are often willing to provide low-interest-rate loans.

“Service members lead busy lives between their daily routines and being on the move every few years for deployments and changing duty stations,” says Jaspreet Chawla, vice president of membership at Navy Federal Credit Union. “We also know many service members get married and start families while they’re serving, which makes managing finances even more complicated.”

What Do Active Military Members Need in a Bank?

Active military members require options from a bank or a credit union that may include:

— Locations on bases. Having branches on a military base or near one is important for those serving on active duty, whose time off-base may be limited or who may not have long to prepare before a deployment or move. For example, Navy Federal Credit Union has 76 branches on bases and 27 international locations, and USAA, a San Antonio-based bank geared toward military members, offers branches in San Antonio, where several bases are located, and near service academies in Annapolis, Maryland; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and West Point, New York.

— Robust online services. Access to reliable online services can help service members pay their bills on time, especially larger monthly payments, such as mortgages and car loans, and especially if they are stationed away from home. Helpful options include the ability to set automated bill payments and account spending limits and a mobile app to deposit checks.

— Outstanding customer service. While all consumers appreciate financial institutions that are responsive to their needs, members of the armed forces may have to rely more heavily on customer care because the strains of military service can put unique stress on handling their finances.

— Extensive ATM access, including overseas. Having access to ATMs, especially when you need money in a different currency, can be critical when a service member needs to pay for food or other necessities at businesses that only take cash. For example, Navy Federal Credit Union is part of a network of more than 30,000 free ATMs.

— Ease in sending money. Sending money home to family members or friends is also vital since military members often have strict work schedules and limited free time. Apps that allow service members to pay bills or send money to another individual are a good tool.

— Experience in dealing with reassignments and deployments. It’s helpful to have a bank or credit union that is familiar with the challenges associated with reassignment or deployment. Some will also waive annual fees on credit cards for members who are overseas. “Military life presents a unique set of responsibilities, challenges and opportunities, including more frequent moves and the possibility of being deployed to remote areas around the globe,” says Chad Borton, president of USAA Federal Savings Bank.

— Experience in dealing with federal programs for military, like VA loans. A financial institution that is familiar with the rules of Department of Veterans Affairs loans can help speed up the process. The credit union or bank can also waive origination fees. USAA is waiving the origination fees, saving homebuyers an average of $1,800, Borton says.

Five Best Military Banks and Credit Unions

USAA

USAA offers not only checking and savings accounts, but also VA loans and a real estate service to connect members with agents who understand the lifestyle of military members. The bank offers mortgages, auto loans and personal loans as well as credit cards and many types of insurance, from homeowners to renters policies, as well as small business policies.

USAA has many options for veterans and military members not on active duty, such as credit cards, personal loans, small business insurance, and retirement and investment options. Membership is open to active members of the armed forces, National Guard and reserves; veterans; and spouses and offspring of USAA members.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal provides basic banking needs, offering checking and savings accounts, share certificates (the credit union version of certificates of deposit), mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans and auto loans. The credit union also has a few options for retirement savings, such as individual retirement accounts or Roth IRAs.

The credit union’s membership is open to active-duty military members; veterans; Department of Defense civilian employees; retirees or contractors assigned to a DOD installation, U.S. military base or U.S. naval vessel; and immediate family of Navy Federal members.

Pentagon Federal Credit Union

PenFed’s membership is wide and not just open to military members. Individuals who are members of various affinity groups such as the Red Cross or Department of Energy or other government agencies are eligible to open an account.

The credit union offers many bank accounts and a wide variety of loans, such as mortgages, home equity loans, a first-time homebuyer program, home equity lines of credit, student loans and refinancing for student loans.

PenFed also offers many retirement and college funding options.

Chase (Chase Military Banking)

Chase has a division that provides various services for military members and veterans, such as a no-fee checking account, and offers VA home loans, which feature no down payment and waive the requirement for private mortgage insurance.

Chase also offers a variety of options for veterans who own small businesses, including a checking account, line of credit, term loan and SBA loans.

The bank does not offer any retirement options geared toward military members.

Security Service Federal Credit Union

Security Service FCU offers a wide variety of checking and savings accounts and also student loans. Security Service FCU has branches in Texas, Colorado and Utah, and its membership is open to both civilians and military members. Service members are eligible for deployment loans of $500 to $2,500.

The credit union offers various mortgages, auto loans and personal loans as well as credit cards, insurance, and retirement and investment options.

Should You Choose a Combination of Banks or Credit Unions?

While some of the banks and credit unions may offer convenient options, such as no minimum balance, the interest rates for savings accounts could be higher at another financial institution.

Shopping around before you open an account or take out a loan, especially an auto loan or mortgage, is important. Financial institutions change their interest rates, requirements and rules frequently.

Choosing just one credit union or bank may not suit all of your needs, especially as your lifestyle changes, your deployment is altered, or you become a veteran and transition to a civilian lifestyle.

Some individuals, including active-duty members, prefer using one financial institution that consolidates their accounts, funds and products because it can alleviate stress and confusion not just for them, but also their families, Chawla says.

Savings Rates at Select Military Banks and Credit Unions

Institution APR Minimum to open USAA 0.09% to 0.15% $25 Navy Federal Credit Union 0.25% $5 Pentagon Federal CU 0.05% to 2.00% $5 Security Service Federal CU 0.10% $5

Update: This story was originally published on Feb. 19, 2015, and has been updated with new information.