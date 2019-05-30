Best All-Natural Appetite Suppressants

When you’re trying to lose weight, curbing your appetite is half the battle. However, your appetite is always with you, so quick fixes or miracle pills won’t make it go away. Instead, you can build…

When you’re trying to lose weight, curbing your appetite is half the battle. However, your appetite is always with you, so quick fixes or miracle pills won’t make it go away. Instead, you can build appetite management into your everyday food choices and mealtime routines. Diet and nutrition experts offer the following tips for safe, natural, healthy and sustainable appetite suppression.

Spice Up Your Meals

Black seed and saffron are backed by some evidence as appetite suppressants, says Dr. Michael Greger, founder of NutritionFacts.org. Research suggests that black cumin, or Nigella sativa, offers a wide range of health benefits. Consuming one-quarter of a teaspoon of the inexpensive spice daily is tied to appetite loss and weight loss, Greger says. Also called black cumin or black cumin seed, it’s available as a supplement in oil and powder forms. Saffron, which is far more costly, has also been associated with reduced snacking and calorie consumption.

Preload With Water

Filling up with water before a meal can cut your calorie intake. In addition to reducing your appetite, drinking plenty of water brings an added bonus, through a process called water-induced thermogenesis. By stimulating a burst of the hormone norepinephrine, Greger explains, water also helps you burn fat.

Eat an Apple

Certain solid foods, like that apple a day, also work for meal preloading. A large apple contains fewer than 100 calories, which is more than counteracted by its appetite-suppressing effects. For instance, after chomping into an apple, people tend to eat less pasta, so when it comes to factoring in this fruit, it’s worth taking into account how it reduces your overall calorie consumption. “How many calories does an apple have? It depends when you eat it,” Greger says. “If you eat it right before a meal, the apple has negative 200 calories. That’s amazing.”

Order Soup or Salad

It’s standard for restaurants to serve soup or salad before entrees — which also happens to suppress your appetite before digging into a main dish. People who consumed broth-based, vegetable soup (not lobster bisque) 15 minutes before a meal reduced their calorie intake by 20%, found a November 2007 study published in the journal Appetite. Study co-author Barbara Rolls, the nutritionist who created the Volumetrics diet , also conducted research showing that eating a salad before a meal enhances satiety and reduces total calories consumed.

Fill Up on Fiber

Fiber adds bulk to your meals without adding calories. Incorporating fiber-rich foods into your diet is good for your health, and specific foods increase your feeling of satiety, says Jill Weisenberger, a Virginia-based registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Prediabetes: A Complete Guide.” On average, however, Americans consume much less fiber than recommended, she noted in an article in the February 2015 issue of Today’s Dietitian. The few fiber types directly tied to satiety include whole grain rye, rye bran and a fiber found in oats and barley. Resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that resists digestion, can also increase satiety. Foods that contain resistant starch include green bananas, white beans, lentils and rice. Overall, by choosing a wide array of healthy foods, you can help keep your appetite in check.

Rate Your Hunger

Some clients use a hunger scale as an appetite-control tool, Weisenberger says. You can find hunger scales in several versions. In one scale, for example, you pick from appetite or hunger descriptions such as “Beyond hungry” or “Past the point of satisfaction, but you can still “find room” for a little more.” Each description corresponds to a number from one to 10. By putting down your fork when you hit your chosen number, you can enjoy your food and feel comfortable instead of overstuffed.

Make Meals Main Events

“A meal is not something just for eating, to cram between two events,” Weisenberger says. “Eating is the event.” That can be harder than it sounds, she adds: “It’s very common in our culture to pick up our kids from one activity, cram food down our throats and take the kids to the next activity.” Wolfing down meals between work-related meetings isn’t ideal, either. She believes that a big benefit of the Mediterranean diet is its emphasis on sitting and leisurely enjoying a meal — ideally with other people. “Not all of this is realistic with the way that we run our lives,” she admits. If you can, try to find a few calmer moments to eat more attentively. “When we pay attention to our food, we’re going to eat less,” she says. “We’re going to be more satisfied.”

Sleep More, Snack Less

Getting more sleep could help you manage your appetite. “Research shows sleep-deprived people will eat more junky types of carbohydrate-rich foods,” Weisenberger says, particularly while snacking. Most recently, a study published in February in Current Biology found that sleep loss boosted after-dinner calorie consumption — and that trying to catch up on sleep during the weekend didn’t really help.

Portion Your Food

It’s a common-but-effective buffet tactic — picking a smaller plate when you get in line so you can’t overload on food from the warming trays. By the time you’ve finished what’s in front of you, your appetite should be satisfied, so you won’t return to the buffet table. Likewise, choosing smaller plates, bowls and cups to use at home can help people take control of their appetite. Although this strategy doesn’t work for everyone, dish size can make a difference.

Meditate Before Eating

Briefly meditating before eating — setting an intention of paying attention to your meal and hunger — might help you manage your appetite. Mindfulness-based interventions like meditation are effective in improving obesity-related eating behaviors, according to an evidence analysis published in the February 2018 issue of the journal Obesity Reviews.

Keep Chewing

Even if your mom disapproves, chewing gum (preferably sugarless gum) can take the edge off your appetite, according to several studies. “Chewing stimulation, even without taste, odor or ingestion, may affect reward circuits and help prevent impulsive eating,” concluded authors of a study published last year in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Balance Your Diet

Protein is considered the most satiating of the three macronutrients — protein, fats and carbs — according to Weinberger. Because fat is the slowest to release from the stomach, she adds, a little dietary fat can also make you feel fuller a bit longer. Whether it’s about curbing your appetite or maintaining your health, it eventually circles back to eating better. Her ultimate take-home message: “The best appetite suppressant is an overall balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. That really what it’s all about.”

