BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 80279 30.52 30.31 30.33—.26 Alibaba 111298 186.45 180.23 182.12—6.12 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 40303 9.84 9.75 9.80—.06 Altria 3.20 28738 53.44 52.50 52.80—.73 Ambev .05e 164069 4.50 4.31 4.38—.17 AmIntlGrp 1.28 176112 51.31 50.00 50.70+3.59 Anadarko 1.20 77617 75.71 75.36 75.48—.01 Annaly 1.20e 122252 9.69 9.60 9.68+.08 AnteroRes 1 39907 7.95 7.45 7.86+.32 Aramark .44e 97078 29.13 25.49 28.71—2.61 AuroraCn 72798 8.84 8.62 8.69—.19 BPPLC 2.44 40569 42.32 41.79 41.81—1.13 BcoBrads .06a 60598 8.70 8.47 8.68—.15 BcoSantSA .21e 55045 4.76 4.69 4.70—.15 BkofAm .60 219891 30.17 29.87 29.93—.55 BarrickGld 43825 12.70 12.52 12.62+.02 BauschHl 28673 25.74 24.79 25.04—.44 Boeing 8.22 41126 367.71 360.00 360.16—11.45 BrMySq 1.64 42591 47.92 47.26 47.31—.80 CVSHealth 2 34642 56.48 55.51 55.63—.97 CallonPet 39998 7.56 7.20 7.22—.34 Centenes 57639 56.07 54.90 55.44—.60 CntryLink 1m 46276 11.50 11.29 11.41—.12 ChesEng 284622 2.86 2.76 2.77—.13 Chevron 4.76 36769 117.60 116.50 116.97—1.43 CgpVelLCrd 48291 19.05 18.27 18.88—1.39 CgpVelICrd 65977 6.34 6.09 6.16+.42 Citigroup 1.80 69070 69.50 68.19 68.50—1.91 ClevCliffs .20 56872 10.54 10.02 10.15—.13 CocaCola 1.60 30322 48.29 47.97 48.06—.41 Coty .50 120699 12.27 11.75 12.11—.03 DeanFoods .12m 45939 1.87 1.61 1.79+.11 DenburyR 52219 1.99 1.91 1.99—.07 DeutschBk .12e 33427 7.95 7.85 7.87—.25 DBXHvChiA .29e 82183 27.27 26.77 26.79—.95 DxSOXBrrs 83957 5.15 4.91 5.09+.32 DxGBullrs 36849 14.97 14.31 14.82+.43 DrGMBllrs .09e 61127 7.05 6.76 6.98+.10 DirSPBears 47358 19.84 19.25 19.79+.93 DxSPOGBls 51359 9.61 9.07 9.17—.74 DxSCBearrs 91028 8.95 8.62 8.91+.43 DrxSCBulls .41e 26847 68.85 66.18 66.56—3.43 DrxSPBulls 36134 50.55 48.97 49.09—2.55 Disney 1.76f 47108 135.97 133.91 134.35—.65 DowDuPnt .56 81064 33.25 32.28 32.74—.89 EmersonEl 1.96f 27629 68.18 66.33 67.95—2.20 EnCanag .07 92700 6.81 6.66 6.74—.11 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 37071 15.06 14.84 14.93—.21 ExxonMbl 3.48f 47478 76.50 75.77 75.93—1.20 Fitbitn 30011 5.10 4.99 5.04—.13 FordM .60a 136955 10.41 10.30 10.33—.04 FrptMcM .20 85604 11.70 11.51 11.59—.13 GenElec .04 221897 10.36 10.25 10.29—.15 GenMotors 1.52 54107 38.89 38.31 38.56+.47 Gerdau .02e 46452 3.48 3.42 3.47—.06 HPInc .64 26884 19.96 19.72 19.73—.36 Hallibrtn .72 34716 27.37 26.64 26.74—.90 HPEntn .45e 27681 15.62 15.46 15.53—.13 IAMGldg 1.52f 115975 2.80 2.52 2.54—.37 ICICIBk .16e 29609 11.05 10.90 10.92—.40 iShGold 91317 12.30 12.26 12.29+.04 iShBrazil .67e 135084 39.85 39.10 39.73—.73 iShHK .61e 33754 26.26 26.05 26.05—.34 iShSKor .65e 29934 60.07 59.49 59.50—.87 iShChinaLC .87e 176845 43.04 42.54 42.56—1.18 iShEMkts .59e 362384 42.86 42.46 42.48—.84 iShiBoxIG 3.87 58948 119.29 119.00 119.09 iSh20yrT 3.05 26896 124.81 124.39 124.80+.80 iSEafe 1.66e 130822 65.69 65.10 65.12—1.11 iShiBxHYB 5.09 96317 86.45 86.18 86.22—.40 iShR2K 1.77e 81129 159.87 157.83 158.05—2.66 iShChina .61e 36338 61.85 60.87 60.91—1.81 iShCorEafe 1.56e 38196 61.55 61.02 61.05—1.03 Infosyss 75833 10.46 10.29 10.33—.12 iShJapanrs 70425 54.97 54.47 54.52—.88 iSTaiwnrs 33977 35.80 35.51 35.53—.25 iShCorEM .95e 58346 51.61 51.14 51.16—.100 ItauUnHs 147859 8.19 8.01 8.15—.20 JPMorgCh 3.20 45296 114.03 113.16 113.42—1.67 Keycorp .56 36139 17.56 17.36 17.48—.21 KindMorg 1f 53878 19.49 19.24 19.46+.02 Kinrossg 37731 3.10 3.02 3.06—.02 Macys 1.51 27774 23.15 22.81 22.89—.31 Mallinckdt 49060 17.00 15.61 16.00—.39 MarathnO .20 48291 15.56 15.32 15.33—.44 MarathPts 2.12 30779 59.00 57.53 58.12—1.38 McDerIrs 32255 8.07 7.55 7.67—.53 Merck 2.20 26913 79.29 78.23 78.28—1.20 MorgStan 1.20 31742 47.20 46.61 46.72—.99 Mosaic .10 42759 25.03 23.01 23.17—2.10 Nabors .24 38166 3.83 3.67 3.68—.16 NewmtM .56 33783 30.44 29.86 30.36+.42 NikeB s .88 35540 83.63 82.47 82.50—1.07 NokiaCp .19e 262760 5.10 4.98 5.04—.10 OasisPet 53172 5.62 5.32 5.44—.15 OcciPet 3.12 91750 59.28 58.17 58.68—.09 Oracle .96f 40210 54.64 53.97 54.13—.73 PG&ECp 2.12f 27705 21.58 21.08 21.16—.18 Penney 36445 1.31 1.24 1.26—.04 PennyMac 1.88 45916 20.88 20.65 20.80—1.03 Petrobras 65880 14.63 14.35 14.51—.35 Pfizer 1.44 81672 41.71 40.73 40.81—.85 Pinterestn 35237 29.75 28.20 28.84—.66 PUltSP500s 53912 53.22 51.55 51.69—2.70 ProVixSTrs 27541 24.89 23.13 24.81+2.80 PrUShSPrs 36445 32.24 31.61 32.19+1.02 PrUShD3rs 30303 13.55 13.17 13.52+.62 RangeRs .08 34848 9.39 8.93 9.34+.08 RltyInco 2.71f 94708 68.17 66.83 67.27—2.69 RegionsFn .56 37691 15.25 15.08 15.16—.23 RoyDShllB 3.76 35550 63.53 62.53 62.74—2.52 RoyDShllA 3.76 32567 62.65 61.86 61.93—2.18 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 30401 262.49 259.81 259.99—4.28 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 27610 37.59 37.17 37.18—.93 S&P500ETF 4.13e 496300 290.81 287.81 288.08—4.74 SpdrOGEx .73e 114791 29.59 29.06 29.17—.73 STMicro .40 31189 17.44 17.06 17.12—.42 Schlmbrg 2 37867 40.76 40.17 40.42—.82 SnapIncAn 84087 11.78 11.42 11.43—.34 SwstnEngy 54393 3.99 3.89 3.97+.02 Sprint 86497 5.79 5.69 5.72—.02 Squaren 48831 70.34 67.70 67.85—2.29 SPMatls .98e 28604 55.43 54.86 54.90—.96 SPHlthC 1.01e 79068 90.36 88.90 88.95—1.67 SPCnSt 1.28e 43418 57.17 56.71 56.76—.56 SPEngy 2.04e 65655 63.61 62.94 63.07—1.24 SPDRFncl .46e 256590 27.68 27.45 27.48—.40 SPInds 1.12e 69038 76.85 76.12 76.16—1.49 SPTech .78e 63550 77.65 76.43 76.63—1.60 SPUtil 1.55e 37328 58.03 57.70 57.73—.25 TaiwSemi .73e 37085 44.05 43.46 43.51—.26 TakedaPhn 33689 19.13 18.74 18.74+.38 TevaPhrm .73e 64355 14.75 14.36 14.59—.31 Transocn 64041 7.48 7.27 7.30—.30 Twitter 58872 40.15 38.85 38.98—1.25 USOilFd 154248 12.80 12.63 12.76—.31 USSteel .20 88876 16.93 16.00 16.22—.41 ValeSA .29e 107095 12.40 12.17 12.36—.17 VanEGold .06e 67083 20.58 20.27 20.50+.20 VnEkSemi .58e 55160 114.51 112.68 113.10—2.51 VangEmg 1.10e 55722 42.37 42.00 42.02—.84 VangFTSE 1.10e 51024 41.32 40.97 40.98—.70 Vereit .55 54990 8.35 8.23 8.27—.09 VerizonCm 2.41 41102 56.82 56.33 56.49—.42 Vipshop 27816 8.95 8.63 8.72—.15 WeathfIntl 173784 .52 .46 .48+.00 WellsFargo 1.80 69356 48.16 47.59 47.63—.80 WstnUnion .80f 28177 19.21 19.01 19.17—.05 Yamanag .02 46301 2.14 2.09 2.12—.01 iPtShFutn 376837 30.27 28.14 30.21+3.35 