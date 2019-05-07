BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.04 80279 30.52 30.31 30.33—.26 Alibaba 111298 186.45 180.23 182.12—6.12 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 40303 9.84 9.75 9.80—.06 Altria…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|80279
|30.52
|30.31
|30.33—.26
|Alibaba
|111298
|186.45
|180.23
|182.12—6.12
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|40303
|9.84
|9.75
|9.80—.06
|Altria 3.20
|28738
|53.44
|52.50
|52.80—.73
|Ambev .05e
|164069
|4.50
|4.31
|4.38—.17
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|176112
|51.31
|50.00
|50.70+3.59
|Anadarko 1.20
|77617
|75.71
|75.36
|75.48—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|122252
|9.69
|9.60
|9.68+.08
|AnteroRes 1
|39907
|7.95
|7.45
|7.86+.32
|Aramark .44e
|97078
|29.13
|25.49
|28.71—2.61
|AuroraCn
|72798
|8.84
|8.62
|8.69—.19
|BPPLC 2.44
|40569
|42.32
|41.79
|41.81—1.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|60598
|8.70
|8.47
|8.68—.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|55045
|4.76
|4.69
|4.70—.15
|BkofAm .60
|219891
|30.17
|29.87
|29.93—.55
|BarrickGld
|43825
|12.70
|12.52
|12.62+.02
|BauschHl
|28673
|25.74
|24.79
|25.04—.44
|Boeing 8.22
|41126
|367.71
|360.00
|360.16—11.45
|BrMySq 1.64
|42591
|47.92
|47.26
|47.31—.80
|CVSHealth 2
|34642
|56.48
|55.51
|55.63—.97
|CallonPet
|39998
|7.56
|7.20
|7.22—.34
|Centenes
|57639
|56.07
|54.90
|55.44—.60
|CntryLink 1m
|46276
|11.50
|11.29
|11.41—.12
|ChesEng
|284622
|2.86
|2.76
|2.77—.13
|Chevron 4.76
|
|36769
|117.60
|116.50
|116.97—1.43
|CgpVelLCrd
|48291
|19.05
|18.27
|18.88—1.39
|CgpVelICrd
|65977
|6.34
|6.09
|6.16+.42
|Citigroup 1.80
|69070
|69.50
|68.19
|68.50—1.91
|ClevCliffs .20
|56872
|10.54
|10.02
|10.15—.13
|CocaCola 1.60
|30322
|48.29
|47.97
|48.06—.41
|Coty .50
|120699
|12.27
|11.75
|12.11—.03
|DeanFoods .12m
|45939
|1.87
|1.61
|1.79+.11
|DenburyR
|52219
|1.99
|1.91
|1.99—.07
|DeutschBk .12e
|33427
|7.95
|7.85
|7.87—.25
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|82183
|27.27
|26.77
|26.79—.95
|DxSOXBrrs
|83957
|5.15
|4.91
|5.09+.32
|DxGBullrs
|36849
|14.97
|14.31
|14.82+.43
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|61127
|7.05
|6.76
|6.98+.10
|DirSPBears
|47358
|19.84
|19.25
|19.79+.93
|DxSPOGBls
|51359
|9.61
|9.07
|9.17—.74
|DxSCBearrs
|91028
|8.95
|8.62
|8.91+.43
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|26847
|68.85
|66.18
|66.56—3.43
|DrxSPBulls
|36134
|50.55
|48.97
|49.09—2.55
|Disney 1.76f
|47108
|135.97
|133.91
|134.35—.65
|DowDuPnt .56
|81064
|33.25
|32.28
|32.74—.89
|EmersonEl 1.96f
|
|27629
|68.18
|66.33
|67.95—2.20
|EnCanag .07
|92700
|6.81
|6.66
|6.74—.11
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|37071
|15.06
|14.84
|14.93—.21
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|47478
|76.50
|75.77
|75.93—1.20
|Fitbitn
|30011
|5.10
|4.99
|5.04—.13
|FordM .60a
|136955
|10.41
|10.30
|10.33—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|85604
|11.70
|11.51
|11.59—.13
|GenElec .04
|221897
|10.36
|10.25
|10.29—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|54107
|38.89
|38.31
|38.56+.47
|Gerdau .02e
|46452
|3.48
|3.42
|3.47—.06
|HPInc .64
|26884
|19.96
|19.72
|19.73—.36
|Hallibrtn .72
|34716
|27.37
|26.64
|26.74—.90
|HPEntn .45e
|27681
|15.62
|15.46
|15.53—.13
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|115975
|2.80
|2.52
|2.54—.37
|ICICIBk .16e
|29609
|11.05
|10.90
|10.92—.40
|iShGold
|91317
|12.30
|12.26
|12.29+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|135084
|39.85
|39.10
|39.73—.73
|iShHK .61e
|33754
|26.26
|26.05
|26.05—.34
|iShSKor .65e
|29934
|60.07
|59.49
|59.50—.87
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|176845
|43.04
|42.54
|42.56—1.18
|iShEMkts .59e
|362384
|42.86
|42.46
|42.48—.84
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|58948
|119.29
|119.00
|119.09
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|26896
|124.81
|124.39
|124.80+.80
|iSEafe 1.66e
|130822
|65.69
|65.10
|65.12—1.11
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|96317
|86.45
|86.18
|86.22—.40
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|81129
|159.87
|157.83
|158.05—2.66
|iShChina .61e
|36338
|61.85
|60.87
|60.91—1.81
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|38196
|61.55
|61.02
|61.05—1.03
|Infosyss
|75833
|10.46
|10.29
|10.33—.12
|iShJapanrs
|70425
|54.97
|54.47
|54.52—.88
|iSTaiwnrs
|33977
|35.80
|35.51
|35.53—.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|58346
|51.61
|51.14
|51.16—.100
|ItauUnHs
|147859
|8.19
|8.01
|8.15—.20
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|45296
|114.03
|113.16
|113.42—1.67
|Keycorp .56
|36139
|17.56
|17.36
|17.48—.21
|KindMorg 1f
|53878
|19.49
|19.24
|19.46+.02
|Kinrossg
|37731
|3.10
|3.02
|3.06—.02
|Macys 1.51
|27774
|23.15
|22.81
|22.89—.31
|Mallinckdt
|49060
|17.00
|15.61
|16.00—.39
|MarathnO .20
|48291
|15.56
|15.32
|15.33—.44
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|30779
|59.00
|57.53
|58.12—1.38
|McDerIrs
|32255
|8.07
|7.55
|7.67—.53
|Merck 2.20
|26913
|79.29
|78.23
|78.28—1.20
|MorgStan 1.20
|31742
|47.20
|46.61
|46.72—.99
|Mosaic .10
|42759
|25.03
|23.01
|23.17—2.10
|Nabors .24
|38166
|3.83
|3.67
|3.68—.16
|NewmtM .56
|33783
|30.44
|29.86
|30.36+.42
|NikeB s .88
|35540
|83.63
|82.47
|82.50—1.07
|NokiaCp .19e
|262760
|5.10
|4.98
|5.04—.10
|OasisPet
|53172
|5.62
|5.32
|5.44—.15
|OcciPet 3.12
|91750
|59.28
|58.17
|58.68—.09
|Oracle .96f
|40210
|54.64
|53.97
|54.13—.73
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|27705
|21.58
|21.08
|21.16—.18
|Penney
|36445
|1.31
|1.24
|1.26—.04
|PennyMac 1.88
|45916
|20.88
|20.65
|20.80—1.03
|Petrobras
|65880
|14.63
|14.35
|14.51—.35
|Pfizer 1.44
|81672
|41.71
|40.73
|40.81—.85
|Pinterestn
|35237
|29.75
|28.20
|28.84—.66
|PUltSP500s
|53912
|53.22
|51.55
|51.69—2.70
|ProVixSTrs
|27541
|24.89
|23.13
|24.81+2.80
|PrUShSPrs
|36445
|32.24
|31.61
|32.19+1.02
|PrUShD3rs
|30303
|13.55
|13.17
|13.52+.62
|RangeRs .08
|34848
|9.39
|8.93
|9.34+.08
|RltyInco 2.71f
|94708
|68.17
|66.83
|67.27—2.69
|RegionsFn .56
|37691
|15.25
|15.08
|15.16—.23
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|35550
|63.53
|62.53
|62.74—2.52
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|32567
|62.65
|61.86
|61.93—2.18
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|30401
|262.49
|259.81
|259.99—4.28
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|27610
|37.59
|37.17
|37.18—.93
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|496300
|290.81
|287.81
|288.08—4.74
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|114791
|29.59
|29.06
|29.17—.73
|STMicro .40
|31189
|17.44
|17.06
|17.12—.42
|Schlmbrg 2
|37867
|40.76
|40.17
|40.42—.82
|SnapIncAn
|84087
|11.78
|11.42
|11.43—.34
|SwstnEngy
|54393
|3.99
|3.89
|3.97+.02
|Sprint
|86497
|5.79
|5.69
|5.72—.02
|Squaren
|48831
|70.34
|67.70
|67.85—2.29
|SPMatls .98e
|28604
|55.43
|54.86
|54.90—.96
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|79068
|90.36
|88.90
|88.95—1.67
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|43418
|57.17
|56.71
|56.76—.56
|SPEngy 2.04e
|65655
|63.61
|62.94
|63.07—1.24
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|256590
|27.68
|27.45
|27.48—.40
|SPInds 1.12e
|69038
|76.85
|76.12
|76.16—1.49
|SPTech .78e
|63550
|77.65
|76.43
|76.63—1.60
|SPUtil 1.55e
|37328
|58.03
|57.70
|57.73—.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|37085
|44.05
|43.46
|43.51—.26
|TakedaPhn
|33689
|19.13
|18.74
|18.74+.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|64355
|14.75
|14.36
|14.59—.31
|Transocn
|64041
|7.48
|7.27
|7.30—.30
|Twitter
|58872
|40.15
|38.85
|38.98—1.25
|USOilFd
|154248
|12.80
|12.63
|12.76—.31
|USSteel .20
|88876
|16.93
|16.00
|16.22—.41
|ValeSA .29e
|107095
|12.40
|12.17
|12.36—.17
|VanEGold .06e
|67083
|20.58
|20.27
|20.50+.20
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|55160
|114.51
|112.68
|113.10—2.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|55722
|42.37
|42.00
|42.02—.84
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|51024
|41.32
|40.97
|40.98—.70
|Vereit .55
|54990
|8.35
|8.23
|8.27—.09
|VerizonCm 2.41
|41102
|56.82
|56.33
|56.49—.42
|Vipshop
|27816
|8.95
|8.63
|8.72—.15
|WeathfIntl
|173784
|.52
|.46
|.48+.00
|WellsFargo 1.80
|69356
|48.16
|47.59
|47.63—.80
|WstnUnion .80f
|28177
|19.21
|19.01
|19.17—.05
|Yamanag .02
|46301
|2.14
|2.09
|2.12—.01
|iPtShFutn
|376837
|30.27
|28.14
|30.21+3.35
|—————————
