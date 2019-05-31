BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 29770 18.27 18.16 18.23—.13 AKSteel 39635 1.73 1.66 1.72—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 202624 31.16 30.75 30.76—1.11 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 29770 18.27 18.16 18.23—.13 AKSteel 39635 1.73 1.66 1.72—.02 AT&TInc 2.04 202624 31.16 30.75 30.76—1.11 Alibaba 126426 150.68 148.93 150.05—1.02 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 52519 9.69 9.54 9.66 Ambev .05e 115877 4.49 4.36 4.47+.10 Anadarko 1.20 33375 71.08 70.41 70.73—.19 Annaly 1.20e 70966 8.90 8.74 8.85—.08 Aramark .44e 33375 35.60 34.74 35.15+.26 AuroraCn 88119 7.85 7.51 7.85—.16 Avon 51496 3.78 3.65 3.75—.06 BRFSA 41277 7.28 6.91 7.03—.24 BcoBrads .06a 51758 9.48 9.24 9.44+.21 BcoSantSA .21e 220763 4.41 4.35 4.35—.14 BkofAm .60 284157 26.81 26.48 26.75—.41 BarrickGld 76787 12.30 11.99 12.22+.43 BigLots 1.20 42941 29.90 26.00 27.65+1.64 Blackstone 2.17e 36122 38.58 37.55 37.97—1.28 BrMySq 1.64 44963 45.76 45.40 45.56—.32 CVSHealth 2 34594 52.60 52.04 52.56—.20 CanopyGrn 34867 41.55 40.00 41.42—.76 Cemex .29t 41951 4.16 3.96 4.11—.12 Cemigpf .08e 35363 3.76 3.65 3.73+.10 CntryLink 1 63789 10.73 10.31 10.53—.18 ChesEng 199768 1.98 1.90 1.94—.11 CgpVelLCrd 68263 13.58 13.03 13.26—1.14 CgpVelICrd 95779 8.35 8.05 8.22+.60 Citigroup 1.80 66974 62.76 61.97 62.66—.96 ClevCliffs .20 36977 8.78 8.46 8.75—.06 CocaCola 1.60 42091 49.31 48.78 49.24—.01 ConstellA 3f 33524 176.53 171.27 175.86—11.43 Coty .50 31926 12.62 12.19 12.40—.18 DellCn 38382 62.16 57.11 59.63—6.79 DenburyR 51455 1.51 1.40 1.51+.01 DeutschBk .12e 35587 6.84 6.73 6.75—.17 DBXHvChiA .29e 35307 26.15 25.96 26.11—.17 DxSOXBrrs 83499 7.73 7.34 7.39 DxGBullrs 113001 16.99 16.09 16.90+1.67 DrGMBllrs .09e 140089 7.50 7.04 7.47+.67 DirSPBears 43854 22.64 22.20 22.30+.56 DxSPOGBrrs 32390 15.52 14.51 14.77+.37 DirDGlBrrs 30809 20.88 19.55 19.69—2.50 DxSPOGBls 90054 6.30 5.86 6.20—.19 DxSCBearrs 78201 11.34 11.01 11.04+.29 DowDuPnt .56 51130 30.68 30.16 30.41—.77 EnCanag .07 116459 5.45 5.32 5.40—.13 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 55426 13.94 13.62 13.90—.04 EnscoRrs 35846 9.01 8.55 8.57—.57 EntProdPt 1.75f 38574 28.11 27.60 27.98+.13 Equinorn 30568 19.38 18.95 19.31+.13 ExxonMbl 3.48f 37868 71.55 71.05 71.34—.63 FordM .60a 217051 9.52 9.33 9.47—.27 FrptMcM .20 105912 9.78 9.47 9.73—.09 Gap .97 169460 18.46 17.12 18.36—2.25 GenElec .04 174349 9.45 9.30 9.40—.07 GenMotors 1.52 64217 33.70 33.20 33.27—1.55 Gerdau .02e 38584 3.52 3.42 3.48+.01 GoldFLtd .01e 63191 4.53 4.36 4.46+.26 HPInc .64 41812 18.86 18.35 18.64—.51 Hallibrtn .72 55505 21.80 21.44 21.51—.67 HeclaM .01e 48928 1.36 1.27 1.32+.03 HPEntn .45e 55523 13.98 13.59 13.73—.49 HostHotls 1a 36606 18.23 17.90 18.17—.23 iShGold 82218 12.49 12.40 12.45+.12 iShBrazil .67e 149082 42.21 41.29 42.04+.68 iShEMU .86e 62926 37.96 37.69 37.89—.43 iShGerm .60e 79012 26.94 26.78 26.88—.40 iShMexico .78e 39004 43.05 42.14 42.77—1.77 iShSilver 54420 13.76 13.60 13.66+.06 iShChinaLC .87e 87083 40.35 40.05 40.30—.20 iShEMkts .59e 290014 40.79 40.35 40.71+.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 42563 120.65 120.39 120.61+.06 iSh20yrT 3.05 58593 131.31 130.81 131.16+.96 iSEafe 1.66e 128052 63.46 63.07 63.40—.59 iShiBxHYB 5.09 127116 85.34 85.12 85.19—.33 iShR2K 1.77e 85517 146.84 145.32 146.69—1.24 iShCorEafe 1.56e 37853 59.42 59.06 59.37—.53 Invesco 1.24f 42064 20.05 19.45 19.78—.60 iShJapanrs 50529 52.88 52.50 52.83—.46 iShCorEM .95e 74927 49.18 48.67 49.08+.15 ItauUnHs 79902 9.03 8.82 8.100+.21 JPMorgCh 3.20 40528 106.59 104.84 106.34—.73 JohnContln 1.04 119807 38.81 38.47 38.73—.21 KindMorg 1f 50368 20.10 19.78 20.04—.03 Kinrossg 40073 3.29 3.22 3.26+.07 LloydBkg .47a 36467 2.87 2.84 2.85+.01 Macys 1.51 34016 20.65 20.15 20.23—.52 MarathnO .20 51489 13.41 13.11 13.36—.27 MarathPts 2.12 43396 46.40 45.47 45.89—1.22 MorgStan 1.20 34671 41.28 40.91 41.20—.63 Myovantn 31358 10.12 8.75 9.95+.96 Nabors .24 60562 2.38 2.15 2.37+.07 NewResid 2 45427 15.41 14.84 15.29—.31 NewmtM .56 48829 33.13 32.37 33.10+1.01 NokiaCp .19e 108977 5.08 4.100 5.06—.04 OasisPet 59443 5.30 5.01 5.19—.01 OcciPet 3.12 35289 51.38 50.46 50.60—1.32 Oracle .96f 36113 51.36 50.89 51.06—.67 Penney 38083 .89 .86 .86—.02 Petrobras 45514 14.78 14.34 14.66+.16 Pfizer 1.44 60452 41.98 41.57 41.90—.01 PitnyBw .20 46764 3.90 3.53 3.64—.37 PrUCruders 32738 18.09 17.62 17.82—.98 ProctGam 2.87 32034 104.90 103.41 103.84—1.49 PrUShSPrs 47175 35.28 34.83 34.94+.60 ProUShL20 31552 30.05 29.83 29.90—.46 RegionsFn .56 36078 13.91 13.70 13.86—.21 SpdrGold 62516 123.14 122.32 122.89+1.20 S&P500ETF 4.13e 302770 277.12 275.29 276.70—2.33 SpdrS&PRB .74e 34441 50.75 50.18 50.52—.77 SpdrOGEx .73e 127579 26.04 25.43 25.89—.27 Schlmbrg 2 47587 34.94 34.46 34.82—.36 SnapIncAn 133417 12.10 11.76 12.09+.10 SwstnEngy 71422 3.63 3.45 3.62+.05 Sprint 149268 7.12 6.77 6.89—.27 Squaren 40210 62.50 61.31 62.34—1.33 SPHlthC 1.01e 45033 87.69 86.77 87.63—.28 SPCnSt 1.28e 47226 56.05 55.61 55.75—.66 SPEngy 2.04e 55219 59.54 58.89 59.33—.49 SPDRFncl .46e 200823 26.20 25.99 26.15—.26 SPInds 1.12e 57707 72.55 71.99 72.37—.68 SPTech .78e 37836 72.57 72.00 72.39—.72 SPUtil 1.55e 64121 58.30 57.74 58.01+.03 Sysco 1.56 35650 74.46 69.21 69.37—5.15 TaiwSemi .73e 41480 38.97 38.25 38.78+.74 TevaPhrm .73e 151257 8.79 8.35 8.66—.19 Transocn 87035 6.51 6.31 6.32—.32 Twilion 56231 134.18 123.00 133.51+6.58 Twitter 36753 36.96 36.30 36.77—.38 UberTchn 138178 41.57 39.41 40.02+.22 USOilFd 151308 11.54 11.38 11.45—.31 USSteel .20 73140 12.06 11.70 11.85—.36 ValeSA .29e 156552 12.96 12.34 12.67+.14 VanEGold .06e 274198 21.61 21.19 21.56+.79 VnEkRus .01e 35126 21.76 21.51 21.70 VnEkSemi .58e 91529 99.92 98.30 99.72+.08 VEckOilSvc .47e 30726 13.26 13.05 13.18—.26 VanEJrGld 68557 29.54 28.89 29.48+.98 VangEmg 1.10e 60425 40.69 40.25 40.62+.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 49973 39.86 39.61 39.82—.34 Vereit .55 61289 8.76 8.60 8.75+.11 VerizonCm 2.41 113508 55.44 54.41 55.14—1.70 VistraEnn .50 35498 23.87 23.19 23.80+.38 WPXEngy 31212 11.06 10.60 10.99+.06 WashPrGp 1 31207 4.25 3.80 3.98—.44 WellsFargo 1.80 62459 44.86 44.22 44.73—.32 WmsSon 1.92f 63303 59.64 56.11 58.22+6.63 Yamanag .02 55994 2.00 1.91 1.97+.10 Zuoran 