BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22909 2.35 2.26 2.28—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 314182 33.08 32.22 32.34+.54 Alibaba 167309 164.57 160.02 161.95—7.62 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 32105 10.02 9.94 9.98—.03 Ambev .05e 112909 4.06 4.00 4.04—.02 Anadarko 1.20 43281 72.72 72.51 72.71+.10 Annaly 1.20e 63739 9.39 9.26 9.26—.10 AnteroRes 1 24153 7.61 7.30 7.34—.29 AuroraCn 54204 8.64 8.44 8.50—.18 Avon 22174 3.12 2.96 3.10—.01 BcoBrads .06a 52987 8.25 7.100 8.14+.13 BcoSantSA .21e 39418 4.58 4.53 4.54—.03 BkofAm .60 175847 28.52 28.24 28.41+.01 BarrickGld 27496 12.36 12.15 12.22—.01 BlueAprnn 32149 .72 .64 .65—.10 BrMySq 1.64 41173 46.58 46.10 46.45—.40 CVSHealth 2 37448 53.60 52.70 53.29+.41 Caterpillar 3.44 29582 123.03 121.31 122.51—.25 Centenes 24764 56.42 55.19 56.19+.15 CntryLink 1m 74896 10.57 10.11 10.16—.43 ChesEng 189774 2.41 2.31 2.32—.09 CgpVelLCrd 25993 20.85 20.20 20.55+.36 CgpVelICrd 30809 5.72 5.54 5.62—.09 Citigroup 1.80 43946 65.37 64.52 65.01—.06 ClevCliffs .20 49841 9.94 9.47 9.49—.54 CocaCola 1.60 34771 49.14 48.86 48.96—.24 Coty .50 34047 13.73 13.20 13.55+.05 CousPrp .29f 23372 9.34 9.19 9.20—.13 DenburyR 42439 1.82 1.77 1.80+.02 DeutschBk .12e 26322 7.46 7.39 7.44—.14 DBXHvChiA .29e 49839 25.87 25.60 25.83—.20 DxSOXBrrs 117821 6.88 6.65 6.75+.54 DxGBullrs 30214 15.43 14.99 15.23+.10 DrGMBllrs .09e 41847 6.98 6.84 6.90—.07 DirSPBears 43069 20.79 20.32 20.48+.25 DxSPOGBls 38053 9.44 9.17 9.26—.10 DxSCBearrs 59191 10.07 9.86 9.90+.11 DrxSPBulls 25807 47.49 46.39 47.11—.62 Disney 1.76f 23053 134.36 133.25 133.86—1.18 DowDuPnt .56 40525 31.31 30.61 31.24+.27 EnCanag .07 81498 6.66 6.53 6.60—.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 28933 15.02 14.73 14.77—.03 EnscoRrs 34525 10.77 10.03 10.12—.74 ExxonMbl 3.48f 27285 76.36 75.78 75.86—.05 Farfetchn 40513 22.12 20.91 21.19—1.50 FiatChrys x29995 13.39 13.14 13.34—.03 FordM .60a 150431 10.30 10.20 10.22—.07 FrptMcM .20 49971 10.39 10.17 10.30—.07 GameStop 1.52 24808 8.52 8.06 8.15—.47 GenElec .04 199273 10.06 9.90 9.95—.05 Gerdau .02e 41086 3.35 3.28 3.33—.01 HPInc .64 45325 19.21 18.67 19.06+.04 HalconRsn 41947 .22 .20 .21—.00 Hallibrtn .72 28064 25.31 24.94 25.30+.12 HarmonyG .05 33653 1.68 1.63 1.66+.03 HeclaM .01e 23106 1.52 1.47 1.48—.05 HPEntn .45e 47771 14.87 14.37 14.80+.18 Huyan 29721 20.77 20.12 20.41—1.24 ICICIBk .16e 72485 11.65 11.48 11.61+.64 iShGold 46548 12.25 12.21 12.22+.00 iSAstla 1.01e 25688 21.98 21.84 21.92+.50 iShBrazil .67e 112623 37.64 36.90 37.40+.41 iShHK .61e 22221 25.11 24.96 25.06—.04 iShChinaLC .87e 104901 40.63 40.29 40.53—.44 iShEMkts .59e 253646 40.30 39.97 40.15—.14 iSEafe 1.66e 75577 64.73 64.35 64.59—.18 iShiBxHYB 5.09 69717 86.02 85.83 85.99+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 87206 152.46 151.41 152.26—.58 iShCorEafe 1.56e 23782 60.56 60.22 60.43—.23 Infosyss 63780 10.36 10.21 10.25+.08 Intelsat 22812 20.71 19.43 19.95—1.06 iSTaiwnrs 30484 33.02 32.81 32.94—.17 iShCorEM .95e 54964 48.55 48.16 48.39—.16 ItauUnHs 174039 7.87 7.66 7.81+.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 32307 111.81 110.37 111.46+.69 JohnContln 1.04 22313 38.99 38.74 38.85—.11 Keycorp .56 42943 16.96 16.73 16.87+.12 Keysight 25361 77.81 72.64 74.94—6.92 KindMorg 1f 49868 20.33 20.12 20.17—.05 KrSChInn 1.26p 36098 42.37 41.65 41.74—1.71 Kroger s .56f 45241 24.37 23.88 24.04—.18 LVSands 3.08f 54075 59.79 57.41 57.91—2.40 LloydBkg .47a 22205 3.02 2.99 3.01—.05 MGM Rsts .48 28569 25.49 24.94 25.21—.68 Macys 1.51 51503 21.71 21.23 21.28—.49 MarathnO .20 43024 15.76 15.40 15.62+.15 MorgStan 1.20 31554 44.03 43.33 43.97+.09 NRGEgy .12 22176 35.97 35.13 35.78+.20 Nabors .24 61640 3.41 3.24 3.26—.18 Nielsenplc 1.40 23447 24.27 23.36 24.27+.67 NikeB s .88 32430 83.80 82.90 83.31—1.26 NobleCorp .08 23226 2.17 2.08 2.11—.08 NokiaCp .19e 239755 5.10 5.00 5.08+.14 Nordstrm 1.48a 22949 37.80 36.95 37.26+.17 OasisPet 26318 5.47 5.26 5.47+.11 OcciPet 3.12 34923 53.25 52.76 53.24+.48 Oracle .96f 33130 54.36 53.72 54.27—.23 PG&ECp 2.12f 30192 17.54 16.49 17.33+.31 PPLCorp 1.65 25177 30.12 29.80 29.94+.15 Penney 88404 1.16 1.05 1.08—.06 Petrobras 57646 13.63 13.33 13.49+.03 Pfizer 1.44 67025 41.66 41.28 41.61+.14 Pinterestn 33079 27.24 26.60 26.72+.02 PionEnSvc 23998 .83 .62 .68—.11 PUltSP500s 33091 50.00 48.83 49.60—.65 ProShtQQQ 28018 29.55 29.26 29.38+.41 PrUShSPrs 36584 33.31 32.79 32.98+.31 Qudiann 69916 7.09 6.25 6.36—.48 RangeRs .08 27988 8.80 8.43 8.45—.31 RegionsFn .56 23230 14.58 14.37 14.48+.08 S&P500ETF 4.13e 272645 285.43 283.19 284.64—1.20 SpdrOGEx .73e 54083 29.55 29.27 29.36—.13 STMicro .40 39038 15.93 15.59 15.78—1.21 Salesforce 24586 155.84 151.70 155.43+.86 Schwab .68f 22916 43.65 43.08 43.55+.34 SeaLtdn 30470 26.41 24.59 26.05—.63 SnapIncAn 113591 11.30 10.98 11.20—.30 SwstnEngy 61955 3.90 3.81 3.86—.04 Sprint 1034440 7.90 7.55 7.68+1.50 Squaren 27738 64.60 63.58 64.25—1.06 SPMatls .98e 23030 54.38 54.01 54.25—.41 SPHlthC 1.01e 49863 88.66 87.75 88.54+.10 SPCnSt 1.28e 39128 57.94 57.59 57.79+.04 SPEngy 2.04e 32975 64.08 63.65 63.84+.09 SPDRFncl .46e 159336 27.03 26.78 26.96+.08 SPInds 1.12e 59205 74.91 74.28 74.75—.07 SPTech .78e 52904 74.69 73.71 74.43—.95 SPUtil 1.55e 35572 59.23 58.81 58.99+.21 TJX .92f 24995 53.20 52.70 53.04 TaiwSemi .73e 68804 39.30 38.66 38.85—1.40 TevaPhrm .73e 46290 11.66 11.40 11.56—.07 Transocn 28406 7.43 7.30 7.37—.04 Twitter 44256 37.73 36.92 37.60+.10 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 28771 13.12 12.95 12.98—.14 UberTchn 105583 41.19 39.46 40.74—1.17 UndrArms 28938 23.74 23.10 23.61+.03 USOilFd 103478 13.22 13.07 13.15+.07 USSteel .20 35117 14.57 14.31 14.33—.26 ValeSA .29e 54985 11.57 11.39 11.40—.19 VanEGold .06e 58202 20.85 20.64 20.76+.01 VnEkRus .01e 25412 21.28 21.16 21.23+.09 VnEkSemi .58e 87268 102.82 101.59 102.27—3.16 VangEmg 1.10e 50060 40.13 39.81 39.98—.09 VangFTSE 1.10e 26282 40.61 40.38 40.52—.15 Vereit .55 24132 8.66 8.55 8.55—.11 VerizonCm 2.41 100154 60.54 58.95 59.30+1.21 Vipshop 60792 8.07 7.46 7.46—.76 WalMart 2.12f 24048 101.69 100.25 101.37+.51 WellsFargo 1.80 54054 45.91 45.62 