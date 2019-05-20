BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 22909 2.35 2.26 2.28—.09 AT&TInc 2.04 314182 33.08 32.22 32.34+.54 Alibaba 167309 164.57 160.02 161.95—7.62 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|22909
|2.35
|2.26
|2.28—.09
|AT&TInc 2.04
|314182
|33.08
|32.22
|32.34+.54
|Alibaba
|167309
|164.57
|160.02
|161.95—7.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|32105
|10.02
|9.94
|9.98—.03
|Ambev .05e
|112909
|4.06
|4.00
|4.04—.02
|Anadarko 1.20
|43281
|72.72
|72.51
|72.71+.10
|Annaly 1.20e
|63739
|9.39
|9.26
|9.26—.10
|AnteroRes 1
|24153
|7.61
|7.30
|7.34—.29
|AuroraCn
|54204
|8.64
|8.44
|8.50—.18
|Avon
|22174
|3.12
|2.96
|3.10—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|52987
|8.25
|7.100
|8.14+.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|39418
|4.58
|4.53
|4.54—.03
|BkofAm .60
|175847
|28.52
|28.24
|28.41+.01
|BarrickGld
|27496
|12.36
|12.15
|12.22—.01
|BlueAprnn
|32149
|.72
|.64
|.65—.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|41173
|46.58
|46.10
|46.45—.40
|CVSHealth 2
|37448
|53.60
|52.70
|53.29+.41
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|29582
|123.03
|121.31
|122.51—.25
|Centenes
|24764
|56.42
|55.19
|56.19+.15
|CntryLink 1m
|74896
|10.57
|10.11
|10.16—.43
|ChesEng
|189774
|2.41
|2.31
|2.32—.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|25993
|20.85
|20.20
|20.55+.36
|CgpVelICrd
|30809
|5.72
|5.54
|5.62—.09
|Citigroup 1.80
|43946
|65.37
|64.52
|65.01—.06
|ClevCliffs .20
|49841
|9.94
|9.47
|9.49—.54
|CocaCola 1.60
|34771
|49.14
|48.86
|48.96—.24
|Coty .50
|34047
|13.73
|13.20
|13.55+.05
|CousPrp .29f
|23372
|9.34
|9.19
|9.20—.13
|DenburyR
|42439
|1.82
|1.77
|1.80+.02
|DeutschBk .12e
|26322
|7.46
|7.39
|7.44—.14
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|49839
|25.87
|25.60
|25.83—.20
|DxSOXBrrs
|117821
|6.88
|6.65
|6.75+.54
|DxGBullrs
|30214
|15.43
|14.99
|15.23+.10
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|41847
|6.98
|6.84
|6.90—.07
|DirSPBears
|43069
|20.79
|20.32
|20.48+.25
|DxSPOGBls
|38053
|9.44
|9.17
|9.26—.10
|DxSCBearrs
|59191
|10.07
|9.86
|9.90+.11
|DrxSPBulls
|25807
|47.49
|46.39
|47.11—.62
|Disney 1.76f
|23053
|134.36
|133.25
|133.86—1.18
|DowDuPnt .56
|40525
|31.31
|30.61
|31.24+.27
|EnCanag .07
|81498
|6.66
|6.53
|6.60—.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|28933
|15.02
|14.73
|14.77—.03
|EnscoRrs
|34525
|10.77
|10.03
|10.12—.74
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|27285
|76.36
|75.78
|75.86—.05
|Farfetchn
|40513
|22.12
|20.91
|21.19—1.50
|FiatChrys
|x29995
|13.39
|13.14
|13.34—.03
|FordM .60a
|150431
|10.30
|10.20
|10.22—.07
|FrptMcM .20
|49971
|10.39
|10.17
|10.30—.07
|GameStop 1.52
|24808
|8.52
|8.06
|8.15—.47
|GenElec .04
|199273
|10.06
|9.90
|9.95—.05
|Gerdau .02e
|41086
|3.35
|3.28
|3.33—.01
|HPInc .64
|45325
|19.21
|18.67
|19.06+.04
|HalconRsn
|41947
|.22
|.20
|.21—.00
|Hallibrtn .72
|28064
|25.31
|24.94
|25.30+.12
|HarmonyG .05
|33653
|1.68
|1.63
|1.66+.03
|HeclaM .01e
|23106
|1.52
|1.47
|1.48—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|47771
|14.87
|14.37
|14.80+.18
|Huyan
|29721
|20.77
|20.12
|20.41—1.24
|ICICIBk .16e
|72485
|11.65
|11.48
|11.61+.64
|iShGold
|46548
|12.25
|12.21
|12.22+.00
|iSAstla 1.01e
|25688
|21.98
|21.84
|21.92+.50
|iShBrazil .67e
|112623
|37.64
|36.90
|37.40+.41
|iShHK .61e
|22221
|25.11
|24.96
|25.06—.04
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|104901
|40.63
|40.29
|40.53—.44
|iShEMkts .59e
|253646
|40.30
|39.97
|40.15—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|75577
|64.73
|64.35
|64.59—.18
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|69717
|86.02
|85.83
|85.99+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|87206
|152.46
|151.41
|152.26—.58
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|23782
|60.56
|60.22
|60.43—.23
|Infosyss
|63780
|10.36
|10.21
|10.25+.08
|Intelsat
|22812
|20.71
|19.43
|19.95—1.06
|iSTaiwnrs
|30484
|33.02
|32.81
|32.94—.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|54964
|48.55
|48.16
|48.39—.16
|ItauUnHs
|174039
|7.87
|7.66
|7.81+.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|32307
|111.81
|110.37
|111.46+.69
|JohnContln 1.04
|22313
|38.99
|38.74
|38.85—.11
|Keycorp .56
|42943
|16.96
|16.73
|16.87+.12
|Keysight
|25361
|77.81
|72.64
|74.94—6.92
|KindMorg 1f
|49868
|20.33
|20.12
|20.17—.05
|KrSChInn 1.26p
|
|36098
|42.37
|41.65
|41.74—1.71
|Kroger s .56f
|45241
|24.37
|23.88
|24.04—.18
|LVSands 3.08f
|54075
|59.79
|57.41
|57.91—2.40
|LloydBkg .47a
|22205
|3.02
|2.99
|3.01—.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|28569
|25.49
|24.94
|25.21—.68
|Macys 1.51
|51503
|21.71
|21.23
|21.28—.49
|MarathnO .20
|43024
|15.76
|15.40
|15.62+.15
|MorgStan 1.20
|31554
|44.03
|43.33
|43.97+.09
|NRGEgy .12
|22176
|35.97
|35.13
|35.78+.20
|Nabors .24
|61640
|3.41
|3.24
|3.26—.18
|Nielsenplc 1.40
|23447
|24.27
|23.36
|24.27+.67
|NikeB s .88
|32430
|83.80
|82.90
|83.31—1.26
|NobleCorp .08
|23226
|2.17
|2.08
|2.11—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|239755
|5.10
|5.00
|5.08+.14
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|22949
|37.80
|36.95
|37.26+.17
|OasisPet
|26318
|5.47
|5.26
|5.47+.11
|OcciPet 3.12
|34923
|53.25
|52.76
|53.24+.48
|Oracle .96f
|33130
|54.36
|53.72
|54.27—.23
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|30192
|17.54
|16.49
|17.33+.31
|PPLCorp 1.65
|25177
|30.12
|29.80
|29.94+.15
|Penney
|88404
|1.16
|1.05
|1.08—.06
|Petrobras
|57646
|13.63
|13.33
|13.49+.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|67025
|41.66
|41.28
|41.61+.14
|Pinterestn
|33079
|27.24
|26.60
|26.72+.02
|PionEnSvc
|23998
|.83
|.62
|.68—.11
|PUltSP500s
|33091
|50.00
|48.83
|49.60—.65
|ProShtQQQ
|28018
|29.55
|29.26
|29.38+.41
|PrUShSPrs
|36584
|33.31
|32.79
|32.98+.31
|Qudiann
|69916
|7.09
|6.25
|6.36—.48
|RangeRs .08
|27988
|8.80
|8.43
|8.45—.31
|RegionsFn .56
|23230
|14.58
|14.37
|14.48+.08
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|272645
|285.43
|283.19
|284.64—1.20
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|54083
|29.55
|29.27
|29.36—.13
|STMicro .40
|39038
|15.93
|15.59
|15.78—1.21
|Salesforce
|24586
|155.84
|151.70
|155.43+.86
|Schwab .68f
|22916
|43.65
|43.08
|43.55+.34
|SeaLtdn
|30470
|26.41
|24.59
|26.05—.63
|SnapIncAn
|113591
|11.30
|10.98
|11.20—.30
|SwstnEngy
|61955
|3.90
|3.81
|3.86—.04
|Sprint
|1034440
|7.90
|7.55
|7.68+1.50
|Squaren
|27738
|64.60
|63.58
|64.25—1.06
|SPMatls .98e
|23030
|54.38
|54.01
|54.25—.41
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|49863
|88.66
|87.75
|88.54+.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|39128
|57.94
|57.59
|57.79+.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|32975
|64.08
|63.65
|63.84+.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|159336
|27.03
|26.78
|26.96+.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|59205
|74.91
|74.28
|74.75—.07
|SPTech .78e
|52904
|74.69
|73.71
|74.43—.95
|SPUtil 1.55e
|35572
|59.23
|58.81
|58.99+.21
|TJX .92f
|24995
|53.20
|52.70
|53.04
|TaiwSemi .73e
|68804
|39.30
|38.66
|38.85—1.40
|TevaPhrm .73e
|46290
|11.66
|11.40
|11.56—.07
|Transocn
|28406
|7.43
|7.30
|7.37—.04
|Twitter
|44256
|37.73
|36.92
|37.60+.10
|TwoHrbIrs 1.88
|28771
|13.12
|12.95
|12.98—.14
|UberTchn
|105583
|41.19
|39.46
|40.74—1.17
|UndrArms
|28938
|23.74
|23.10
|23.61+.03
|USOilFd
|103478
|13.22
|13.07
|13.15+.07
|USSteel .20
|35117
|14.57
|14.31
|14.33—.26
|ValeSA .29e
|54985
|11.57
|11.39
|11.40—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|58202
|20.85
|20.64
|20.76+.01
|VnEkRus .01e
|25412
|21.28
|21.16
|21.23+.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|87268
|102.82
|101.59
|102.27—3.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|50060
|40.13
|39.81
|39.98—.09
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|26282
|40.61
|40.38
|40.52—.15
|Vereit .55
|24132
|8.66
|8.55
|8.55—.11
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|100154
|60.54
|58.95
|59.30+1.21
|Vipshop
|60792
|8.07
|7.46
|7.46—.76
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|24048
|101.69
|100.25
|101.37+.51
|WellsFargo 1.80
|54054
|45.91
|45.62
|45.72+.02
|iPtShFutn
|186437
|29.80
|28.56
|28.79+.27
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.