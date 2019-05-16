BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 24102 16.45 16.14 16.41+.19 AT&TInc 2.04 98725 31.82 31.35 31.81+.56 AbbottLab 1.28 23913 77.37 76.17 76.100+.49…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 24102 16.45 16.14 16.41+.19 AT&TInc 2.04 98725 31.82 31.35 31.81+.56 AbbottLab 1.28 23913 77.37 76.17 76.100+.49 Alibaba 109685 178.25 174.75 177.20—.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 51304 10.05 9.97 10.04+.05 Ambev .05e 109514 4.18 4.09 4.18+.04 Anadarko 1.20 34880 73.05 72.73 72.86—.01 Annaly 1.20e 33110 9.57 9.51 9.52—.01 ArborRT 1.12f 33139 13.23 12.98 13.06—.40 AuroraCn 114941 8.79 8.52 8.74+.06 Avon 31252 3.27 3.08 3.13—.11 BRFSA 24144 7.95 7.72 7.95+.13 BcoBrads .06a 42336 8.22 8.14 8.21—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 38319 4.65 4.59 4.64+.08 BkofAm .60 187319 28.81 28.43 28.77+.48 BarrickGld 57381 12.43 12.11 12.20—.30 BostonSci 30682 38.31 37.21 38.13+1.06 BrMySq 1.64 63391 47.74 46.63 47.72+1.09 CVSHealth 2 36091 53.21 52.61 52.81+.02 CallonPet 33829 8.47 8.10 8.37+.27 Centenes 60082 56.16 54.23 55.75+1.32 CntryLink 1m 45793 11.11 10.88 10.91—.04 ChesEng 230744 2.60 2.52 2.59+.09 Chevron 4.76 x34993 121.55 120.69 120.98+.03 Chicos .35 25918 4.05 3.88 3.88—.07 CgpVelLCrd 40182 20.95 20.24 20.82+1.04 CgpVelICrd 57429 5.72 5.50 5.55—.29 Citigroup 1.80 42120 66.18 65.17 66.13+1.26 ClevCliffs .20 28827 10.09 9.92 10.02+.09 CocaCola 1.60 63368 49.50 49.21 49.39+.21 Corning .80 27880 30.89 30.39 30.87+.60 Coty .50 52347 13.59 13.12 13.34+.05 DenburyR 41808 1.95 1.90 1.93+.03 DBXHvChiA .29e 34645 27.19 27.01 27.16+.47 DxSOXBrrs 71205 5.96 5.68 5.73+.16 DxGBullrs 39480 15.19 14.50 14.67—.71 DrGMBllrs .09e 92382 7.03 6.73 6.85—.35 DirSPBears 43864 20.23 19.53 19.58—.82 DxSPOGBls 36480 10.25 9.95 10.25+.48 DxSCBearrs 55602 9.50 9.18 9.21—.35 Disney 1.76f 38431 136.03 134.81 135.77+1.09 DowDuPnt .56 45406 30.75 30.26 30.69+.59 EnCanag .07 68058 6.90 6.79 6.89+.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 30772 15.09 14.93 14.97+.03 ExxonMbl 3.48f 26405 76.95 76.33 76.58+.21 Farfetchn 120760 23.90 20.64 23.06—2.27 FiatChrys 37708 14.78 14.59 14.76+.01 FordM .60a 145417 10.44 10.30 10.38+.02 FrptMcM .20 57491 11.02 10.70 10.75—.10 GenElec .04 228363 10.29 10.12 10.20—.07 Gerdau .02e 51156 3.47 3.42 3.46+.03 HalconRsn 43784 .30 .27 .27—.01 Hallibrtn .72 37907 26.19 25.67 25.98+.39 HeclaM .01e 29508 1.58 1.51 1.52—.05 HPEntn .45e 29662 14.62 14.43 14.60+.18 IAMGldg 1.52f 29361 2.42 2.36 2.40+.01 ICICIBk .16e 28064 10.90 10.80 10.88+.20 iShGold 50426 12.38 12.29 12.30—.10 iShBrazil .67e 99645 38.35 37.89 38.31—.13 iShHK .61e 24202 25.64 25.52 25.62+.20 iShSilver 56739 13.82 13.62 13.63—.22 iShChinaLC .87e 86543 41.98 41.64 41.92+.45 iShEMkts .59e 290867 41.42 41.11 41.36+.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 35839 119.34 119.25 119.30—.14 iSEafe 1.66e 119976 65.39 64.91 65.36+.68 iShiBxHYB 5.09 85721 86.11 85.80 86.07+.36 iShR2K 1.77e 54212 156.18 154.44 156.02+1.98 iShChina .61e 24919 59.97 59.48 59.92+.57 iShCorEafe 1.56e 24552 61.23 60.77 61.20+.58 Infosyss 31817 10.55 10.47 10.54+.15 Inphi 26415 48.42 43.07 44.70—6.77 iShCorEM .95e 35047 49.86 49.50 49.79+.15 ItauUnHs 48845 7.92 7.81 7.90—.03 JPMorgCh 3.20 41041 112.13 110.59 111.90+2.00 JohnJn 3.80f 25551 138.84 136.97 138.41+1.50 Kemet .20 28035 19.30 17.70 19.28+2.70 Keycorp .56 33832 16.95 16.66 16.92+.35 KindMorg 1f 35477 20.37 20.16 20.35+.21 Kinrossg 43037 3.16 3.09 3.11—.06 Macys 1.51 73654 21.91 21.35 21.53—.17 MarathnO .20 42067 15.82 15.53 15.78+.35 MarathPts 2.12 28982 52.51 51.30 52.38+1.19 Merck 2.20 29928 79.89 77.73 79.46+1.91 MitsuUFJ 38385 4.58 4.49 4.58—.05 MorgStan 1.20 42154 44.64 43.92 44.52+.62 Mosaic .10 54118 23.95 22.74 23.45+.63 Nabors .24 35956 3.86 3.73 3.83+.09 NYCmtyB .68 60470 10.67 10.20 10.47—.20 NewmtM .56 23638 30.70 30.21 30.46—.23 NokiaCp .19e 581996 4.99 4.89 4.96+.19 OasisPet 59209 5.72 5.51 5.71+.22 OcciPet 3.12 36139 54.62 53.57 54.02—.23 Oracle .96f 38274 55.15 54.72 54.91+.35 PG&ECp 2.12f 54910 18.35 17.80 18.15+.09 PPLCorp 1.65 25040 30.75 30.33 30.34—.32 Penney 28516 1.25 1.21 1.21—.03 Petrobras 52485 14.14 13.96 14.11—.05 Pfizer 1.44 96834 41.98 41.15 41.76+.61 Pinterestn 34859 29.65 28.45 29.33+.70 PUltSP500s 31801 51.95 50.25 51.84+1.98 ProctGam 2.87 33402 108.40 106.59 108.39+1.69 ProShSPrs 23981 27.46 27.14 27.16—.37 PrUShSPrs 31936 32.71 31.95 32.00—.84 RegionsFn .56 30885 14.69 14.44 14.61+.29 SpdrGold 33254 122.07 121.19 121.29—1.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 277987 289.04 285.76 288.84+3.78 SpdrBiots .44e 45055 84.84 82.88 84.15+1.69 SpdrS&PRB .74e 27154 53.84 53.21 53.82+.89 SpdrOGEx .73e 72132 30.37 30.05 30.36+.49 STMicro .40 26911 17.68 17.32 17.62+.27 Schlmbrg 2 28568 40.01 39.47 39.89+.56 Schwab .68f 33031 44.11 42.96 44.00+1.26 SeaLtdn 28488 26.95 25.60 26.94+1.34 SmithAOs .88 77308 48.19 42.74 43.24—4.91 SnapIncAn 196442 11.54 10.72 11.40+.74 SwstnEngy 39409 4.15 4.07 4.13+.03 Sprint 50536 6.20 6.03 6.18+.11 Squaren 41391 67.05 65.05 66.80+1.57 SPHlthC 1.01e 50559 89.30 88.07 89.15+1.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 56054 58.22 57.63 58.16+.67 SPEngy 2.04e 30707 64.64 64.21 64.58+.53 SPDRFncl .46e 156409 27.20 26.86 27.16+.37 SPInds 1.12e 24237 75.90 75.16 75.81+.84 SPTech .78e 37009 76.47 75.25 76.41+1.11 SPUtil 1.55e 39235 58.66 57.87 58.60+.51 SupEnrgy .32 24842 2.77 2.53 2.76+.09 TaiwSemi .73e 40202 41.64 41.22 41.47—.50 TevaPhrm .73e 100715 11.79 11.28 11.66+.22 Transocn 47554 7.75 7.46 7.65+.24 Travelport .30 23861 15.34 15.14 15.19—.12 TurqHillRs 35002 1.40 1.31 1.32+.04 Twilion 43366 143.98 136.00 143.77+8.32 Twitter 48697 38.72 38.05 38.56+.66 UberTchn 165723 43.25 41.25 43.07+1.78 USOilFd 99515 13.24 13.08 13.21+.24 USSteel .20 42007 15.22 14.83 15.07+.01 ValeSA .29e 64549 12.18 11.99 12.05+.05 VanEGold .06e 107642 20.74 20.41 20.49—.30 VnEkRus .01e 45101 21.44 21.29 21.40+.23 VnEkSemi .58e 73831 108.63 106.83 108.31—.73 VEckOilSvc .47e 25280 15.71 15.50 15.67+.20 VanEJrGld 35395 28.81 28.38 28.52—.43 VangEmg 1.10e 56616 41.22 40.93 41.17+.22 Vereit .55 25393 8.71 8.59 8.69+.07 VerizonCm 2.41 44666 57.77 56.82 57.65+.84 Visa s 1 x31291 165.38 162.86 165.21+2.67 WalMart 2.12f 99830 103.96 101.53 102.40+2.52 WellsFargo 1.80 90088 46.53 45.97 46.15+.31 Yamanag .02 37360 2.04 2.00 2.02—.03 iPtShFutn 149776 29.15 27.91 28.00—1.36 ————————— Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.