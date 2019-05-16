BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .55 24102 16.45 16.14 16.41+.19 AT&TInc 2.04 98725 31.82 31.35 31.81+.56 AbbottLab 1.28 23913 77.37 76.17 76.100+.49…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .55
|24102
|16.45
|16.14
|16.41+.19
|AT&TInc 2.04
|98725
|31.82
|31.35
|31.81+.56
|AbbottLab 1.28
|23913
|77.37
|76.17
|76.100+.49
|Alibaba
|109685
|178.25
|174.75
|177.20—.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|51304
|10.05
|9.97
|10.04+.05
|Ambev .05e
|109514
|4.18
|4.09
|4.18+.04
|Anadarko 1.20
|34880
|73.05
|72.73
|72.86—.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|33110
|9.57
|9.51
|9.52—.01
|ArborRT 1.12f
|33139
|13.23
|12.98
|13.06—.40
|AuroraCn
|114941
|8.79
|8.52
|8.74+.06
|Avon
|31252
|3.27
|3.08
|3.13—.11
|BRFSA
|24144
|7.95
|7.72
|7.95+.13
|BcoBrads .06a
|42336
|8.22
|8.14
|8.21—.06
|BcoSantSA .21e
|38319
|4.65
|4.59
|4.64+.08
|BkofAm .60
|187319
|28.81
|28.43
|28.77+.48
|BarrickGld
|57381
|12.43
|12.11
|12.20—.30
|BostonSci
|30682
|38.31
|37.21
|38.13+1.06
|BrMySq 1.64
|63391
|47.74
|46.63
|47.72+1.09
|CVSHealth 2
|36091
|53.21
|52.61
|52.81+.02
|CallonPet
|33829
|8.47
|8.10
|8.37+.27
|Centenes
|60082
|56.16
|54.23
|55.75+1.32
|CntryLink 1m
|45793
|11.11
|10.88
|10.91—.04
|ChesEng
|230744
|2.60
|2.52
|2.59+.09
|Chevron 4.76
|
|x34993
|121.55
|120.69
|120.98+.03
|Chicos .35
|25918
|4.05
|3.88
|3.88—.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|40182
|20.95
|20.24
|20.82+1.04
|CgpVelICrd
|57429
|5.72
|5.50
|5.55—.29
|Citigroup 1.80
|42120
|66.18
|65.17
|66.13+1.26
|ClevCliffs .20
|28827
|10.09
|9.92
|10.02+.09
|CocaCola 1.60
|63368
|49.50
|49.21
|49.39+.21
|Corning .80
|27880
|30.89
|30.39
|30.87+.60
|Coty .50
|52347
|13.59
|13.12
|13.34+.05
|DenburyR
|41808
|1.95
|1.90
|1.93+.03
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|34645
|27.19
|27.01
|27.16+.47
|DxSOXBrrs
|71205
|5.96
|5.68
|5.73+.16
|DxGBullrs
|39480
|15.19
|14.50
|14.67—.71
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|92382
|7.03
|6.73
|6.85—.35
|DirSPBears
|43864
|20.23
|19.53
|19.58—.82
|DxSPOGBls
|36480
|10.25
|9.95
|10.25+.48
|DxSCBearrs
|55602
|9.50
|9.18
|9.21—.35
|Disney 1.76f
|38431
|136.03
|134.81
|135.77+1.09
|DowDuPnt .56
|45406
|30.75
|30.26
|30.69+.59
|EnCanag .07
|68058
|6.90
|6.79
|6.89+.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|30772
|15.09
|14.93
|14.97+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|26405
|76.95
|76.33
|76.58+.21
|Farfetchn
|120760
|23.90
|20.64
|23.06—2.27
|FiatChrys
|37708
|14.78
|14.59
|14.76+.01
|FordM .60a
|145417
|10.44
|10.30
|10.38+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|57491
|11.02
|10.70
|10.75—.10
|GenElec .04
|228363
|10.29
|10.12
|10.20—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|51156
|3.47
|3.42
|3.46+.03
|HalconRsn
|43784
|.30
|.27
|.27—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|37907
|26.19
|25.67
|25.98+.39
|HeclaM .01e
|29508
|1.58
|1.51
|1.52—.05
|HPEntn .45e
|29662
|14.62
|14.43
|14.60+.18
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|29361
|2.42
|2.36
|2.40+.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|28064
|10.90
|10.80
|10.88+.20
|iShGold
|50426
|12.38
|12.29
|12.30—.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|99645
|38.35
|37.89
|38.31—.13
|iShHK .61e
|24202
|25.64
|25.52
|25.62+.20
|iShSilver
|56739
|13.82
|13.62
|13.63—.22
|iShChinaLC .87e
|86543
|41.98
|41.64
|41.92+.45
|iShEMkts .59e
|290867
|41.42
|41.11
|41.36+.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|35839
|119.34
|119.25
|119.30—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|119976
|65.39
|64.91
|65.36+.68
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|85721
|86.11
|85.80
|86.07+.36
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|54212
|156.18
|154.44
|156.02+1.98
|iShChina .61e
|24919
|59.97
|59.48
|59.92+.57
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|24552
|61.23
|60.77
|61.20+.58
|Infosyss
|31817
|10.55
|10.47
|10.54+.15
|Inphi
|26415
|48.42
|43.07
|44.70—6.77
|iShCorEM .95e
|35047
|49.86
|49.50
|49.79+.15
|ItauUnHs
|48845
|7.92
|7.81
|7.90—.03
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|41041
|112.13
|110.59
|111.90+2.00
|JohnJn 3.80f
|25551
|138.84
|136.97
|138.41+1.50
|Kemet .20
|28035
|19.30
|17.70
|19.28+2.70
|Keycorp .56
|33832
|16.95
|16.66
|16.92+.35
|KindMorg 1f
|35477
|20.37
|20.16
|20.35+.21
|Kinrossg
|43037
|3.16
|3.09
|3.11—.06
|Macys 1.51
|73654
|21.91
|21.35
|21.53—.17
|MarathnO .20
|42067
|15.82
|15.53
|15.78+.35
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|28982
|52.51
|51.30
|52.38+1.19
|Merck 2.20
|29928
|79.89
|77.73
|79.46+1.91
|MitsuUFJ
|38385
|4.58
|4.49
|4.58—.05
|MorgStan 1.20
|42154
|44.64
|43.92
|44.52+.62
|Mosaic .10
|54118
|23.95
|22.74
|23.45+.63
|Nabors .24
|35956
|3.86
|3.73
|3.83+.09
|NYCmtyB .68
|60470
|10.67
|10.20
|10.47—.20
|NewmtM .56
|23638
|30.70
|30.21
|30.46—.23
|NokiaCp .19e
|581996
|4.99
|4.89
|4.96+.19
|OasisPet
|59209
|5.72
|5.51
|5.71+.22
|OcciPet 3.12
|36139
|54.62
|53.57
|54.02—.23
|Oracle .96f
|38274
|55.15
|54.72
|54.91+.35
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|54910
|18.35
|17.80
|18.15+.09
|PPLCorp 1.65
|25040
|30.75
|30.33
|30.34—.32
|Penney
|28516
|1.25
|1.21
|1.21—.03
|Petrobras
|52485
|14.14
|13.96
|14.11—.05
|Pfizer 1.44
|96834
|41.98
|41.15
|41.76+.61
|Pinterestn
|34859
|29.65
|28.45
|29.33+.70
|PUltSP500s
|31801
|51.95
|50.25
|51.84+1.98
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|33402
|108.40
|106.59
|108.39+1.69
|ProShSPrs
|23981
|27.46
|27.14
|27.16—.37
|PrUShSPrs
|31936
|32.71
|31.95
|32.00—.84
|RegionsFn .56
|30885
|14.69
|14.44
|14.61+.29
|SpdrGold
|33254
|122.07
|121.19
|121.29—1.10
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|277987
|289.04
|285.76
|288.84+3.78
|SpdrBiots .44e
|45055
|84.84
|82.88
|84.15+1.69
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|27154
|53.84
|53.21
|53.82+.89
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|72132
|30.37
|30.05
|30.36+.49
|STMicro .40
|26911
|17.68
|17.32
|17.62+.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|28568
|40.01
|39.47
|39.89+.56
|Schwab .68f
|33031
|44.11
|42.96
|44.00+1.26
|SeaLtdn
|28488
|26.95
|25.60
|26.94+1.34
|SmithAOs .88
|77308
|48.19
|42.74
|43.24—4.91
|SnapIncAn
|196442
|11.54
|10.72
|11.40+.74
|SwstnEngy
|39409
|4.15
|4.07
|4.13+.03
|Sprint
|50536
|6.20
|6.03
|6.18+.11
|Squaren
|41391
|67.05
|65.05
|66.80+1.57
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|50559
|89.30
|88.07
|89.15+1.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|56054
|58.22
|57.63
|58.16+.67
|SPEngy 2.04e
|30707
|64.64
|64.21
|64.58+.53
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|156409
|27.20
|26.86
|27.16+.37
|SPInds 1.12e
|24237
|75.90
|75.16
|75.81+.84
|SPTech .78e
|37009
|76.47
|75.25
|76.41+1.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|39235
|58.66
|57.87
|58.60+.51
|SupEnrgy .32
|24842
|2.77
|2.53
|2.76+.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|40202
|41.64
|41.22
|41.47—.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|100715
|11.79
|11.28
|11.66+.22
|Transocn
|47554
|7.75
|7.46
|7.65+.24
|Travelport .30
|23861
|15.34
|15.14
|15.19—.12
|TurqHillRs
|35002
|1.40
|1.31
|1.32+.04
|Twilion
|43366
|143.98
|136.00
|143.77+8.32
|Twitter
|48697
|38.72
|38.05
|38.56+.66
|UberTchn
|165723
|43.25
|41.25
|43.07+1.78
|USOilFd
|99515
|13.24
|13.08
|13.21+.24
|USSteel .20
|42007
|15.22
|14.83
|15.07+.01
|ValeSA .29e
|64549
|12.18
|11.99
|12.05+.05
|VanEGold .06e
|107642
|20.74
|20.41
|20.49—.30
|VnEkRus .01e
|45101
|21.44
|21.29
|21.40+.23
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|73831
|108.63
|106.83
|108.31—.73
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|25280
|15.71
|15.50
|15.67+.20
|VanEJrGld
|35395
|28.81
|28.38
|28.52—.43
|VangEmg 1.10e
|56616
|41.22
|40.93
|41.17+.22
|Vereit .55
|25393
|8.71
|8.59
|8.69+.07
|VerizonCm 2.41
|44666
|57.77
|56.82
|57.65+.84
|Visa s 1
|x31291
|165.38
|162.86
|165.21+2.67
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|99830
|103.96
|101.53
|102.40+2.52
|WellsFargo 1.80
|90088
|46.53
|45.97
|46.15+.31
|Yamanag .02
|37360
|2.04
|2.00
|2.02—.03
|iPtShFutn
|149776
|29.15
|27.91
|28.00—1.36
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.