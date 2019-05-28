BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 86368 16.64 16.34 16.34—.16 AKSteel 169501 2.01 1.75 1.91—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 243069 32.42 31.91 31.93—.34 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 86368 16.64 16.34 16.34—.16 AKSteel 169501 2.01 1.75 1.91—.08 AT&TInc 2.04 243069 32.42 31.91 31.93—.34 Alibaba 383499 157.07 153.22 154.81—.19 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 148560 9.91 9.75 9.78—.09 Alticen .07e 120305 24.70 24.08 24.17—.23 Altria 3.20 178188 52.03 49.75 49.87—2.53 Ambev .05e 195516 4.37 4.26 4.26 Annaly 1.20e 276639 9.24 9.02 9.02—.19 Aphrian 84958 7.68 7.10 7.24—.11 AuroraCn 90961 8.53 8.31 8.33+.02 Avon 233362 3.89 3.73 3.86+.16 BBVABFrn .25e 110357 9.63 8.87 9.05—.52 BcoBrads .06a 184078 8.86 8.54 8.76+.27 BcoMacro 71737 52.52 48.09 48.81—1.18 BkofAm .60 442554 28.25 27.88 27.90—.28 BkNYMel 1.12 86837 45.14 44.32 44.33—.83 BarrickGld 106562 11.85 11.65 11.74—.21 BostonSci 144703 39.16 38.34 38.45—.02 BrMySq 1.64 162992 47.23 45.86 45.86—.95 CVSHealth 2 124908 53.24 52.58 52.70—.37 CabotO&G .36f 112372 25.80 25.45 25.70 Cemex .29t 113246 4.21 3.96 4.03—.18 Cemigpf .08e 80480 3.50 3.32 3.45+.13 Centenes 81471 58.23 56.03 56.09—.78 CntryLink 1 169998 10.31 10.11 10.13+.02 ChesEng 453213 2.03 1.91 1.94—.07 Chevron 4.76 80679 119.32 118.17 118.31—.40 CgpVelICrd 100235 6.89 6.59 6.81—.01 Citigroup 1.80 147129 64.45 63.76 63.79—.60 ClevCliffs .20 72902 9.47 9.20 9.24—.07 CocaCola 1.60 185264 49.67 49.03 49.10—.51 ConAgra .85 97772 28.95 28.32 28.46—.37 Coty .50 75277 13.37 13.01 13.01—.07 DenburyR 109001 1.62 1.50 1.55—.05 DBXHvChiA .29e 107084 26.40 26.11 26.13+.39 DxSOXBrrs 101568 7.70 7.24 7.65+.19 DrGMBllrs .09e 95962 6.54 6.31 6.47—.12 DxSPOGBls 86534 7.28 6.85 6.87—.26 DxSCBearrs 76511 10.41 10.00 10.41+.22 Disney 1.76f 84564 134.04 132.59 132.62—.17 DowDuPnt .56 169031 31.18 30.69 30.77—.31 EnCanag .07 255790 6.00 5.80 5.86—.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 170400 14.68 14.21 14.33—.27 EnscoRrs 87323 8.91 8.53 8.78+.15 ExxonMbl 3.48f 147091 74.25 72.49 72.61—1.49 FiatChrys 96411 13.99 13.67 13.78+.93 FootLockr 1.52f 86657 45.00 42.62 42.65—1.75 FordM .60a 273686 9.90 9.77 9.78—.05 FrptMcM .20 157138 10.30 10.00 10.03—.05 Gap .97 77451 21.83 21.31 21.37—.09 GenElec .04 720335 9.54 9.27 9.36—.09 GenMills 1.96 72959 52.94 51.05 51.09—1.72 GenMotors 1.52 78326 35.34 34.71 34.85—.27 GlobPays .04 77049 155.24 147.83 148.87—4.57 HPInc .64 173433 20.13 19.66 19.66—.37 Hallibrtn .72 116307 23.24 22.70 22.99+.02 HeclaM .01e 102492 1.39 1.21 1.26—.13 HPEntn .45e 163552 14.63 14.15 14.17—.22 ICICIBk .16e 127159 12.47 12.15 12.15—.27 iShGold 92758 12.26 12.21 12.24—.05 iShBrazil .67e 469501 40.56 39.55 40.28+1.06 iShSilver 92006 13.46 13.39 13.46—.19 iShChinaLC .87e 203088 40.50 40.11 40.13+.20 iShEMkts .59e 979328 40.42 40.01 40.09+.14 iShiBoxIG 3.87 85490 120.00 119.77 119.81+.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 78697 128.90 128.09 128.79+1.01 iSEafe 1.66e 325290 64.84 64.13 64.15—.63 iShiBxHYB 5.09 202599 85.82 85.49 85.57—.08 iShR2K 1.77e 138132 151.65 149.58 149.59—1.20 iShCorEafe 1.56e 115807 60.68 60.03 60.03—.58 Infosyss 131009 10.45 10.30 10.30+.07 iShCorEM .95e 165622 48.74 48.25 48.31+.12 iShSaudi 116907 32.49 31.80 32.29+.06 ItauUnHs 193171 8.48 8.27 8.41+.13 JPMorgCh 3.20 116581 109.83 108.44 108.52—1.19 JohnJn 3.80f 111374 140.49 137.00 137.07—1.78 JohnContln 1.04 137685 38.74 38.44 38.46—.05 Keycorp .56 81437 16.62 16.35 16.35—.28 KindMorg 1f 153433 20.23 19.77 19.88—.18 Kinrossg 82524 3.22 3.11 3.21+.07 Lowes 1.92 117115 95.68 91.67 91.87—3.50 Macys 1.51 80488 21.38 20.91 21.04+.03 MarathnO .20 88082 14.55 14.29 14.33—.10 MarathPts 2.12 84032 50.75 48.95 49.00—1.29 Medtrnic 2 88373 93.50 91.25 91.31—1.72 Merck 2.20 129267 81.94 80.23 80.26—.91 MorgStan 1.20 105050 43.07 42.16 42.17—.79 Nabors .24 105924 2.39 2.22 2.26—.09 NewmtM .56 113727 31.88 31.47 31.67—.25 NikeB s .88 79271 83.19 81.13 81.20—.96 NokiaCp .19e 195316 5.11 5.00 5.01—.11 OasisPet 111186 5.07 4.88 4.99—.02 OcciPet 3.12 86581 53.78 52.28 52.28—1.19 Oracle .96f 281393 53.28 51.75 51.75—1.02 PG&ECp 2.12f 80909 18.95 17.40 17.73—1.10 PPLCorp 1.65 73980 30.86 30.44 30.58—.22 PampaEng 98577 26.98 25.11 26.08+.06 Petrobras 108591 14.47 14.11 14.32+.22 Pfizer 1.44 465075 42.48 41.89 41.90—.05 PhilipMor 4.56 84921 84.02 80.92 81.55—3.09 ProctGam 2.87 75287 107.25 104.42 104.46—2.23 RegionsFn .56 115692 14.18 13.93 13.94—.25 S&P500ETF 4.13e 697220 284.15 280.13 280.15—2.63 SpdrOGEx .73e 169129 27.29 26.71 26.71—.41 Schlmbrg 2 118066 37.13 36.44 36.50—.50 SeaWorld 72455 32.55 29.75 31.77+4.52 SiderurNac 76788 4.47 4.27 4.28+.03 SnapIncAn 465496 11.60 11.22 11.57+.01 SwstnEngy 166451 3.78 3.57 3.63—.16 Sprint 272076 7.17 6.90 6.91—.25 Squaren 100073 67.67 65.10 65.82+1.16 SPHlthC 1.01e 207959 90.18 88.27 88.28—1.28 SPCnSt 1.28e 140429 57.67 56.54 56.58—.94 SPEngy 2.04e 129259 61.77 60.89 60.98—.64 SPDRFncl .46e 351639 26.86 26.54 26.55—.31 SPInds 1.12e 111290 74.15 73.09 73.10—.68 SPTech .78e 257158 74.00 73.05 73.09—.21 SPUtil 1.55e 163957 59.96 58.75 58.85—.98 TJX .92f 98096 52.11 50.07 50.07—1.55 TaiwSemi .73e 123515 38.20 37.65 37.65—.55 Tapestry 1.35 91226 30.09 29.40 29.40—.31 TlcmArg .71e 108140 16.81 15.11 15.58—.19 TevaPhrm .73e 641924 10.96 9.25 9.52—1.35 TotalSys .52 100655 123.66 117.26 118.84+5.39 Transocn 113535 6.89 6.65 6.69—.06 TrGasSur 104356 13.10 12.50 12.73—.05 Travelport .30 192995 15.62 15.52 15.58+.45 Twitter 116998 38.04 37.23 37.29—.12 UberTchn 133675 41.80 40.60 40.95—.56 USOilFd 233994 12.37 12.20 12.23 USSteel .20 91398 13.67 13.16 13.26—.37 ValeSA .29e 284280 12.63 12.36 12.40+.38 VanEGold .06e 300047 20.50 20.28 20.42—.15 VnEkRus .01e 139903 21.65 21.34 21.39—.23 VanEJrGld 106149 28.13 27.80 28.01—.18 VangEmg 1.10e 131144 40.32 39.91 39.97+.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 71938 40.68 40.26 40.27—.35 Vereit .55 164128 8.70 8.58 8.58—.07 VerizonCm 2.41 218116 59.87 58.66 58.73—.59 Vipshop 78061 7.91 7.66 7.66+.01 Visa s 1 102022 165.77 163.33 163.71+1.07 WalMart 2.12f 94783 103.57 102.40 102.42—.25 WellsFargo 1.80 199551 46.25 45.57 45.59—.58 WstnUnion .80 91179 19.59 19.26 19.34—.02 Weyerhsr 