BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 73323 2.42 2.26 2.36+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 307687 31.100 31.38 31.80+.18 Alibaba 220494 172.29 168.49 169.57—6.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 116575 10.06 9.98 10.00 Altria 3.20 60503 52.52 51.46 52.35+.32 Ambev .05e 380607 4.17 4.01 4.05—.09 Anadarko 1.20 120647 72.70 72.36 72.61—.12 Annaly 1.20e 212335 9.53 9.35 9.36—.18 AnteroRes 1 89010 7.98 7.58 7.62—.36 AuroraCn 191622 9.05 8.65 8.68—.21 BB&TCp 1.62 70382 48.64 47.59 47.88—.31 BcoBrads .06a 173505 8.14 7.89 8.01—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 75836 4.62 4.55 4.56—.06 BkofAm .60 436908 28.64 28.22 28.40—.19 BarrickGld 113142 12.27 12.01 12.22+.04 BrMySq 1.64 100218 47.23 46.59 46.85—.27 CVSHealth 2 80461 53.20 51.72 52.88+.58 CabotO&G .36f 58138 26.37 26.05 26.17—.10 CallonPet 56792 8.33 8.14 8.18—.14 Caterpillar 3.44 60613 125.53 122.32 122.76—3.85 Cemex .29t 64339 4.42 4.36 4.38—.02 Centenes 117539 56.53 54.81 56.04+.47 CntryLink 1m 105517 10.73 10.50 10.59—.06 ChesEng 419257 2.50 2.39 2.41—.12 Chevron 4.76 66901 121.11 119.88 120.52—.28 CgpVelICrd 75810 5.77 5.49 5.71+.09 Citigroup 1.80 114845 65.93 64.89 65.07—.91 ClevCliffs .20 83735 10.18 9.88 10.02—.04 CocaCola 1.60 103196 49.55 49.17 49.20—.38 Coty .50 206664 14.14 13.18 13.50+.26 Deere 3.04 78150 141.37 133.17 134.82—11.17 DenburyR 123869 1.91 1.78 1.78—.13 DBXHvChiA .29e 166918 26.38 26.01 26.02—.94 DxSOXBrrs 132825 6.28 5.78 6.21+.35 DxGBullrs 59717 15.23 14.46 15.13+.26 DrGMBllrs .09e 110514 7.02 6.67 6.97+.09 DirSPBears 98681 20.37 19.66 20.23+.40 DxSPOGBls 69458 9.94 9.34 9.36—.73 DxSCBearrs 127316 9.82 9.35 9.79+.40 DrxSPBulls 60274 49.11 47.37 47.73—.89 Disney 1.76f 87206 135.98 134.03 135.04—.46 DEmmett 1.04 59633 41.52 41.05 41.41—.04 DowDuPnt .56 140154 31.31 30.39 30.97+.17 EnCanag .07 164409 6.86 6.64 6.65—.15 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 86504 14.89 14.74 14.80—.04 ExxonMbl 3.48f 92625 76.30 75.59 75.91—.45 FiatChrys 63672 14.100 14.70 14.83+.02 FordM .60a 345025 10.44 10.24 10.29—.11 FrptMcM .20 253383 10.66 10.29 10.37—.29 GenElec .04 369716 10.16 9.98 10.00—.13 GenMotors 1.52 79613 37.36 36.85 37.00—.38 Gerdau .02e 137155 3.39 3.28 3.33—.04 GoldFLtd .01e 71489 3.67 3.60 3.65—.06 HPInc .64 113304 19.14 18.70 19.02+.08 Hallibrtn .72 79231 25.80 25.08 25.18—.70 HeclaM .01e 68721 1.54 1.49 1.52+.01 HPEntn .45e 163232 14.92 14.47 14.62+.09 Huyan 76433 21.68 20.06 21.65+.68 IAMGldg 1.52f 92353 2.63 2.46 2.59—.01 iShGold 121491 12.28 12.20 12.22—.10 iShBrazil .67e 327184 37.77 36.70 36.99—.66 iShGerm .60e 69623 28.19 28.01 28.05—.25 iShHK .61e 58099 25.27 25.09 25.10—.39 iShSilver 74992 13.54 13.49 13.52—.13 iShChinaLC .87e 496607 41.22 40.80 40.97—.69 iShEMkts .59e 839592 40.63 40.25 40.29—.74 iShiBoxIG 3.87 72603 119.44 119.23 119.25+.01 iSEafe 1.66e 354226 65.11 64.72 64.77—.43 iShiBxHYB 5.09 270643 86.10 85.79 85.94—.03 iShR2K 1.77e 215281 155.27 152.66 152.84—2.16 iShChina .61e 68989 58.16 57.59 57.68—1.91 Infosyss 124180 10.44 10.15 10.17—.34 iShJapanrs 58706 54.06 53.67 53.69—.20 iShCorEM .95e 109597 48.92 48.48 48.55—.87 ItauUnHs 336418 7.86 7.59 7.67—.12 JPMorgCh 3.20 94171 111.75 109.83 110.77—.54 JohnJn 3.80f 68301 139.03 136.86 138.61+.40 Keycorp .56 104080 17.12 16.54 16.75—.02 KindMorg 1f 125673 20.55 20.15 20.21—.21 Kinrossg 71016 3.17 3.06 3.16+.03 Kroger s .56f 161770 24.98 23.96 24.22—.44 LVSands 3.08f 60277 62.91 60.26 60.31—3.09 MGM Rsts .48 75484 26.46 25.81 25.89—.64 Macys 1.51 118916 22.20 21.23 21.77+.27 MarathnO .20 89595 15.67 15.46 15.47—.24 MarathPts 2.12 60027 52.61 51.77 51.95—.91 Merck 2.20 76352 79.07 77.85 78.72—.41 MorgStan 1.20 82467 44.32 43.50 43.88—.40 Nabors .24 154776 3.78 3.43 3.44—.35 NewmtM .56 65867 30.98 30.32 30.92+.37 NiSource s .80 81329 28.43 28.12 28.29+.10 NokiaCp .19e 348296 5.02 4.93 4.94—.02 OasisPet 80193 5.67 5.35 5.36—.27 OcciPet 3.12 139471 53.41 52.62 52.76—.99 Oracle .96f 90483 54.92 54.19 54.50—.14 PG&ECp 2.12f 131684 18.15 16.86 17.02—1.15 PPLCorp 1.65 68969 30.06 29.71 29.79—.14 Penney 111365 1.22 1.13 1.14—.05 PetrbrsA 69779 12.46 11.92 11.99—.54 Petrobras 177354 13.80 13.35 13.46—.39 Pfizer 1.44 276865 41.81 41.25 41.47—.17 Pinterestn 261868 28.12 25.70 26.70—4.16 ProctGam 2.87 59122 108.00 107.26 107.45—.66 PrUShSPrs 69131 32.85 32.07 32.67+.40 Qudiann 70096 6.97 6.61 6.84—.19 RegionsFn .56 75098 14.66 14.34 14.40—.12 SpdrGold 65889 121.06 120.33 120.65—.86 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1000646 288.60 285.12 285.84—1.86 SpdrS&PRB .74e 64190 53.96 52.89 53.05—.45 SpdrOGEx .73e 162586 30.04 29.43 29.49—.69 Schlmbrg 2 71648 39.75 38.94 39.02—.84 Schwab .68f 89638 43.90 43.04 43.21—.53 SmithAOs .88 80161 44.84 42.56 43.85—1.27 SnapIncAn 247640 11.64 11.09 11.49+.07 SwstnEngy 109932 4.05 3.89 3.89—.18 Sprint 288679 6.24 6.01 6.18+.10 Squaren 68638 66.49 64.65 65.31—1.09 SPMatls .98e 60833 55.04 54.41 54.65—.33 SPHlthC 1.01e 133540 89.14 87.90 88.44—.19 SPCnSt 1.28e 154587 58.08 57.61 57.75—.19 SPEngy 2.04e 105557 64.32 63.67 63.75—.65 SPDRFncl .46e 625374 27.14 26.75 26.88—.18 SPInds 1.12e 162395 75.64 74.73 74.82—.84 SPTech .78e 135378 76.40 75.20 75.38—.61 SPUtil 1.55e 104771 59.01 58.14 58.78+.30 TaiwSemi .73e 110536 40.95 40.09 40.25—1.28 TevaPhrm .73e 132917 11.79 11.32 11.63+.21 Transocn 82271 7.70 7.41 7.41—.13 Twitter 90823 38.13 37.47 37.50—.80 UberTchn 202063 43.29 41.27 41.91—1.09 UndrArms 144666 23.71 22.41 23.58+1.70 UnArCwi 61490 20.85 19.84 20.70+1.34 USOilFd 235768 13.26 13.03 13.08—.06 USSteel .20 129681 14.83 14.42 14.59—.27 ValeSA .29e 322878 11.64 11.36 11.59+.08 VanEGold .06e 265169 20.76 20.39 20.75+.19 VnEkRus .01e 97994 21.32 21.13 21.14—.09 VnEkSemi .58e 177385 108.05 105.10 105.43—2.07 VanEJrGld 97361 28.79 28.28 28.74+.20 VangEmg 1.10e 143728 40.46 40.06 40.07—.78 VangFTSE 1.10e 63249 40.85 40.62 40.67—.23 Vereit .55 59947 8.67 8.59 8.66—.01 VerizonCm 2.41 137217 58.48 57.01 58.09+.71 Vipshop 112986 8.39 8.07 8.22—.23 WPXEngy 56184 12.97 12.50 12.52—.48 WalMart 2.12f 120736 101.95 99.91 100.86—.45 