BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 73323 2.42 2.26 2.36+.02 AT&TInc 2.04 307687 31.100 31.38 31.80+.18 Alibaba 220494 172.29 168.49 169.57—6.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|73323
|2.42
|2.26
|2.36+.02
|AT&TInc 2.04
|307687
|31.100
|31.38
|31.80+.18
|Alibaba
|220494
|172.29
|168.49
|169.57—6.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|116575
|10.06
|9.98
|10.00
|Altria 3.20
|60503
|52.52
|51.46
|52.35+.32
|Ambev .05e
|380607
|4.17
|4.01
|4.05—.09
|Anadarko 1.20
|120647
|72.70
|72.36
|72.61—.12
|Annaly 1.20e
|212335
|9.53
|9.35
|9.36—.18
|AnteroRes 1
|89010
|7.98
|7.58
|7.62—.36
|AuroraCn
|191622
|9.05
|8.65
|8.68—.21
|BB&TCp 1.62
|70382
|48.64
|47.59
|47.88—.31
|BcoBrads .06a
|173505
|8.14
|7.89
|8.01—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|75836
|4.62
|4.55
|4.56—.06
|BkofAm .60
|436908
|28.64
|28.22
|28.40—.19
|BarrickGld
|113142
|12.27
|12.01
|12.22+.04
|BrMySq 1.64
|100218
|47.23
|46.59
|46.85—.27
|CVSHealth 2
|80461
|53.20
|51.72
|52.88+.58
|CabotO&G .36f
|58138
|26.37
|26.05
|26.17—.10
|CallonPet
|56792
|8.33
|8.14
|8.18—.14
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|60613
|125.53
|122.32
|122.76—3.85
|Cemex .29t
|64339
|4.42
|4.36
|4.38—.02
|Centenes
|117539
|56.53
|54.81
|56.04+.47
|CntryLink 1m
|105517
|10.73
|10.50
|10.59—.06
|ChesEng
|419257
|2.50
|2.39
|2.41—.12
|Chevron 4.76
|66901
|121.11
|119.88
|120.52—.28
|CgpVelICrd
|75810
|5.77
|5.49
|5.71+.09
|Citigroup 1.80
|114845
|65.93
|64.89
|65.07—.91
|ClevCliffs .20
|83735
|10.18
|9.88
|10.02—.04
|CocaCola 1.60
|103196
|49.55
|49.17
|49.20—.38
|Coty .50
|206664
|14.14
|13.18
|13.50+.26
|Deere 3.04
|78150
|141.37
|133.17
|134.82—11.17
|DenburyR
|123869
|1.91
|1.78
|1.78—.13
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|166918
|26.38
|26.01
|26.02—.94
|DxSOXBrrs
|132825
|6.28
|5.78
|6.21+.35
|DxGBullrs
|59717
|15.23
|14.46
|15.13+.26
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|110514
|7.02
|6.67
|6.97+.09
|DirSPBears
|98681
|20.37
|19.66
|20.23+.40
|DxSPOGBls
|69458
|9.94
|9.34
|9.36—.73
|DxSCBearrs
|127316
|9.82
|9.35
|9.79+.40
|DrxSPBulls
|60274
|49.11
|47.37
|47.73—.89
|Disney 1.76f
|87206
|135.98
|134.03
|135.04—.46
|DEmmett 1.04
|59633
|41.52
|41.05
|41.41—.04
|DowDuPnt .56
|140154
|31.31
|30.39
|30.97+.17
|EnCanag .07
|164409
|6.86
|6.64
|6.65—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|86504
|14.89
|14.74
|14.80—.04
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|92625
|76.30
|75.59
|75.91—.45
|FiatChrys
|63672
|14.100
|14.70
|14.83+.02
|FordM .60a
|345025
|10.44
|10.24
|10.29—.11
|FrptMcM .20
|253383
|10.66
|10.29
|10.37—.29
|GenElec .04
|369716
|10.16
|9.98
|10.00—.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|79613
|37.36
|36.85
|37.00—.38
|Gerdau .02e
|137155
|3.39
|3.28
|3.33—.04
|GoldFLtd .01e
|71489
|3.67
|3.60
|3.65—.06
|HPInc .64
|113304
|19.14
|18.70
|19.02+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|79231
|25.80
|25.08
|25.18—.70
|HeclaM .01e
|68721
|1.54
|1.49
|1.52+.01
|HPEntn .45e
|163232
|14.92
|14.47
|14.62+.09
|Huyan
|76433
|21.68
|20.06
|21.65+.68
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|92353
|2.63
|2.46
|2.59—.01
|iShGold
|121491
|12.28
|12.20
|12.22—.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|327184
|37.77
|36.70
|36.99—.66
|iShGerm .60e
|69623
|28.19
|28.01
|28.05—.25
|iShHK .61e
|58099
|25.27
|25.09
|25.10—.39
|iShSilver
|74992
|13.54
|13.49
|13.52—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|496607
|41.22
|40.80
|40.97—.69
|iShEMkts .59e
|839592
|40.63
|40.25
|40.29—.74
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|72603
|119.44
|119.23
|119.25+.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|354226
|65.11
|64.72
|64.77—.43
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|270643
|86.10
|85.79
|85.94—.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|215281
|155.27
|152.66
|152.84—2.16
|iShChina .61e
|68989
|58.16
|57.59
|57.68—1.91
|Infosyss
|124180
|10.44
|10.15
|10.17—.34
|iShJapanrs
|58706
|54.06
|53.67
|53.69—.20
|iShCorEM .95e
|109597
|48.92
|48.48
|48.55—.87
|ItauUnHs
|336418
|7.86
|7.59
|7.67—.12
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|94171
|111.75
|109.83
|110.77—.54
|JohnJn 3.80f
|68301
|139.03
|136.86
|138.61+.40
|Keycorp .56
|104080
|17.12
|16.54
|16.75—.02
|KindMorg 1f
|125673
|20.55
|20.15
|20.21—.21
|Kinrossg
|71016
|3.17
|3.06
|3.16+.03
|Kroger s .56f
|161770
|24.98
|23.96
|24.22—.44
|LVSands 3.08f
|60277
|62.91
|60.26
|60.31—3.09
|MGM Rsts .48
|75484
|26.46
|25.81
|25.89—.64
|Macys 1.51
|118916
|22.20
|21.23
|21.77+.27
|MarathnO .20
|89595
|15.67
|15.46
|15.47—.24
|MarathPts 2.12
|60027
|52.61
|51.77
|51.95—.91
|Merck 2.20
|76352
|79.07
|77.85
|78.72—.41
|MorgStan 1.20
|82467
|44.32
|43.50
|43.88—.40
|Nabors .24
|154776
|3.78
|3.43
|3.44—.35
|NewmtM .56
|65867
|30.98
|30.32
|30.92+.37
|NiSource s .80
|81329
|28.43
|28.12
|28.29+.10
|NokiaCp .19e
|348296
|5.02
|4.93
|4.94—.02
|OasisPet
|80193
|5.67
|5.35
|5.36—.27
|OcciPet 3.12
|139471
|53.41
|52.62
|52.76—.99
|Oracle .96f
|90483
|54.92
|54.19
|54.50—.14
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|131684
|18.15
|16.86
|17.02—1.15
|PPLCorp 1.65
|68969
|30.06
|29.71
|29.79—.14
|Penney
|111365
|1.22
|1.13
|1.14—.05
|PetrbrsA
|69779
|12.46
|11.92
|11.99—.54
|Petrobras
|177354
|13.80
|13.35
|13.46—.39
|Pfizer 1.44
|276865
|41.81
|41.25
|41.47—.17
|Pinterestn
|261868
|28.12
|25.70
|26.70—4.16
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|59122
|108.00
|107.26
|107.45—.66
|PrUShSPrs
|69131
|32.85
|32.07
|32.67+.40
|Qudiann
|70096
|6.97
|6.61
|6.84—.19
|RegionsFn .56
|75098
|14.66
|14.34
|14.40—.12
|SpdrGold
|65889
|121.06
|120.33
|120.65—.86
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1000646
|288.60
|285.12
|285.84—1.86
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|64190
|53.96
|52.89
|53.05—.45
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|162586
|30.04
|29.43
|29.49—.69
|Schlmbrg 2
|71648
|39.75
|38.94
|39.02—.84
|Schwab .68f
|89638
|43.90
|43.04
|43.21—.53
|SmithAOs .88
|80161
|44.84
|42.56
|43.85—1.27
|SnapIncAn
|247640
|11.64
|11.09
|11.49+.07
|SwstnEngy
|109932
|4.05
|3.89
|3.89—.18
|Sprint
|288679
|6.24
|6.01
|6.18+.10
|Squaren
|68638
|66.49
|64.65
|65.31—1.09
|SPMatls .98e
|60833
|55.04
|54.41
|54.65—.33
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|133540
|89.14
|87.90
|88.44—.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|154587
|58.08
|57.61
|57.75—.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|105557
|64.32
|63.67
|63.75—.65
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|625374
|27.14
|26.75
|26.88—.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|162395
|75.64
|74.73
|74.82—.84
|SPTech .78e
|135378
|76.40
|75.20
|75.38—.61
|SPUtil 1.55e
|104771
|59.01
|58.14
|58.78+.30
|TaiwSemi .73e
|110536
|40.95
|40.09
|40.25—1.28
|TevaPhrm .73e
|132917
|11.79
|11.32
|11.63+.21
|Transocn
|82271
|7.70
|7.41
|7.41—.13
|Twitter
|90823
|38.13
|37.47
|37.50—.80
|UberTchn
|202063
|43.29
|41.27
|41.91—1.09
|UndrArms
|144666
|23.71
|22.41
|23.58+1.70
|UnArCwi
|61490
|20.85
|19.84
|20.70+1.34
|USOilFd
|235768
|13.26
|13.03
|13.08—.06
|USSteel .20
|129681
|14.83
|14.42
|14.59—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|322878
|11.64
|11.36
|11.59+.08
|VanEGold .06e
|265169
|20.76
|20.39
|20.75+.19
|VnEkRus .01e
|97994
|21.32
|21.13
|21.14—.09
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|177385
|108.05
|105.10
|105.43—2.07
|VanEJrGld
|97361
|28.79
|28.28
|28.74+.20
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|143728
|40.46
|40.06
|40.07—.78
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|63249
|40.85
|40.62
|40.67—.23
|Vereit .55
|59947
|8.67
|8.59
|8.66—.01
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|137217
|58.48
|57.01
|58.09+.71
|Vipshop
|112986
|8.39
|8.07
|8.22—.23
|WPXEngy
|56184
|12.97
|12.50
|12.52—.48
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|120736
|101.95
|99.91
|100.86—.45
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|222600
|46.23
|45.41
|45.70—.20
|WmsCos 1.52f
|62046
|27.74
|27.43
|27.50—.13
|Yamanag .02
|61084
|2.03
|2.00
|2.01—.02
|iPtShFutn
|437128
|29.26
|27.73
|28.52+.42
