BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 70461 16.45 16.14 16.35+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 236091 31.88 31.35 31.62+.37 Alibaba 205462 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03 AlpAlerMLP…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .55
|70461
|16.45
|16.14
|16.35+.13
|AT&TInc 2.04
|236091
|31.88
|31.35
|31.62+.37
|Alibaba
|205462
|178.25
|174.75
|175.57—2.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|123672
|10.06
|9.97
|10.00+.01
|Ambev .05e
|322026
|4.19
|4.09
|4.14
|Anadarko 1.20
|82708
|73.05
|72.65
|72.73—.14
|Annaly 1.20e
|105629
|9.57
|9.51
|9.54+.01
|AnteroRes 1
|67966
|8.31
|7.95
|7.98—.26
|ArborRT 1.12f
|63625
|13.23
|12.88
|12.95—.50
|AuroraCn
|228642
|8.90
|8.52
|8.89+.21
|Avon
|66074
|3.27
|3.08
|3.14—.09
|BRFSA
|77286
|8.12
|7.72
|7.92+.10
|BcoBrads .06a
|201552
|8.26
|8.02
|8.09—.18
|BcoSantSA .21e
|65026
|4.65
|4.59
|4.62+.06
|BkofAm .60
|427689
|28.83
|28.43
|28.59+.30
|BarrickGld
|135658
|12.43
|12.11
|12.18—.32
|Boeing 8.22
|60246
|356.50
|345.82
|353.81+8.17
|BostonSci
|74757
|38.31
|37.21
|37.62+.55
|BrMySq 1.64
|153681
|47.84
|46.63
|47.12+.49
|CVSHealth 2
|118160
|53.21
|52.15
|52.30—.49
|CallonPet
|68417
|8.47
|8.10
|8.32+.22
|Centenes
|148222
|56.16
|54.23
|55.57+1.14
|CntryLink 1m
|146321
|11.11
|10.63
|10.65—.30
|ChesEng
|449568
|2.60
|2.50
|2.53+.03
|Chevron 4.76
|
|x83695
|121.55
|120.53
|120.80—.15
|CgpVelLCrd
|65232
|20.95
|20.24
|20.55+.77
|CgpVelICrd
|86446
|5.72
|5.50
|5.62—.22
|Citigroup 1.80
|105631
|66.39
|65.17
|65.98+1.11
|ClevCliffs .20
|95514
|10.24
|9.92
|10.06+.13
|CocaCola 1.60
|175271
|49.66
|49.21
|49.58+.40
|Corning .80
|75572
|31.10
|30.39
|30.50+.23
|Coty .50
|108679
|13.59
|13.10
|13.24—.05
|DenburyR
|92865
|1.95
|1.88
|1.91+.01
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|76115
|27.19
|26.92
|26.96+.27
|DxSOXBrrs
|114708
|5.96
|5.68
|5.86+.29
|DxGBullrs
|70193
|15.19
|14.50
|14.87—.51
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|145462
|7.03
|6.73
|6.88—.32
|DirSPBears
|94116
|20.23
|19.50
|19.83—.57
|DxSPOGBls
|60896
|10.25
|9.90
|10.09+.32
|DxSCBearrs
|111983
|9.50
|9.18
|9.39—.17
|Disney 1.76f
|96844
|136.40
|134.81
|135.50+.82
|DowDuPnt .56
|173681
|30.88
|30.26
|30.80+.70
|EnCanag .07
|171722
|6.90
|6.78
|6.80+.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|99717
|15.09
|14.81
|14.84—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|80986
|76.95
|76.22
|76.36—.01
|Farfetchn
|194628
|23.90
|20.64
|22.65—2.68
|FiatChrys
|73143
|14.91
|14.59
|14.81+.06
|FordM .60a
|326570
|10.44
|10.30
|10.40+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|151285
|11.02
|10.65
|10.66—.19
|GenElec .04
|544471
|10.29
|10.06
|10.13—.13
|Gerdau .02e
|85272
|3.47
|3.35
|3.37—.06
|HPInc .64
|74302
|19.07
|18.74
|18.94+.21
|Hallibrtn .72
|83625
|26.19
|25.67
|25.88+.29
|HeclaM .01e
|66519
|1.58
|1.50
|1.51—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|141534
|14.68
|14.43
|14.53+.11
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|200769
|2.75
|2.36
|2.60+.21
|ICICIBk .16e
|68115
|10.90
|10.80
|10.84+.16
|iShGold
|99207
|12.38
|12.29
|12.32—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|331567
|38.36
|37.47
|37.65—.79
|iShSilver
|113386
|13.82
|13.60
|13.65—.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|287641
|41.98
|41.64
|41.66+.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|601009
|41.42
|41.01
|41.03—.20
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|117163
|119.34
|119.21
|119.24—.19
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|76663
|125.83
|125.53
|125.71—.42
|iSEafe 1.66e
|274142
|65.41
|64.91
|65.20+.52
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|293549
|86.11
|85.80
|85.97+.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|137668
|156.18
|154.44
|155.00+.96
|Infosyss
|85028
|10.56
|10.47
|10.51+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|124921
|49.86
|49.36
|49.42—.22
|ItauUnHs
|145870
|7.92
|7.74
|7.79—.14
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|96708
|112.17
|110.59
|111.31+1.41
|JohnJn 3.80f
|67908
|139.19
|136.97
|138.21+1.30
|Keycorp .56
|73532
|16.95
|16.66
|16.77+.20
|KindMorg 1f
|118136
|20.46
|20.16
|20.42+.28
|Kinrossg
|93875
|3.16
|3.09
|3.13—.04
|Kroger s .56f
|99966
|25.68
|24.53
|24.66—.55
|MGM Rsts .48
|85694
|26.66
|26.17
|26.53+.43
|Macys 1.51
|145801
|21.91
|21.35
|21.50—.20
|MarathnO .20
|97506
|15.82
|15.53
|15.71+.28
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|117506
|53.25
|51.30
|52.86+1.67
|Merck 2.20
|94569
|79.89
|77.73
|79.13+1.58
|MorgStan 1.20
|93050
|44.72
|43.92
|44.28+.38
|Mosaic .10
|107099
|23.95
|22.74
|23.16+.34
|Nabors .24
|65937
|3.86
|3.73
|3.79+.05
|NYCmtyB .68
|99565
|10.67
|10.20
|10.55—.12
|NewmtM .56
|67420
|30.70
|30.21
|30.55—.14
|NikeB s .88
|64136
|85.40
|84.20
|84.28+.27
|NokiaCp .19e
|751408
|5.00
|4.89
|4.96+.19
|Nomura
|73148
|3.28
|3.15
|3.23—.13
|OasisPet
|106988
|5.73
|5.51
|5.63+.14
|OcciPet 3.12
|106337
|54.62
|53.53
|53.75—.50
|Olin .80
|64782
|22.27
|21.45
|22.14+.92
|Oracle .96f
|100053
|55.15
|54.55
|54.64+.08
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|102861
|18.45
|17.80
|18.17+.11
|PPLCorp 1.65
|85132
|30.75
|29.78
|29.93—.72
|Penney
|82681
|1.25
|1.18
|1.19—.05
|PetrbrsA
|68793
|12.92
|12.53
|12.53—.36
|Petrobras
|199056
|14.14
|13.81
|13.85—.31
|Pfizer 1.44
|241984
|41.98
|41.15
|41.64+.49
|Pinterestn
|167859
|31.15
|28.45
|30.86+2.23
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|91333
|108.68
|106.59
|108.11+1.41
|PrUShSPrs
|59888
|32.71
|31.92
|32.27—.57
|PureStrgn
|61232
|21.13
|20.68
|20.79+.07
|RegionsFn .56
|84429
|14.69
|14.44
|14.52+.20
|SpdrGold
|63479
|122.07
|121.19
|121.51—.88
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|765182
|289.21
|285.76
|287.70+2.64
|SpdrBiots .44e
|78727
|84.84
|82.88
|83.49+1.03
|SpdShTBd .40e
|64105
|30.53
|30.46
|30.51—.01
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|66626
|53.85
|53.21
|53.50+.57
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|176399
|30.37
|30.01
|30.18+.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|76319
|40.01
|39.47
|39.86+.53
|Schwab .68f
|84150
|44.11
|42.96
|43.74+1.00
|SeaLtdn
|63636
|27.20
|25.60
|26.93+1.33
|SmithAOs .88
|135194
|48.19
|42.74
|45.12—3.02
|SnapIncAn
|362742
|11.54
|10.72
|11.42+.76
|SwstnEngy
|156884
|4.15
|4.01
|4.07—.03
|Sprint
|240989
|6.20
|5.99
|6.08+.01
|Squaren
|85729
|67.15
|65.05
|66.40+1.17
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|151239
|89.39
|88.07
|88.63+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|128597
|58.27
|57.63
|57.94+.45
|SPEngy 2.04e
|93761
|64.64
|64.21
|64.40+.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|448658
|27.21
|26.86
|27.06+.27
|SPInds 1.12e
|74500
|75.91
|75.16
|75.66+.69
|SPTech .78e
|154327
|76.54
|75.25
|75.99+.69
|SPUtil 1.55e
|139008
|58.66
|57.87
|58.48+.39
|TaiwSemi .73e
|90640
|41.64
|41.22
|41.53—.44
|TevaPhrm .73e
|188454
|11.79
|11.28
|11.42—.02
|Transocn
|95005
|7.75
|7.46
|7.54+.13
|TurqHillRs
|68204
|1.40
|1.30
|1.32+.04
|Twilion
|76253
|144.62
|136.00
|142.37+6.92
|Twitter
|100867
|38.72
|38.05
|38.30+.40
|UBSGrp .69e
|60068
|12.10
|11.95
|11.99+.20
|UberTchn
|380630
|44.06
|41.25
|43.00+1.71
|USOilFd
|196553
|13.24
|13.08
|13.14+.17
|USSteel .20
|88009
|15.22
|14.82
|14.86—.20
|ValeSA .29e
|507932
|12.18
|11.38
|11.51—.49
|VanEGold .06e
|320121
|20.74
|20.41
|20.56—.23
|VnEkRus .01e
|94947
|21.44
|21.19
|21.23+.06
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|116729
|108.63
|106.83
|107.50—1.54
|VanEJrGld
|131621
|28.81
|28.38
|28.54—.41
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|120108
|41.22
|40.83
|40.85—.10
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|98260
|41.06
|40.74
|40.90+.25
|Vereit .55
|59494
|8.71
|8.59
|8.67+.05
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|112693
|57.80
|56.82
|57.38+.57
|Vipshop
|63507
|8.61
|8.30
|8.45+.12
|Visa s 1
|x97441
|165.60
|162.86
|164.87+2.33
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|169041
|103.96
|100.84
|101.31+1.43
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|207630
|46.53
|45.76
|45.90+.06
|Yamanag .02
|71078
|2.04
|2.00
|2.03—.01
|iPtShFutn
|311068
|29.15
|27.91
|28.10—1.26
