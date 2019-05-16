BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 70461 16.45 16.14 16.35+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 236091 31.88 31.35 31.62+.37 Alibaba 205462 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03 AlpAlerMLP…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .55 70461 16.45 16.14 16.35+.13 AT&TInc 2.04 236091 31.88 31.35 31.62+.37 Alibaba 205462 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 123672 10.06 9.97 10.00+.01 Ambev .05e 322026 4.19 4.09 4.14 Anadarko 1.20 82708 73.05 72.65 72.73—.14 Annaly 1.20e 105629 9.57 9.51 9.54+.01 AnteroRes 1 67966 8.31 7.95 7.98—.26 ArborRT 1.12f 63625 13.23 12.88 12.95—.50 AuroraCn 228642 8.90 8.52 8.89+.21 Avon 66074 3.27 3.08 3.14—.09 BRFSA 77286 8.12 7.72 7.92+.10 BcoBrads .06a 201552 8.26 8.02 8.09—.18 BcoSantSA .21e 65026 4.65 4.59 4.62+.06 BkofAm .60 427689 28.83 28.43 28.59+.30 BarrickGld 135658 12.43 12.11 12.18—.32 Boeing 8.22 60246 356.50 345.82 353.81+8.17 BostonSci 74757 38.31 37.21 37.62+.55 BrMySq 1.64 153681 47.84 46.63 47.12+.49 CVSHealth 2 118160 53.21 52.15 52.30—.49 CallonPet 68417 8.47 8.10 8.32+.22 Centenes 148222 56.16 54.23 55.57+1.14 CntryLink 1m 146321 11.11 10.63 10.65—.30 ChesEng 449568 2.60 2.50 2.53+.03 Chevron 4.76 x83695 121.55 120.53 120.80—.15 CgpVelLCrd 65232 20.95 20.24 20.55+.77 CgpVelICrd 86446 5.72 5.50 5.62—.22 Citigroup 1.80 105631 66.39 65.17 65.98+1.11 ClevCliffs .20 95514 10.24 9.92 10.06+.13 CocaCola 1.60 175271 49.66 49.21 49.58+.40 Corning .80 75572 31.10 30.39 30.50+.23 Coty .50 108679 13.59 13.10 13.24—.05 DenburyR 92865 1.95 1.88 1.91+.01 DBXHvChiA .29e 76115 27.19 26.92 26.96+.27 DxSOXBrrs 114708 5.96 5.68 5.86+.29 DxGBullrs 70193 15.19 14.50 14.87—.51 DrGMBllrs .09e 145462 7.03 6.73 6.88—.32 DirSPBears 94116 20.23 19.50 19.83—.57 DxSPOGBls 60896 10.25 9.90 10.09+.32 DxSCBearrs 111983 9.50 9.18 9.39—.17 Disney 1.76f 96844 136.40 134.81 135.50+.82 DowDuPnt .56 173681 30.88 30.26 30.80+.70 EnCanag .07 171722 6.90 6.78 6.80+.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 99717 15.09 14.81 14.84—.10 ExxonMbl 3.48f 80986 76.95 76.22 76.36—.01 Farfetchn 194628 23.90 20.64 22.65—2.68 FiatChrys 73143 14.91 14.59 14.81+.06 FordM .60a 326570 10.44 10.30 10.40+.04 FrptMcM .20 151285 11.02 10.65 10.66—.19 GenElec .04 544471 10.29 10.06 10.13—.13 Gerdau .02e 85272 3.47 3.35 3.37—.06 HPInc .64 74302 19.07 18.74 18.94+.21 Hallibrtn .72 83625 26.19 25.67 25.88+.29 HeclaM .01e 66519 1.58 1.50 1.51—.06 HPEntn .45e 141534 14.68 14.43 14.53+.11 IAMGldg 1.52f 200769 2.75 2.36 2.60+.21 ICICIBk .16e 68115 10.90 10.80 10.84+.16 iShGold 99207 12.38 12.29 12.32—.08 iShBrazil .67e 331567 38.36 37.47 37.65—.79 iShSilver 113386 13.82 13.60 13.65—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 287641 41.98 41.64 41.66+.19 iShEMkts .59e 601009 41.42 41.01 41.03—.20 iShiBoxIG 3.87 117163 119.34 119.21 119.24—.19 iSh20yrT 3.05 76663 125.83 125.53 125.71—.42 iSEafe 1.66e 274142 65.41 64.91 65.20+.52 iShiBxHYB 5.09 293549 86.11 85.80 85.97+.26 iShR2K 1.77e 137668 156.18 154.44 155.00+.96 Infosyss 85028 10.56 10.47 10.51+.12 iShCorEM .95e 124921 49.86 49.36 49.42—.22 ItauUnHs 145870 7.92 7.74 7.79—.14 JPMorgCh 3.20 96708 112.17 110.59 111.31+1.41 JohnJn 3.80f 67908 139.19 136.97 138.21+1.30 Keycorp .56 73532 16.95 16.66 16.77+.20 KindMorg 1f 118136 20.46 20.16 20.42+.28 Kinrossg 93875 3.16 3.09 3.13—.04 Kroger s .56f 99966 25.68 24.53 24.66—.55 MGM Rsts .48 85694 26.66 26.17 26.53+.43 Macys 1.51 145801 21.91 21.35 21.50—.20 MarathnO .20 97506 15.82 15.53 15.71+.28 MarathPts 2.12 117506 53.25 51.30 52.86+1.67 Merck 2.20 94569 79.89 77.73 79.13+1.58 MorgStan 1.20 93050 44.72 43.92 44.28+.38 Mosaic .10 107099 23.95 22.74 23.16+.34 Nabors .24 65937 3.86 3.73 3.79+.05 NYCmtyB .68 99565 10.67 10.20 10.55—.12 NewmtM .56 67420 30.70 30.21 30.55—.14 NikeB s .88 64136 85.40 84.20 84.28+.27 NokiaCp .19e 751408 5.00 4.89 4.96+.19 Nomura 73148 3.28 3.15 3.23—.13 OasisPet 106988 5.73 5.51 5.63+.14 OcciPet 3.12 106337 54.62 53.53 53.75—.50 Olin .80 64782 22.27 21.45 22.14+.92 Oracle .96f 100053 55.15 54.55 54.64+.08 PG&ECp 2.12f 102861 18.45 17.80 18.17+.11 PPLCorp 1.65 85132 30.75 29.78 29.93—.72 Penney 82681 1.25 1.18 1.19—.05 PetrbrsA 68793 12.92 12.53 12.53—.36 Petrobras 199056 14.14 13.81 13.85—.31 Pfizer 1.44 241984 41.98 41.15 41.64+.49 Pinterestn 167859 31.15 28.45 30.86+2.23 ProctGam 2.87 91333 108.68 106.59 108.11+1.41 PrUShSPrs 59888 32.71 31.92 32.27—.57 PureStrgn 61232 21.13 20.68 20.79+.07 RegionsFn .56 84429 14.69 14.44 14.52+.20 SpdrGold 63479 122.07 121.19 121.51—.88 S&P500ETF 4.13e 765182 289.21 285.76 287.70+2.64 SpdrBiots .44e 78727 84.84 82.88 83.49+1.03 SpdShTBd .40e 64105 30.53 30.46 30.51—.01 SpdrS&PRB .74e 66626 53.85 53.21 53.50+.57 SpdrOGEx .73e 176399 30.37 30.01 30.18+.31 Schlmbrg 2 76319 40.01 39.47 39.86+.53 Schwab .68f 84150 44.11 42.96 43.74+1.00 SeaLtdn 63636 27.20 25.60 26.93+1.33 SmithAOs .88 135194 48.19 42.74 45.12—3.02 SnapIncAn 362742 11.54 10.72 11.42+.76 SwstnEngy 156884 4.15 4.01 4.07—.03 Sprint 240989 6.20 5.99 6.08+.01 Squaren 85729 67.15 65.05 66.40+1.17 SPHlthC 1.01e 151239 89.39 88.07 88.63+.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 128597 58.27 57.63 57.94+.45 SPEngy 2.04e 93761 64.64 64.21 64.40+.35 SPDRFncl .46e 448658 27.21 26.86 27.06+.27 SPInds 1.12e 74500 75.91 75.16 75.66+.69 SPTech .78e 154327 76.54 75.25 75.99+.69 SPUtil 1.55e 139008 58.66 57.87 58.48+.39 TaiwSemi .73e 90640 41.64 41.22 41.53—.44 TevaPhrm .73e 188454 11.79 11.28 11.42—.02 Transocn 95005 7.75 7.46 7.54+.13 TurqHillRs 68204 1.40 1.30 1.32+.04 Twilion 76253 144.62 136.00 142.37+6.92 Twitter 100867 38.72 38.05 38.30+.40 UBSGrp .69e 60068 12.10 11.95 11.99+.20 UberTchn 380630 44.06 41.25 43.00+1.71 USOilFd 196553 13.24 13.08 13.14+.17 USSteel .20 88009 15.22 14.82 14.86—.20 ValeSA .29e 507932 12.18 11.38 11.51—.49 VanEGold .06e 320121 20.74 20.41 20.56—.23 VnEkRus .01e 94947 21.44 21.19 21.23+.06 VnEkSemi .58e 116729 108.63 106.83 107.50—1.54 VanEJrGld 131621 28.81 28.38 28.54—.41 VangEmg 1.10e 120108 41.22 40.83 40.85—.10 VangFTSE 1.10e 98260 41.06 40.74 40.90+.25 Vereit .55 59494 8.71 8.59 8.67+.05 VerizonCm 2.41 112693 57.80 56.82 57.38+.57 Vipshop 63507 8.61 8.30 8.45+.12 Visa s 1 x97441 165.60 162.86 164.87+2.33 WalMart 2.12f 169041 103.96 100.84 101.31+1.43 WellsFargo 1.80 207630 46.53 45.76 45.90+.06 Yamanag .02 71078 2.04 2.00 2.03—.01 iPtShFutn 311068 29.15 27.91 28.10—1.26 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. 