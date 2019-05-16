BC-150-actives-f

202
By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 5:32 pm 05/16/2019 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .55 70461 16.45 16.14 16.35+.13
AT&TInc 2.04 236091 31.88 31.35 31.62+.37
Alibaba 205462 178.25 174.75 175.57—2.03
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
123672 10.06 9.97 10.00+.01
Ambev .05e 322026 4.19 4.09 4.14
Anadarko 1.20 82708 73.05 72.65 72.73—.14
Annaly 1.20e 105629 9.57 9.51 9.54+.01
AnteroRes 1 67966 8.31 7.95 7.98—.26
ArborRT 1.12f 63625 13.23 12.88 12.95—.50
AuroraCn 228642 8.90 8.52 8.89+.21
Avon 66074 3.27 3.08 3.14—.09
BRFSA 77286 8.12 7.72 7.92+.10
BcoBrads .06a 201552 8.26 8.02 8.09—.18
BcoSantSA .21e 65026 4.65 4.59 4.62+.06
BkofAm .60 427689 28.83 28.43 28.59+.30
BarrickGld 135658 12.43 12.11 12.18—.32
Boeing 8.22 60246 356.50 345.82 353.81+8.17
BostonSci 74757 38.31 37.21 37.62+.55
BrMySq 1.64 153681 47.84 46.63 47.12+.49
CVSHealth 2 118160 53.21 52.15 52.30—.49
CallonPet 68417 8.47 8.10 8.32+.22
Centenes 148222 56.16 54.23 55.57+1.14
CntryLink 1m 146321 11.11 10.63 10.65—.30
ChesEng 449568 2.60 2.50 2.53+.03
Chevron 4.76
x83695 121.55 120.53 120.80—.15
CgpVelLCrd 65232 20.95 20.24 20.55+.77
CgpVelICrd 86446 5.72 5.50 5.62—.22
Citigroup 1.80 105631 66.39 65.17 65.98+1.11
ClevCliffs .20 95514 10.24 9.92 10.06+.13
CocaCola 1.60 175271 49.66 49.21 49.58+.40
Corning .80 75572 31.10 30.39 30.50+.23
Coty .50 108679 13.59 13.10 13.24—.05
DenburyR 92865 1.95 1.88 1.91+.01
DBXHvChiA .29e
76115 27.19 26.92 26.96+.27
DxSOXBrrs 114708 5.96 5.68 5.86+.29
DxGBullrs 70193 15.19 14.50 14.87—.51
DrGMBllrs .09e 145462 7.03 6.73 6.88—.32
DirSPBears 94116 20.23 19.50 19.83—.57
DxSPOGBls 60896 10.25 9.90 10.09+.32
DxSCBearrs 111983 9.50 9.18 9.39—.17
Disney 1.76f 96844 136.40 134.81 135.50+.82
DowDuPnt .56 173681 30.88 30.26 30.80+.70
EnCanag .07 171722 6.90 6.78 6.80+.06
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 99717 15.09 14.81 14.84—.10
ExxonMbl 3.48f 80986 76.95 76.22 76.36—.01
Farfetchn 194628 23.90 20.64 22.65—2.68
FiatChrys 73143 14.91 14.59 14.81+.06
FordM .60a 326570 10.44 10.30 10.40+.04
FrptMcM .20 151285 11.02 10.65 10.66—.19
GenElec .04 544471 10.29 10.06 10.13—.13
Gerdau .02e 85272 3.47 3.35 3.37—.06
HPInc .64 74302 19.07 18.74 18.94+.21
Hallibrtn .72 83625 26.19 25.67 25.88+.29
HeclaM .01e 66519 1.58 1.50 1.51—.06
HPEntn .45e 141534 14.68 14.43 14.53+.11
IAMGldg 1.52f 200769 2.75 2.36 2.60+.21
ICICIBk .16e 68115 10.90 10.80 10.84+.16
iShGold 99207 12.38 12.29 12.32—.08
iShBrazil .67e 331567 38.36 37.47 37.65—.79
iShSilver 113386 13.82 13.60 13.65—.20
iShChinaLC .87e
287641 41.98 41.64 41.66+.19
iShEMkts .59e 601009 41.42 41.01 41.03—.20
iShiBoxIG 3.87
117163 119.34 119.21 119.24—.19
iSh20yrT 3.05
76663 125.83 125.53 125.71—.42
iSEafe 1.66e 274142 65.41 64.91 65.20+.52
iShiBxHYB 5.09
293549 86.11 85.80 85.97+.26
iShR2K 1.77e
137668 156.18 154.44 155.00+.96
Infosyss 85028 10.56 10.47 10.51+.12
iShCorEM .95e 124921 49.86 49.36 49.42—.22
ItauUnHs 145870 7.92 7.74 7.79—.14
JPMorgCh 3.20
96708 112.17 110.59 111.31+1.41
JohnJn 3.80f 67908 139.19 136.97 138.21+1.30
Keycorp .56 73532 16.95 16.66 16.77+.20
KindMorg 1f 118136 20.46 20.16 20.42+.28
Kinrossg 93875 3.16 3.09 3.13—.04
Kroger s .56f 99966 25.68 24.53 24.66—.55
MGM Rsts .48 85694 26.66 26.17 26.53+.43
Macys 1.51 145801 21.91 21.35 21.50—.20
MarathnO .20 97506 15.82 15.53 15.71+.28
MarathPts 2.12
117506 53.25 51.30 52.86+1.67
Merck 2.20 94569 79.89 77.73 79.13+1.58
MorgStan 1.20 93050 44.72 43.92 44.28+.38
Mosaic .10 107099 23.95 22.74 23.16+.34
Nabors .24 65937 3.86 3.73 3.79+.05
NYCmtyB .68 99565 10.67 10.20 10.55—.12
NewmtM .56 67420 30.70 30.21 30.55—.14
NikeB s .88 64136 85.40 84.20 84.28+.27
NokiaCp .19e 751408 5.00 4.89 4.96+.19
Nomura 73148 3.28 3.15 3.23—.13
OasisPet 106988 5.73 5.51 5.63+.14
OcciPet 3.12 106337 54.62 53.53 53.75—.50
Olin .80 64782 22.27 21.45 22.14+.92
Oracle .96f 100053 55.15 54.55 54.64+.08
PG&ECp 2.12f 102861 18.45 17.80 18.17+.11
PPLCorp 1.65 85132 30.75 29.78 29.93—.72
Penney 82681 1.25 1.18 1.19—.05
PetrbrsA 68793 12.92 12.53 12.53—.36
Petrobras 199056 14.14 13.81 13.85—.31
Pfizer 1.44 241984 41.98 41.15 41.64+.49
Pinterestn 167859 31.15 28.45 30.86+2.23
ProctGam 2.87
91333 108.68 106.59 108.11+1.41
PrUShSPrs 59888 32.71 31.92 32.27—.57
PureStrgn 61232 21.13 20.68 20.79+.07
RegionsFn .56 84429 14.69 14.44 14.52+.20
SpdrGold 63479 122.07 121.19 121.51—.88
S&P500ETF 4.13e
765182 289.21 285.76 287.70+2.64
SpdrBiots .44e 78727 84.84 82.88 83.49+1.03
SpdShTBd .40e 64105 30.53 30.46 30.51—.01
SpdrS&PRB .74e
66626 53.85 53.21 53.50+.57
SpdrOGEx .73e 176399 30.37 30.01 30.18+.31
Schlmbrg 2 76319 40.01 39.47 39.86+.53
Schwab .68f 84150 44.11 42.96 43.74+1.00
SeaLtdn 63636 27.20 25.60 26.93+1.33
SmithAOs .88 135194 48.19 42.74 45.12—3.02
SnapIncAn 362742 11.54 10.72 11.42+.76
SwstnEngy 156884 4.15 4.01 4.07—.03
Sprint 240989 6.20 5.99 6.08+.01
Squaren 85729 67.15 65.05 66.40+1.17
SPHlthC 1.01e 151239 89.39 88.07 88.63+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e 128597 58.27 57.63 57.94+.45
SPEngy 2.04e 93761 64.64 64.21 64.40+.35
SPDRFncl .46e
448658 27.21 26.86 27.06+.27
SPInds 1.12e 74500 75.91 75.16 75.66+.69
SPTech .78e 154327 76.54 75.25 75.99+.69
SPUtil 1.55e 139008 58.66 57.87 58.48+.39
TaiwSemi .73e 90640 41.64 41.22 41.53—.44
TevaPhrm .73e 188454 11.79 11.28 11.42—.02
Transocn 95005 7.75 7.46 7.54+.13
TurqHillRs 68204 1.40 1.30 1.32+.04
Twilion 76253 144.62 136.00 142.37+6.92
Twitter 100867 38.72 38.05 38.30+.40
UBSGrp .69e 60068 12.10 11.95 11.99+.20
UberTchn 380630 44.06 41.25 43.00+1.71
USOilFd 196553 13.24 13.08 13.14+.17
USSteel .20 88009 15.22 14.82 14.86—.20
ValeSA .29e 507932 12.18 11.38 11.51—.49
VanEGold .06e 320121 20.74 20.41 20.56—.23
VnEkRus .01e 94947 21.44 21.19 21.23+.06
VnEkSemi .58e
116729 108.63 106.83 107.50—1.54
VanEJrGld 131621 28.81 28.38 28.54—.41
VangEmg 1.10e
120108 41.22 40.83 40.85—.10
VangFTSE 1.10e
98260 41.06 40.74 40.90+.25
Vereit .55 59494 8.71 8.59 8.67+.05
VerizonCm 2.41
112693 57.80 56.82 57.38+.57
Vipshop 63507 8.61 8.30 8.45+.12
Visa s 1 x97441 165.60 162.86 164.87+2.33
WalMart 2.12f
169041 103.96 100.84 101.31+1.43
WellsFargo 1.80
207630 46.53 45.76 45.90+.06
Yamanag .02 71078 2.04 2.00 2.03—.01
iPtShFutn 311068 29.15 27.91 28.10—1.26

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

