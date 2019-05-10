BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 218917 30.72 30.16 30.62+.24 Alibaba 188592 180.79 174.10 178.00—1.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 180286 9.92 9.66 9.91+.34 Altria…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 218917 30.72 30.16 30.62+.24 Alibaba 188592 180.79 174.10 178.00—1.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 180286 9.92 9.66 9.91+.34 Altria 3.20 71957 52.23 50.79 52.11+.12 Ambev .05e 196584 4.45 4.32 4.38—.04 Anadarko 1.20 174279 73.73 72.96 73.06—.33 Annaly 1.20e 146617 9.64 9.54 9.62+.05 AstraZens 1.37e 85156 38.15 37.39 37.65—.82 AuroraCn 163642 8.45 8.15 8.35 Avon 165516 3.24 2.87 3.21+.31 BcoBrads .06a 81864 8.87 8.58 8.76—.05 BcoSantSA .21e 84321 4.69 4.58 4.67+.02 BkofAm .60 596307 29.71 29.19 29.58—.13 BarrickGld 141474 12.46 12.00 12.00—.37 BostonSci 71931 36.90 35.88 36.58—.49 BrMySq 1.64 114735 47.32 46.23 47.01—.22 Buckeye 3 260330 42.65 41.41 41.75+9.20 CVSHealth 2 91800 55.62 54.24 55.16—.19 CallGolf .04 64807 16.78 15.59 16.00—1.01 Cemex .29t 66213 4.56 4.43 4.52 Centenes 128783 55.36 52.80 55.05+.31 CenterPnt 1.15f 75229 29.71 28.76 29.66+.41 CntryLink 1m 109263 11.24 10.71 10.89+.03 ChesEng 551940 2.68 2.53 2.61—.07 Chevron 4.76 87767 122.27 119.83 121.99+.80 Chicos .35 89962 4.15 3.61 3.99+.29 Citigroup 1.80 122334 68.10 66.53 67.90+.27 ClevCliffs .20 83480 10.35 9.98 10.25+.03 CocaCola 1.60 96099 48.30 47.40 48.19+.79 Conduentn 93187 8.57 7.53 8.29+.64 ConocoPhil 1.22 x64108 62.28 60.47 61.92+.69 Coty .50 382667 11.90 11.48 11.73+.16 DenburyR 81772 1.95 1.86 1.91+.02 DBXHvChiA .29e 122404 27.18 26.50 27.05+.59 DxSOXBrrs 157067 5.78 5.30 5.39—.02 DxGBullrs 81885 14.90 14.27 14.29—.36 DrGMBllrs .09e 119752 7.05 6.75 6.79—.12 DirSPBears 126438 21.03 19.64 19.81—.26 DxSPOGBls 85536 9.84 9.06 9.74+.06 DxSCBearrs 163501 9.68 9.12 9.18—.04 DrxSPBulls 76985 49.47 46.12 48.97+.52 Disney 1.76f 97865 134.32 131.23 134.04+.45 DowDuPnt .56 185380 31.73 30.41 31.48+.49 EnCanag .07 167164 6.73 6.57 6.59—.12 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 132905 15.27 14.84 15.11+.23 EnscoRrs 66213 12.17 11.44 11.71—.43 ExxonMbl 3.48f x110450 76.79 75.17 76.56+.66 Fitbitn 61627 5.09 4.90 5.03+.04 FordM .60a 375837 10.41 10.20 10.38+.18 FrptMcM .20 191134 11.44 10.93 11.37+.09 GenElec .04 628839 10.18 9.77 10.13+.09 GenMotors 1.52 63845 37.98 37.04 37.89+.31 Gerdau .02e 86584 3.59 3.47 3.54—.02 HPInc .64 99805 19.31 18.78 19.12—.17 Hallibrtn .72 139832 25.88 24.94 25.36—.63 Hanesbdss .60 90895 17.50 16.76 17.00—.52 HeclaM .01e 175069 1.78 1.53 1.56—.21 HPEntn .45e 146435 15.19 14.77 14.79—.43 ICICIBk .16e 83369 10.97 10.86 10.90+.01 iShGold 173862 12.35 12.30 12.32+.02 iShBrazil .67e 258537 40.50 39.45 40.25—.04 iShGerm .60e 104485 28.40 27.100 28.34+.20 iShHK .61e 89111 25.74 25.27 25.66+.22 iShSKor .65e 62538 57.94 56.77 57.75+.19 iShChinaLC .87e 422544 42.17 41.27 41.97+.27 iShEMkts .59e 903432 42.11 41.34 41.98+.25 iShiBoxIG 3.87 80963 118.92 118.71 118.86+.07 iShCorUSTr .33 126084 25.19 25.12 25.14—.02 iSEafe 1.66e 349604 65.35 64.47 65.33+.48 iShiBxHYB 5.09 337390 86.31 85.75 86.23+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 265364 156.83 153.67 156.62+.43 iShChina .61e 69794 60.42 59.12 60.13+.39 iShCorEafe 1.56e 90729 61.24 60.42 61.18+.46 Infosyss 190129 10.27 10.11 10.26+.06 iShJapanrs 81291 54.09 53.18 54.07+.37 iSTaiwnrs 96731 35.18 34.62 35.04+.19 iShCorEM .95e 185588 50.71 49.80 50.57+.31 ItauUnHs 116929 8.34 8.08 8.23 JPMorgCh 3.20 124173 112.84 110.54 112.51—.01 Keycorp .56 91739 17.40 16.96 17.30+.01 KindMorg 1f 223780 19.72 19.31 19.70—.03 Kinrossg 71845 3.10 3.04 3.05—.03 Kroger s .56f 73832 25.87 25.16 25.83+.47 MGM Rsts .48 77548 25.79 24.99 25.63+.08 Macys 1.51 88413 22.72 22.11 22.46—.24 MarathnO .20 87512 15.33 15.01 15.26—.01 MarathPts 2.12 101010 53.72 52.03 53.15+.19 Merck 2.20 79940 78.33 76.81 78.19—.14 MitsuUFJ 94266 4.75 4.67 4.74—.05 MorgStan 1.20 94196 46.42 45.71 46.34—.11 Nabors .24 73381 3.93 3.76 3.84—.05 NewmtM .56 75344 30.37 29.77 30.15+.22 NobleCorp .08 71613 2.64 2.48 2.51—.11 NokiaCp .19e 226817 4.96 4.86 4.93—.02 OasisPet 69496 5.31 5.10 5.28—.03 OcciPet 3.12 177624 56.58 54.50 54.97—1.36 Oracle .96f 111995 54.97 53.51 54.65+.40 PG&ECp 2.12f 109913 19.56 18.40 18.60—.75 Penney 69274 1.29 1.23 1.26—.02 Petrobras 113881 14.86 14.47 14.81+.03 Pfizer 1.44 164997 40.82 39.87 40.72+.08 PUltSP500s 82200 52.09 48.56 51.63+.72 ProShSPrs 78647 27.80 27.17 27.25—.11 PrUShSPrs 97365 33.53 32.02 32.22—.27 PrUShD3rs 77459 14.33 13.45 13.56—.20 RegionsFn .56 100899 15.09 14.72 15.05+.12 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1123042 288.94 282.30 288.10+1.44 SpdrS&PRB .74e 68738 55.21 54.07 55.09+.15 SpdrRetls .49e 75800 44.34 43.33 44.13—.29 SpdrOGEx .73e 160666 29.88 29.08 29.79+.13 Schlmbrg 2 127975 40.12 38.65 39.56—.71 Schwab .68f 61107 46.15 44.72 45.85+.03 SnapIncAn 230908 10.92 10.28 10.49—.49 SwstnEngy 87021 4.25 4.09 4.23+.07 Sprint 209674 6.19 5.86 6.19+.21 Squaren 76519 67.09 64.46 65.99—.40 SPMatls .98e 64728 55.34 54.07 55.14+.74 SPHlthC 1.01e 173030 89.14 87.01 88.91+.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 140296 57.39 56.24 57.31+.69 SPConsum 1.12e 68207 117.80 115.11 117.29+.17 SPEngy 2.04e 130733 64.21 62.85 64.05+.30 SPDRFncl .46e 634200 27.53 26.91 27.48+.18 SPInds 1.12e 172198 76.46 74.59 76.27+.30 SPTech .78e 195875 76.52 74.37 76.18+.24 SPUtil 1.55e 251569 57.99 56.82 57.96+1.02 Synchrony .84 63917 35.01 34.29 35.01+.61 TaiwSemi .73e 78769 43.09 42.19 42.83—.42 Tapestry 1.35 83345 33.31 31.35 32.25—1.11 Transocn 110925 7.61 7.28 7.46—.17 Twitter 121976 39.16 37.86 38.45—.34 UberTchn 1861369 45.00 41.06 41.57 USOilFd 188248 12.93 12.79 12.84+.03 USSteel .20 x114844 15.97 15.39 15.66—.09 ValeSA .29e 241776 12.60 12.10 12.47+.22 VanEGold .06e 232917 20.58 20.27 20.28—.15 VnEkRus .01e 132963 20.99 20.70 20.93+.19 VnEkSemi .58e 132708 111.23 107.98 110.46—.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 74655 15.70 15.24 15.49—.23 VanEJrGld 69018 28.76 28.35 28.38—.16 VangEmg 1.10e 177426 41.80 41.07 41.69+.34 VangEur 1.71e 61636 54.48 53.83 54.45+.42 VangFTSE 1.10e 103745 41.06 40.49 41.01+.27 VerizonCm 2.41 104008 57.04 56.26 56.91+.43 WPXEngy 79793 12.61 12.21 12.50+.04 WalMart 2.12f 85243 102.11 99.70 101.91+2.37 WellsFargo 1.80 198315 47.37 46.11 47.15+.41 Yamanag .02 83386 2.06 2.00 2.02—.01 Yelp 112134 37.00 32.91 34.02—5.71 ZayoGrp 97534 33.01 32.75 32.83—.08 iPtShFutn 608883 31.64 28.19 28.19—2.36 