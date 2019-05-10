BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2.04 218917 30.72 30.16 30.62+.24 Alibaba 188592 180.79 174.10 178.00—1.04 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 180286 9.92 9.66 9.91+.34 Altria…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2.04
|218917
|30.72
|30.16
|30.62+.24
|Alibaba
|188592
|180.79
|174.10
|178.00—1.04
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|180286
|9.92
|9.66
|9.91+.34
|Altria 3.20
|71957
|52.23
|50.79
|52.11+.12
|Ambev .05e
|196584
|4.45
|4.32
|4.38—.04
|Anadarko 1.20
|174279
|73.73
|72.96
|73.06—.33
|Annaly 1.20e
|146617
|9.64
|9.54
|9.62+.05
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|85156
|38.15
|37.39
|37.65—.82
|AuroraCn
|163642
|8.45
|8.15
|8.35
|Avon
|165516
|3.24
|2.87
|3.21+.31
|BcoBrads .06a
|81864
|8.87
|8.58
|8.76—.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|84321
|4.69
|4.58
|4.67+.02
|BkofAm .60
|596307
|29.71
|29.19
|29.58—.13
|BarrickGld
|141474
|12.46
|12.00
|12.00—.37
|BostonSci
|71931
|36.90
|35.88
|36.58—.49
|BrMySq 1.64
|114735
|47.32
|46.23
|47.01—.22
|Buckeye 3
|260330
|42.65
|41.41
|41.75+9.20
|CVSHealth 2
|91800
|55.62
|54.24
|55.16—.19
|CallGolf .04
|64807
|16.78
|15.59
|16.00—1.01
|Cemex .29t
|66213
|4.56
|4.43
|4.52
|Centenes
|128783
|55.36
|52.80
|55.05+.31
|CenterPnt 1.15f
|75229
|29.71
|28.76
|29.66+.41
|CntryLink 1m
|109263
|11.24
|10.71
|10.89+.03
|ChesEng
|551940
|2.68
|2.53
|2.61—.07
|Chevron 4.76
|87767
|122.27
|119.83
|121.99+.80
|Chicos .35
|89962
|4.15
|3.61
|3.99+.29
|Citigroup 1.80
|122334
|68.10
|66.53
|67.90+.27
|ClevCliffs .20
|83480
|10.35
|9.98
|10.25+.03
|CocaCola 1.60
|96099
|48.30
|47.40
|48.19+.79
|Conduentn
|93187
|8.57
|7.53
|8.29+.64
|ConocoPhil 1.22
|
|x64108
|62.28
|60.47
|61.92+.69
|Coty .50
|382667
|11.90
|11.48
|11.73+.16
|DenburyR
|81772
|1.95
|1.86
|1.91+.02
|DBXHvChiA .29e
|
|122404
|27.18
|26.50
|27.05+.59
|DxSOXBrrs
|157067
|5.78
|5.30
|5.39—.02
|DxGBullrs
|81885
|14.90
|14.27
|14.29—.36
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|119752
|7.05
|6.75
|6.79—.12
|DirSPBears
|126438
|21.03
|19.64
|19.81—.26
|DxSPOGBls
|85536
|9.84
|9.06
|9.74+.06
|DxSCBearrs
|163501
|9.68
|9.12
|9.18—.04
|DrxSPBulls
|76985
|49.47
|46.12
|48.97+.52
|Disney 1.76f
|97865
|134.32
|131.23
|134.04+.45
|DowDuPnt .56
|185380
|31.73
|30.41
|31.48+.49
|EnCanag .07
|167164
|6.73
|6.57
|6.59—.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|132905
|15.27
|14.84
|15.11+.23
|EnscoRrs
|66213
|12.17
|11.44
|11.71—.43
|ExxonMbl 3.48f
|
|x110450
|76.79
|75.17
|76.56+.66
|Fitbitn
|61627
|5.09
|4.90
|5.03+.04
|FordM .60a
|375837
|10.41
|10.20
|10.38+.18
|FrptMcM .20
|191134
|11.44
|10.93
|11.37+.09
|GenElec .04
|628839
|10.18
|9.77
|10.13+.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|63845
|37.98
|37.04
|37.89+.31
|Gerdau .02e
|86584
|3.59
|3.47
|3.54—.02
|HPInc .64
|99805
|19.31
|18.78
|19.12—.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|139832
|25.88
|24.94
|25.36—.63
|Hanesbdss .60
|90895
|17.50
|16.76
|17.00—.52
|HeclaM .01e
|175069
|1.78
|1.53
|1.56—.21
|HPEntn .45e
|146435
|15.19
|14.77
|14.79—.43
|ICICIBk .16e
|83369
|10.97
|10.86
|10.90+.01
|iShGold
|173862
|12.35
|12.30
|12.32+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|258537
|40.50
|39.45
|40.25—.04
|iShGerm .60e
|104485
|28.40
|27.100
|28.34+.20
|iShHK .61e
|89111
|25.74
|25.27
|25.66+.22
|iShSKor .65e
|62538
|57.94
|56.77
|57.75+.19
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|422544
|42.17
|41.27
|41.97+.27
|iShEMkts .59e
|903432
|42.11
|41.34
|41.98+.25
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|80963
|118.92
|118.71
|118.86+.07
|iShCorUSTr .33
|
|126084
|25.19
|25.12
|25.14—.02
|iSEafe 1.66e
|349604
|65.35
|64.47
|65.33+.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|337390
|86.31
|85.75
|86.23+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|265364
|156.83
|153.67
|156.62+.43
|iShChina .61e
|69794
|60.42
|59.12
|60.13+.39
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|90729
|61.24
|60.42
|61.18+.46
|Infosyss
|190129
|10.27
|10.11
|10.26+.06
|iShJapanrs
|81291
|54.09
|53.18
|54.07+.37
|iSTaiwnrs
|96731
|35.18
|34.62
|35.04+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|185588
|50.71
|49.80
|50.57+.31
|ItauUnHs
|116929
|8.34
|8.08
|8.23
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|
|124173
|112.84
|110.54
|112.51—.01
|Keycorp .56
|91739
|17.40
|16.96
|17.30+.01
|KindMorg 1f
|223780
|19.72
|19.31
|19.70—.03
|Kinrossg
|71845
|3.10
|3.04
|3.05—.03
|Kroger s .56f
|73832
|25.87
|25.16
|25.83+.47
|MGM Rsts .48
|77548
|25.79
|24.99
|25.63+.08
|Macys 1.51
|88413
|22.72
|22.11
|22.46—.24
|MarathnO .20
|87512
|15.33
|15.01
|15.26—.01
|MarathPts 2.12
|
|101010
|53.72
|52.03
|53.15+.19
|Merck 2.20
|79940
|78.33
|76.81
|78.19—.14
|MitsuUFJ
|94266
|4.75
|4.67
|4.74—.05
|MorgStan 1.20
|94196
|46.42
|45.71
|46.34—.11
|Nabors .24
|73381
|3.93
|3.76
|3.84—.05
|NewmtM .56
|75344
|30.37
|29.77
|30.15+.22
|NobleCorp .08
|71613
|2.64
|2.48
|2.51—.11
|NokiaCp .19e
|226817
|4.96
|4.86
|4.93—.02
|OasisPet
|69496
|5.31
|5.10
|5.28—.03
|OcciPet 3.12
|177624
|56.58
|54.50
|54.97—1.36
|Oracle .96f
|111995
|54.97
|53.51
|54.65+.40
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|109913
|19.56
|18.40
|18.60—.75
|Penney
|69274
|1.29
|1.23
|1.26—.02
|Petrobras
|113881
|14.86
|14.47
|14.81+.03
|Pfizer 1.44
|164997
|40.82
|39.87
|40.72+.08
|PUltSP500s
|82200
|52.09
|48.56
|51.63+.72
|ProShSPrs
|78647
|27.80
|27.17
|27.25—.11
|PrUShSPrs
|97365
|33.53
|32.02
|32.22—.27
|PrUShD3rs
|77459
|14.33
|13.45
|13.56—.20
|RegionsFn .56
|100899
|15.09
|14.72
|15.05+.12
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1123042
|288.94
|282.30
|288.10+1.44
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|68738
|55.21
|54.07
|55.09+.15
|SpdrRetls .49e
|75800
|44.34
|43.33
|44.13—.29
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|160666
|29.88
|29.08
|29.79+.13
|Schlmbrg 2
|127975
|40.12
|38.65
|39.56—.71
|Schwab .68f
|61107
|46.15
|44.72
|45.85+.03
|SnapIncAn
|230908
|10.92
|10.28
|10.49—.49
|SwstnEngy
|87021
|4.25
|4.09
|4.23+.07
|Sprint
|209674
|6.19
|5.86
|6.19+.21
|Squaren
|76519
|67.09
|64.46
|65.99—.40
|SPMatls .98e
|64728
|55.34
|54.07
|55.14+.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|173030
|89.14
|87.01
|88.91+.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|140296
|57.39
|56.24
|57.31+.69
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|68207
|117.80
|115.11
|117.29+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|130733
|64.21
|62.85
|64.05+.30
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|634200
|27.53
|26.91
|27.48+.18
|SPInds 1.12e
|172198
|76.46
|74.59
|76.27+.30
|SPTech .78e
|195875
|76.52
|74.37
|76.18+.24
|SPUtil 1.55e
|251569
|57.99
|56.82
|57.96+1.02
|Synchrony .84
|63917
|35.01
|34.29
|35.01+.61
|TaiwSemi .73e
|78769
|43.09
|42.19
|42.83—.42
|Tapestry 1.35
|83345
|33.31
|31.35
|32.25—1.11
|Transocn
|110925
|7.61
|7.28
|7.46—.17
|Twitter
|121976
|39.16
|37.86
|38.45—.34
|UberTchn
|1861369
|45.00
|41.06
|41.57
|USOilFd
|188248
|12.93
|12.79
|12.84+.03
|USSteel .20
|x114844
|15.97
|15.39
|15.66—.09
|ValeSA .29e
|241776
|12.60
|12.10
|12.47+.22
|VanEGold .06e
|232917
|20.58
|20.27
|20.28—.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|132963
|20.99
|20.70
|20.93+.19
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|132708
|111.23
|107.98
|110.46—.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|74655
|15.70
|15.24
|15.49—.23
|VanEJrGld
|69018
|28.76
|28.35
|28.38—.16
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|177426
|41.80
|41.07
|41.69+.34
|VangEur 1.71e
|61636
|54.48
|53.83
|54.45+.42
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|103745
|41.06
|40.49
|41.01+.27
|VerizonCm 2.41
|
|104008
|57.04
|56.26
|56.91+.43
|WPXEngy
|79793
|12.61
|12.21
|12.50+.04
|WalMart 2.12f
|
|85243
|102.11
|99.70
|101.91+2.37
|WellsFargo 1.80
|
|198315
|47.37
|46.11
|47.15+.41
|Yamanag .02
|83386
|2.06
|2.00
|2.02—.01
|Yelp
|112134
|37.00
|32.91
|34.02—5.71
|ZayoGrp
|97534
|33.01
|32.75
|32.83—.08
|iPtShFutn
|608883
|31.64
|28.19
|28.19—2.36
