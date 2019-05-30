BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 96121 1.87 1.71 1.74—.11 AT&TInc 2.04 242045 32.07 31.64 31.86—.05 AberFitc .80 99332 18.00 16.92 17.50—.89 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 96121 1.87 1.71 1.74—.11 AT&TInc 2.04 242045 32.07 31.64 31.86—.05 AberFitc .80 99332 18.00 16.92 17.50—.89 Alibaba 172657 153.37 150.25 151.07—1.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 153996 9.79 9.65 9.66—.10 Ambev .05e 195098 4.43 4.34 4.37+.04 Anadarko 1.20 236156 71.58 69.53 70.92—.42 Annaly 1.20e 134293 8.99 8.91 8.93—.02 AnteroRes 1 66717 6.95 6.50 6.55—.42 Aramark .44e 167555 36.25 32.83 34.89+2.15 AuroraCn 94010 8.25 7.93 8.00—.12 Avon 187844 3.91 3.76 3.81—.05 BRFSA 67440 7.40 7.20 7.26+.08 BcoBrads .06a 117483 9.30 9.11 9.23+.20 BcoSantSA .21e 73164 4.51 4.45 4.49+.06 BkofAm .60 585580 27.93 26.98 27.16—.59 BarrickGld x92725 11.87 11.66 11.79+.08 BostonSci 69644 38.68 38.02 38.44+.37 BrMySq 1.64 85948 45.97 45.36 45.88+.50 CNXResc .04 81026 7.72 7.46 7.53—.01 CVSHealth 2 67883 52.96 52.29 52.75+.23 CallonPet 72959 6.82 6.37 6.44—.23 CdaGoosen 101051 35.99 33.53 35.44+1.55 CntryLink 1 280174 10.86 10.40 10.70+.31 ChesEng 424340 2.14 1.99 2.04—.10 CgpVelLCrd 139721 16.53 14.27 14.40—1.97 CgpVelICrd 204836 7.70 6.72 7.62+.82 Citigroup 1.80 135648 65.25 63.25 63.61—.10 ClevCliffs .20 75648 9.15 8.76 8.81—.24 CocaCola 1.60 90870 49.31 48.67 49.25+.64 DenburyR 105166 1.62 1.50 1.50—.10 DeutschBk .12e 64442 6.95 6.84 6.91—.01 DBXHvChiA .29e 61263 26.34 26.21 26.27—.16 DevonE .32 81578 26.93 25.75 25.78—1.07 DxSOXBrrs 145014 7.56 7.19 7.39—.16 DxGBullrs 64104 15.27 14.34 15.23+.74 DrGMBllrs .09e 120368 6.83 6.31 6.80+.37 DirSPBears 101312 22.04 21.51 21.74—.15 DxSPOGBrrs 58274 14.42 13.11 14.40+1.17 DxSPOGBls 113648 7.02 6.34 6.38—.59 DxSCBearrs 120269 10.96 10.41 10.75+.08 DowDuPnt .56 146751 31.40 31.01 31.17+.08 EnCanag .07 273675 5.87 5.50 5.52—.34 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 136067 14.46 13.87 13.94—.45 EnscoRrs 133563 9.74 9.00 9.14+.05 ExxonMbl 3.48f 93598 72.13 71.53 71.97—.19 FordM .60a 247344 9.84 9.68 9.74+.03 FrptMcM .20 158815 10.08 9.71 9.82—.17 Gap .97 107569 21.02 20.50 20.60—.23 GenElec .04 505137 9.51 9.29 9.47+.10 GenMotors 1.52 85345 35.09 34.48 34.82+.03 HPInc .64 93873 19.31 18.98 19.14+.14 Hallibrtn .72 121271 23.06 22.03 22.17—.84 HeclaM .01e 66519 1.34 1.26 1.29—.03 HPEntn .45e 90412 14.36 14.14 14.22+.09 HostHotls 1a 82397 18.78 18.38 18.40—.18 ICICIBk .16e 86773 12.08 11.92 12.05+.24 iShGold 111294 12.34 12.25 12.33+.08 iShBrazil .67e 349735 41.74 41.09 41.36+.44 iShGerm .60e 102769 27.28 27.16 27.28+.14 iShChinaLC .87e 178593 40.57 40.33 40.49+.01 iShEMkts .59e 696240 40.73 40.45 40.57+.22 iShiBoxIG 3.87 119464 120.59 120.01 120.55+.69 iSh20yrT 3.05 130219 130.23 128.89 130.20+1.11 iSEafe 1.66e 288725 63.99 63.74 63.98+.24 iShiBxHYB 5.09 202980 85.65 85.44 85.52+.18 iShR2K 1.77e 177078 149.58 147.04 147.93—.41 iShREst 2.76e 68202 86.83 86.10 86.51+.35 iShCorEafe 1.56e 72040 59.92 59.68 59.89+.25 Infosyss 95606 10.60 10.37 10.57+.30 Invesco 1.24f 61197 20.68 20.33 20.38—.04 InvitHmn .52 86730 25.84 25.29 25.42+.15 iShCorEM .95e 154352 49.08 48.76 48.93+.28 ItauUnHs 117258 8.90 8.76 8.79+.11 JJilln 1.15 105849 1.88 1.58 1.68—1.93 JPMorgCh 3.20 103517 109.18 106.54 107.06—1.16 JohnJn 3.80f 73604 132.82 131.17 132.11+.78 JohnContln 1.04 253086 38.96 38.40 38.93+.68 Keysight 69859 81.78 77.01 79.49+8.07 KindMorg 1f 235097 20.27 19.94 20.06+.15 Kinrossg 63141 3.21 3.10 3.19 Kroger s .56f 74296 23.18 22.75 22.78—.25 LloydBkg .47a 135542 2.91 2.82 2.84—.06 Macys 1.51 78606 21.30 20.69 20.75—.19 MarathnO .20 121445 14.16 13.57 13.62—.47 MarathPts 2.12 82609 48.89 46.95 47.11—1.88 Merck 2.20 71408 79.82 79.19 79.68+.32 MorgStan 1.20 77951 42.63 41.53 41.83—.36 Nabors .24 175744 2.53 2.28 2.30—.02 NYCmtyB .68 61561 10.34 9.86 9.93—.36 NewmtM .56 67491 32.17 31.60 32.09+.49 NikeB s .88 61746 79.73 78.61 79.26+.39 NobleCorp .08 77427 2.14 2.03 2.13+.11 NokiaCp .19e 245254 5.15 5.03 5.09+.05 OasisPet 199915 5.38 5.08 5.19—.04 OcciPet 3.12 169080 53.17 51.36 51.91—.09 Oracle .96f 85695 52.03 51.46 51.72+.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 96022 18.72 16.27 17.78+.65 PVHCorp .15 79356 91.39 84.32 84.49—14.76 PetrbrsA 114172 13.53 13.04 13.09—.26 Petrobras 142115 14.78 14.42 14.50—.05 Pfizer 1.44 164550 41.95 41.58 41.90+.18 PitnyBw .20 71087 4.33 3.91 4.00—.31 PrUCruders 58891 20.60 18.70 18.80—1.67 PrUShSPrs 81008 34.66 34.11 34.34—.15 PureStrgn 64775 16.36 15.75 16.20+.44 RegionsFn .56 171105 14.31 13.92 14.06—.09 SpdrGold 77380 121.69 120.80 121.69+.82 S&P500ETF 4.13e 611167 280.04 277.81 279.03+.76 SpdrS&PRB .74e 66768 52.68 50.80 51.29—.89 SpdrOGEx .73e 229096 26.98 26.08 26.16—.69 Schlmbrg 2 117203 36.28 35.12 35.18—1.00 Schwab .68f 62699 43.29 42.36 42.55—.22 SnapIncAn 286843 12.19 11.63 11.99+.31 SwstnEngy 161227 3.81 3.56 3.57—.25 Sprint 389112 7.16 6.58 7.16+.36 SPHlthC 1.01e 124576 88.05 87.51 87.91+.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 97701 56.53 56.15 56.41+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 151734 60.60 59.63 59.82—.77 SPDRFncl .46e 406383 26.71 26.28 26.41—.09 SPInds 1.12e 100971 73.41 72.80 73.05+.28 SPTech .78e 114204 73.26 72.61 73.11+.45 SPUtil 1.55e 168211 58.40 57.80 57.98—.09 Synchrony .84 73639 34.66 34.06 34.23—.14 TJX .92f 65077 50.72 50.20 50.56+.83 TaiwSemi .73e 73513 38.37 37.84 38.04+.35 TevaPhrm .73e 433414 9.87 8.71 8.84—.86 Transocn 180001 6.98 6.56 6.63—.12 Twitter 73851 37.29 36.60 37.14+.29 UberTchn 258446 40.38 39.50 39.80—.14 USOilFd 293700 12.29 11.72 11.76—.48 USSteel .20 210952 12.61 12.04 12.21—.64 ValeSA .29e 142639 12.60 12.42 12.53+.07 VanEGold .06e 254322 20.81 20.37 20.77+.35 VnEkRus .01e 74637 21.84 21.66 21.70—.04 VnEkSemi .58e 76223 100.52 98.97 99.64+.76 VEckOilSvc .47e 106683 13.87 13.37 13.44—.26 VanEJrGld 127816 28.58 27.82 28.50+.54 VangEmg 1.10e 110415 40.61 40.33 40.49+.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 102013 40.15 40.00 40.15+.15 VeevaSys 62373 156.93 145.50 154.30+19.81 Vereit .55 141150 8.67 8.52 8.64+.13 VerizonCm 2.41 174348 57.62 56.56 56.83—1.35 VistraEnn .50 69155 24.12 22.96 23.42—.60 WPXEngy 63233 11.37 10.90 10.93—.33 WellsFargo 1.80 137641 45.85 44.88 45.05—.43 Weyerhsr 1.36 86821 22.66 22.35 22.52—.05 WmsCos 1.52f 85689 26.72 26.24 26.63+.33 Yamanag .02 67218 1.87 1.78 1.87+.07 iPtShFutn 201737 29.88 28.85 29.31—.53 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.